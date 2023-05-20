KOL vs LKN Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News
KOL vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Lucknow has a very explosive batting unit and they can go all guns blazing on a good batting wicket of Kolkata. They have a good bowling attack as well. They will be the favourites to win this game.
Match Information: KOL vs LKN Dream11 Prediction
Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 68
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Key fantasy pointers
Must win game for Lucknow to qualify for the playoffs.
Both teams have won their last respective game.
Both teams will be on their toes for this match.
KKR is heavily dependent on their spinners and the pacers need to join the party in this game.
Lucknow is looking very balanced with their batters and bowlers doing well.
Eden is a high-scoring ground and spinners have been successful here this season. Pick batters and spinners in your fantasy teams.
Venue Pointers
Average 1st innings score: 196
Average 1st innings: wickets: 6.1
Average 2nd innings wickets: 5.6
Win % of the team batting first: 50%
Win % of team batting second: 50%
Plenty of runs and spinners will be important.
Last Three matches at the venue:
Innings record
KKR (bat first 7 games, bowl first 6 games)
Bat first runs: Venkatesh Iyer (213), Rinku Singh (169), Gurbaz (164)
Bat second runs: Rana (279), Rinku (238), Venkatesh Iyer (167)
Bowl first wickets: Chakravarthy (8), Narine (6), Russell (3)
Bowl second wickets: Chakravarthy (11), Suyash (7), Russell (4)
LKN (Bat first 6 games, Bowl first 7 games)
Bat first runs: Mayers (221), Stoinis (215), Pooran (138)
Bat second runs: Pooran (162), Stoinis (153), Mayers (140)
Bowl first wickets: Mishra (7), Pandya (7), Bishnoi (6)
Bowl second wickets: Bishnoi (8), Yash Thakur (6), Avesh (5)
Form alert (last 4 games)
KKR
Most runs: Rana (172), Rinku (137), Roy (90)
Most wickets: Chakravarthy (6), Thakur (3), Narine (2)
LKN
Most runs: Stoinis (139), De Kock (115), Pooran (70)
Most wickets: Yash Thakur (3), Bishnoi (2), Krunal (2)
Poor form alert (KKR)
Sunil Narine has only 2 wickets in the last 4 matches.
Poor form alert (LKN)
Avesh Khan has only 2 wickets in the last 4 matches.
Risk-Reward Alert
Ravi Bishnoi has a great record against left-handers and he will be a must-pick for this game, especially when KKR is batting 2nd.
Krunal Pandya’s bowling value decreases as there are plenty of left-handers in the KKR batting unit. You can drop him.
Quinton de Kock and Kyle Mayers (if he plays) can wreak havoc as KKR is struggling with their new ball bowling. Varun Chakravarthy is the only threat to the duo.
Yash Thakur and Mohsin Khan will be excellent differential picks, especially when KKR is batting 1st.
Probable KKR Playing XI:
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy
Probable Impact Sub: Suyash Sharma
Probable LKN Playing XI:
Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers/Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan
Probable Impact Sub: Yash Thakur
Low to medium-risk small leagues
High risk to avoid players with high ownership (try to fit in most players with more than 60% ownership with not more than 2 differentials)
Best leagues for safe play
Rs 36 - 10 spots (top 5 get 60)
Rs 60 - 10 spots (top 5 get 100)
Rs 119 - 10 spots (top 5 get 200)
Rs 590 - 10 spots (top 5 get 1000)
Rs 7777 - 7 spots (top 4 get 10k, 5th gets 7777)
*Same team can be used for other multiplier leagues
*Same team can be used for multiple joins in three-team leagues or head-to-heads
KOL vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Base fantasy team safe + medium risk (irrespective of toss)
Spots left: 2
Highest ownerships from the outside base team: Bishnoi, Rinku, Venkatesh, Mayers
Pick Rinku if KKR is chasing and Venkatesh Iyer if they’re batting first.
Pick Kyle Mayers if he plays.
Pick Bishnoi if Lucknow is bowling 2nd.
Other Picks: Yash Thakur (Lucknow bowls 1st), Mohsin Khan (Differential), Sunil Narine
If KKR bats first
Complete the team with the inclusion of Venkatesh and Mayers (if he plays).
-
-
If LKN bats first
Complete the team with Bishnoi and Rinku.
-
-
Medium-risk leagues to join
Rs 72 - 20 spots (top prize 300)
Rs 75 - 50 spots
Rs 165 - 11 spots (top prize 500)
Rs 329 - 35 spots (top prize 2.7k)
Rs 777 - 11 spots (top prize 3k)
Rs 1999 - 11 spots (top prize 7.5k)
Rs 2477 - 7 spots (top prize 7k)
High-risk small leagues
Best leagues to join
Rs 1390 - 25 spots (top prize 10k)
Rs 3999 - 30 spots (top 10 get 10k each)
Rs 2999 - 20 spots (top 5 get 10k each)
Base Fantasy Team
Spots left: 3
KKR bats first
Pick only Chakravarthy from Kolkata’s bowlers.
Pick Mayers (if he plays), Vekatesh and Yash Thakur/Mohsin.
Captaincy Picks: Gurbaz, Pooran and De Kock.
LKN bats first
Pick Mayers (if he plays), Rinku and only Chakravarthy from the bowling section.
-
-
Grand League Tips
Try to fit in 7 players with more than 70% ownership leaving 2 big players out who have potential risks
Have three differential picks with ownership less than 25%
Join with more than 5 teams and alternate differentials
Change 2 out of the 7 players with 70% ownership (in team 6 onwards)
Pick one player who was brought in for this game
Choices for this game
Pick only Chakravarthy from the bowling section, especially when KKR bats first.
Quinton de Kock will be an excellent captaincy pick.
Pick Kyle Mayers as captain in 3-4 teams.
Can drop Krunal Pandya.
Select Pooran as captain in 1-2 teams if Lucknow is chasing.
Rinku will be a good captaincy pick if KKR is chasing.
Base team for T1-T5
Gurbaz, De Kock, Pooran, Rana, Roy, Russell, Stoinis, Krunal, Chakravarthy
Other picks in order: Venkatesh (if KKR bats 1st), Rinku (If KKR bats 2nd), Bishnoi (If Lucknow bats 1st), Narine (If KKR is bowling 1st).
One major differential pick: Yash Thakur, Shardul Thakur, Prerak Mankad
KOL vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Who will win the battle between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants?
