KOL vs HYD Prediction, Final, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

KOL vs HYD Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Date: 26th May, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

KOL vs HYD Match Preview

It's time for the IPL 2024 final as Kolkata Knight Riders prepare to face Sunrisers Hyderabad. Knight Riders have been excellent throughout the season and will look to carry their good form here. Sunil Narine has been in blistering form with both bat and ball. He will be looking to make an impact in the big finale. Despite losing Phil Salt before the playoffs, KKR have a strong batting order with in-form batters like Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer. Both these batters batted superbly against SRH in the first qualifier. Not to forget, Kolkata have destructive finishers like Rinku Singh and Andre Russell, who can win games on their own. On the bowling front, Mitchell Starc will look to repeat his Qualifier 1 heroics against the same team. Spin is one of KKR's biggest strengths and Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine are likely to play a key role in this match.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad are an equally destructive team. They have one of the best batting line-ups of the competition and if they get going, they are hard to stop. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have done some extraordinary things this season and SRH will hope their talismanic opening partnership to repeat their heroics here. The role of middle order becomes crucial here as Sunrisers possess a strong middle order as well. Rahul Tripathi is in good touch while Heinrich Klaasen scored the only half-century for his team in the second qualifier. Hyderabad also have a well-oiled bowling line-up with experienced seamers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the new ball and T Natarajan at the death. But the eyes will be on the spin duo of Shahbaz Ahmed and Abhishek Sharma, who spun their team into the final with a magnificent spell of spin bowling.

Probable KOL vs HYD Playing XI

KOL probable Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk) Sunil Narine Venkatesh Iyer Shreyas Iyer (C) Nitish Rana Rinku Singh Andre Russell Ramandeep Singh Mitchell Starc Harshit Rana Varun Chakravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders are likely to bring in Vaibhav Arora or Suyash Sharma as the impact player when they are bowling, depending on the conditions. They can also opt for Manish Pandey if they need an extra batter.

HYD probable Playing XI

Travis Head Abhishek Sharma Rahul Tripathi Aiden Markram Heinrich Klaasen (wk) Nitish Kumar Reddy Abdul Samad Shahbaz Ahmed Pat Cummins (C) Bhuvneshwar Kumar T Natarajan

Sunrisers Hyderabad are likely to bring in Jaydev Unadkat as the impact player when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The pitch will be good for batting but is likely to assist the spinners as the game progresses. Not much dew is expected, which means that the conditions will remain same for both the innings.

Weather Updates

The temperature will be around 25 degrees for the match There is 3 percent chance of rain, although it is not likely to affect the game and a full game is expected. The humidity will be as high as 73% and the conditions will test the fitness of the players.

Top Players for KOL vs HYD Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Sunil Narine - Narine has been a star for KKR throughout the season. He has contributed with both bat and ball and is a top contender to be the Player of the tournament. The pitch at Chennai will suit his style opf bowling and he can pick up some wickets here. In IPL 2024, Narine has scored 482 runs in 14 matches at an average of 37.07. He has also picked up 16 wickets at an average of 22.

Heinrich Klaasen - Klaasen will be looking to carry his amazing form in the final as well. He scored a valuable 50 in the last match on the same ground and knows the conditions well. The wicketkeeper-batter has scored 463 runs in 16 matches so far at an average of 42.09 and a strike rate of 176. He is a brilliant player of spin and will be a threat for KKR's spinners

Shreyas Iyer - KKR's captain is in good form and is also a brilliant player of spin bowling. He showed in the last game how dangerous he can be when he gets set. He will be crucial in this game with his ability to score big runs. He has scored 345 runs in 14 matches at an aaverage of 38.33 and a strike rate of 146.18.

Top Captaincy picks

Andre Russell - Russell hasn't got many chances this season due to the good performance of KKR's top and middle order. But the allrounder is a big-match player and can turn the game on its head with his power-hitting. He can also pick up crucial wickets with the ball. In IPL 2024, Russell has scored 222 runs in 9 innings and has picked up 16 wickets as well.

Abhishek Sharma - The left-hander is having a breakthrough season so far. Abhishek Sharma has been dominating with both bat and ball and can be dangerous with field restrictions. He is a quality left-arm spinner too as he showed in the previous game. If the pitch assists spin, he can be among the wickets again.

Players to avoid

Ramandeep Singh - Ramandeep is likeky to bat at No. 8 which means he will get a few balls to create an impact. He is unlikely to bowl as well. He might not fetch many points and can be avoided for this game.

Abdul Samad - Samad is likely to bat lower down the order and doesn't bowl as well. The pitch might not suit his style of batting which means he is unlikely to fetch many points. He can be avoided for this game as he might not have much impact in the match.

KOL vs HYD Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

KOL vs HYD Match Prediction

Two best teams of the league stage are in the final. KKR will take confidence from the fact that they have outclassed SRH on both occasions this season. However, they lost the only game they played at Chepauk. On the other hand, Sunrisers have just played a game here and know the conditions well. Based on the current form, Kolkata Knight Riders will begin as favorites and are likely to win the title.

