IPL 2022, Match 66: KOL vs LKN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury And Weather Updates – Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Prediction for KOL vs LKN Dream11 Contest - Playing XI, Injury Updates, Pitch Report and Weather report for the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Match 66 of the IPL 2022 season.

KOL vs LKN Dream11 Match Preview

Kolkata Knight Riders have been inconsistent in IPL 2022. They are at the 6th position with 6 wins in 13 games. They have very slim chances of qualifying to the play-offs. Opening has been a matter of concern for them throughout this season. Middle-order too has been inconsistent and it reflects in their performances. Andre Russell has been a consistent performer for them and there has been a good performance from the others every now and then. Kolkata will have to be at their best in this game. The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, etc need to step up in the batting unit.

KKR’s bowling has been on point in this season. Umesh Yadav has been brilliant with the new ball and has picked early wickets in almost every game. Tim Southee too has been in excellent form in this season. Sunil Narine has bowled really well and has made the batters work hard for their runs. Andre Russell has been picking wickets for fun. KKR bowlers will look to continue their good form in this game as well.

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, started off really well and are one of the best teams of this season. They are in 3rd position with 8 wins in 13 games. Their opening pair of KL Rahul and Qunton de Kock has failed in the last few games and will look to bounce back in this game. Deepak Hooda has been exceptional at number but the other batters in the middle-order have struggled. Lucknow batters too need to be at their best in this game as the business end of the tournament is here.

Their bowling has been excellent and is the main reason for their success in this season. Avesh Khan has been exceptional while Mohsin Khan too has bowled really well in the last few games. Dushmantha Chameera has been a little expensive but he is an important part of Lucknow’s bowling line-up. Krunal Pandya has been consistent, as has Jason Holder while Ravi Bishnoi bowled well in the last game. Lucknow bowlers will look to do well in this game and win the match for their side.

KOL vs LKN Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 66, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Date and Time: 18th May 2022, Wednesday, 7:30 PM IST

KOL vs LKN Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the DY Patil Sports Academy has slowed down a little and runs scoring hasn’t been that easy on this pitch like it was in the initial games. But overall it will be a good pitch for batting. There will be swing with the new ball for the pacers while the spinners will be very crucial on this pitch especially in the second innings. Batting first will be beneficial here as the wicket slows down in the second innings. The average first innings score here is 166 runs in IPL 2022.

KOL vs LKN Dream11 Prediction

Lucknow Super Giants have lost two games in a row and will look to end their league stage with a win. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, need to win this game to give themselves any chance of qualifying for the play-offs. Lucknow Super Giants will win this game.

KOL vs LKN Dream11 Probable Playing XI

Ajinkya Rahane is ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2022 due to injury. One of Baba Indrajith or Sheldon Jackson will replace him at the top.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith/Sheldon Jackson Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Lucknow Super Giants will be unchanged for this match.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan

Top Captaincy Choices for KOL vs LKN Dream11 Match

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is in terrific form with both bat and ball in the last few matches. He scored 49* runs in the last game and also picked up 3 wickets. He is the best all-rounder in T20 cricket and will be a default captaincy pick.

Deepak Hooda: Deepak Hooda has been super consistent in IPL 2022. He has 406 runs in this season at an average of 31.23 with 4 half-centuries to his name. Hooda scored 59 runs in the last game. He will bat at number 3 and is in excellent form. Hooda will be a top captaincy choice.

KL Rahul: KL Rahul has been off-color in the last games but he is a quality player and a big knock is just around the corner for him. He is the second highest run-scorer of this season with 469 runs. He will be another excellent captaincy pick for this game.

Budget Picks for KOL vs LKN Dream11 Match

Mohsin Khan (8.5 Credits): Mohsin Khan will be a top budget pick at 8.5 credits. He bowled really well in the last few games. He has picked 10 wickets in the last six games. Mohsin Khan bowls hard lengths and will be a key player for Lucknow.

Tim Southee (8.5 Credits): Tim Southee is in excellent form and has been one of the main bowlers for KKR in the last few games. Southee has picked wickets in almost every game that he has played in IPL 2022. He picked 2 wickets in the last game.

Differential Pick for KOL vs LKN Dream11 Match

Sam Billings: Sam Billings returned to the KKR eleven in the last game. He scored 34 runs and looked in excellent form. Billings is a good player of spin bowling and will be a very crucial batter for KKR in the middle-overs. He will fetch points from catches and stumpings as well. Billings will be an excellent differential option.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for KOL vs LKN Dream11 Match

If KOL Bats First: C - Andre Russell, VC - KL Rahul

If LKN Bats First: C - Mohsin Khan, VC - Quinton de Kock

Mega League Team for KOL vs LKN Dream11 Match

If KOL Bats First: C - Deepak Hooda, VC - Avesh Khan

If LKN Bats First: C - Nitish Rana, VC - Tim Southee

Which Contests to Join for KOL vs LKN Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.