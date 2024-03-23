KOL vs HYD Prediction, Match 3, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

KOL vs HYD Match Prediction: Both teams have quality players and will form an exciting contest. However, Kolkata Knight Riders will have a home advantage and a quality spin trio for the slow deck. Hence, they might prevail in the end.

KOL vs HYD Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Date: 23rd March, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

KOL vs HYD Match Preview

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the third match of IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. Both teams turned out with disappointing performances last season and will be looking to bounce back this time.

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer is set to take charge this season after missing out on the previous season with an injury. SRH have also changed their captain with Pat cummins set to lead them this season.

Probable KOL vs HYD Playing XI

KOL probable Playing XI

Phil Salt (wk) Venkatesh Iyer Shreyas Iyer (c) Nitish Rana Manish Pandey Andre Russell Rinku Singh Sunil Narine Mitchell Starc Harshit Rana Varun Chakravarthy

KKR might use Suyash Sharma as an impact player and take Manish Pandey out in their bowling innings.

HYD probable Playing XI

Travis Head Mayank Agarwal Abhishek Sharma Rahul Tripathi Aiden Markram Heinrich Klaasen (wk) Washington Sundar Pat Cummins (c) Bhuvneshwar Kumar T Natarajan Mayank Markande

SRH might use Umran Malik as an impact player and take Rahul Tripathi out in their bowling innings.

Venue and Pitch

The pitches in Kolkata have changed drastically and become slow, as visible in the World Cup last year. Expect another slow track, with spinners getting more help off the deck. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Updates

A temperature of around 28°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Top Players for KOL vs HYD Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is a runaway match-winner in this format. Russell knows conditions in Kolkata quite well. He has also done well lately and looks fit to contribute heavily.

Varun Chakravarthy: Varun Chakravarthy will be massively dangerous in Kolkata. Chakravarthy will get some assistance off the deck, increasing his value. He can snare a few wickets in this game.

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen is the best white-ball batter in world cricket currently. Klaasen will bat in the middle order and can score big. He will be crucial for SRH on a slow Kolkata deck.

Top Captaincy picks

Andre Russell: Andre Russell will always be valuable in fantasy teams. Russell will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. He will fetch ample points.

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen has been in the form of his life since last year. Klaasen can bat according to the situation and make a significant impact. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Players to avoid

T Natarajan: T Natarajan’s value might not be as much on the slow Kolkata surface. He can be avoided for this game.

KOL vs HYD Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

KOL vs HYD Match Prediction

Both teams have quality players and will form an exciting contest. However, Kolkata Knight Riders will have a home advantage and a quality spin trio for the slow deck. Hence, they might prevail in the end.

