KOL vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

KOL vs GT Dream11 Prediction Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Match Preview

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Gujarat Titans in Match 39 of the ongoing IPL 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, April 29th, 2023.

Kolkata Knight Riders must be coming into this match with confidence as they are coming on the back of a huge win over RCB away from home. Skipper Nitish Rana will be hoping his side to continue the winning momentum and make a stronger case for themselves for the playoffs race. They defeated Gujarat in the previous fixture earlier this season and will be keen to take another two points against them.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have ten points at the halfway mark and are currently placed second in the points table. Their batting looks formidable with both top order and middle order in great form, followed by an all-round bowling unit. Skipper Hardik Pandya will be hoping his side to continue the good momentum and make things even against Kolkata from their last defeat at home against them.

KOL vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Indian Premier League 2023

Match

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Match 39

Date

29th April 2023

Time

3:30 PM IST

KOL vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Eden Gardens has been a brilliant one for the batters. There have been three games played so far at the venue this season and all three have seen the team batting first scoring more than 200. Chasing has not been that easy though, therefore the team winning the toss should look to bat first. The first innings total is once again expected to be around 200.

Weather Report

There is a possibility of a thunderstorm in Kolkata during the match time.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

KOL vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, David Wiese, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Impact Players Probables: Suyash Sharma

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmed, Mohit Sharma

Impact Players Probables: Joshua Little

KOL vs GT Dream11 Prediction:

Gujarat Titans are expected to win this match against Kolkata Knight Riders as they have been in excellent form and they are a force to reckon with in their home ground. Although KKr won the reverse fixture between the two sides, GT has the ability to settle the scores in this contest.

KOL vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Venkatesh Iyer: Venkatesh Iyer will be a safe captaincy pick for this game. He scored a brilliant 40-ball 83 against Gujarat in the earlier fixture between these two sides this season. Overall, he is also Kolkata’s highest run scorer with 285 runs at a strike rate of more than 154, including one half century and a century.

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill is coming on the back of a brilliant half century against Mumbai. He is currently the highest run scorer for Gujarat Titans with 284 runs at an average of 40.5, including three half centuries. Moreover, Gill scored a brilliant century while playing for Punjab at the Eden Gardens in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan took a hattrick against Kolkata in the earlier fixture between these two sides this season. He is currently the highest wicket taker in the tournament with 14 wickets in seven games. In addition, Kolkata has been the worst team against right arm wrist spin as they are averaging (13.18) less than every team this season.

KOL vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Noor Ahmed: Noor Ahmed will be a great differential pick for this game considering his excellent wicket taking abilities and Kolkata’s recent poor form against wrist spin. He is selected by only 25% of the teams as of writing this, making him one of the must differential pick for this game.

Vaibhav Arora: Vaibhav Arora did not get many overs to bowl in the last game but can be a massive difference maker in this game. He will be top differential pick considering his abilities with the new ball and his bowling in the death overs as well.

Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Umesh Yadav: Umesh Yadav is a genuine wicket taker with the new ball in this format but he has been wicketless in last seven games. He will be a very risky pick for this match and is advisable to not pick in this match.

KOL vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

KOL vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team