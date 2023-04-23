KOL vs CHE Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

KOL vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings are looking more balanced as a team and they are in good form as well. They are the favourites to win this game.

KOL vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Match Preview

Kolkata Knight Riders are in the 8th position with 2 wins in 6 games. They started off well but they’ve lost their last 3 games and are struggling at the moment. The batters have been inconsistent and the bowlers, except the spinners have been pretty ineffective until now. KKR needs the likes of Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, and the other batters to be on their toes against an in-form Chennai side.

Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, are in the 3rd position with 4 wins in 6 matches. Their batters have been in great form while the bowlers despite the lack of experience have been brilliant in the last few matches. Devon Conway is in exceptional form while Ruturaj Gaikwad has looked in great touch as well. Spin is CSK’s strength and they will depend on their spinners to stop the flow of runs and pick some wickets in the middle overs.

KOL vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League IPL 2023 Match Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Date 23rd April 2023

Time 7:30 PM IST

KOL vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch today at the Eden Gardens is expected to be a good one for batting. There will be some help for the bowlers as well but overall the batters will dominate this game. The average first innings score here is 200+ this season and teams may prefer chasing after winning the toss.

Weather Report

There are chances of rain during the match.

Team News

No such updates from either of the two teams.

KOL vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Mandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravrthy,

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana

KOL vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Who will win the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings?

Chennai Super Kings are looking more balanced as a team and they are in good form as well. They are the favourites to win this game.

KOL vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Devon Conway: Devon Conway is scoring runs for fun this season. He has 3 fifties in the last three games and has been the best batter for his team. He scored 83 against RCB and 77* in the last game. He will be an excellent captaincy choice.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad has looked in good touch but has failed to score big in the last few games. He is an excellent batter and can score big once he gets going. Gaikwad has a good record against KKR and he will be an ideal captaincy choice.

Andre Russell: Andre Russell loves playing against CSK and now that he’s bowling consistently, he will be a good captaincy pick. His batting form is not that great but we all know what he is capable of. Russell will fetch points from both batting and bowling.

KOL vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Shivam Dube: Shivam Dube will be an excellent differential pick as he has an excellent record against the spinners and he can take down the KKR spin duo if he gets going. Dube can score big and fetch plenty of points in this game.

Maheesh Theekshana: Maheesh Theekshana is an excellent spinner and he can pick up a few wickets on his day. He bowled well in the last game and picked up one wicket. Theekshana will be an ideal differential pick.

KOL vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

KOL vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team