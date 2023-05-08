KOL vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

KOL vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings should get the better of Kolkata in this match. Punjab was the winner of the previous fixture earlier this season and is expected to repeat the same in this match considering their heavy batting lineup and the conditions at the Eden Gardens.

Match information: KOL vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Match 53

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Key fantasy pointers

Kolkata won their last game against Hyderabad away from home and Punjab is coming on the back of a defeat against Mumbai, having failed to defend more than 200.

In fact Punjab conceded more than 200 and scored with the bat in their last four outings.

And Eden Gardens has been brilliant for the batters this season with an average first innings score of 211.5 this season.

Both Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz will be players to watch out for, especially if they bat first.

Gurbaz scored 81 off 39 last time Kolkata played at the Eden. Moreover, two of his half centuries this season came at the Eden Gardens.

Jason Roy, on the other hand, made 61 off 26 in the only innings he played here this season.

Kolkata has not been a great wicket taker in the powerplay at their home this season.

Therefore, Punjab’s top order comprising the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh can come handy as well.

However, both of them have scored at an average around 20 in the last four matches of Punjab.

Rinku Singh has highest runs at Eden Gardens this season, including two half centuries.

Left arm pacers have got a good amount of wickets at this venue and Kolkata has the highest number of dismissals (19) than any other team against left arm seamers this season.

Arshdeep Singh is Punjab’s highest wicket taker this season with 16 wickets at a very impressive strike rate of 13.8.

Andre Russell has taken a wicket at the Eden this season in every 9 balls. Moreover, he has 14 wickets at a strike rate of 11 against Punjab in his IPL career.

Punjab Kings averages 16.29 against right arm leg spinners this season. Kolkata would like to bring Suyash Sharma back in action.

Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma have been Punjab’s best batters in the second half of the season, scoring at 168 and 220 strike rate respectively.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa was crucial in Punjab’s win over Kolkata in their previous meeting earlier this season. If he comes into the XI, will be an interesting option for the visitors.

Venue pointers

Average 1st innings score: 211.5 (IPL 2023)

Highest run-chase in last three years: 189

Average 1st innings: wickets: 5

Average 2nd innings wickets: 7

Win % of team batting first: 55%

Win % of team batting second: 42.8%

Last three matches at the venue:

Best and worst at the venue in IPL 2023

Most runs: Rinku (176 runs), Gurbaz (138 runs), Rana (107 runs), Roy (61 off 26 in 1 inns)

Most wickets: Varun (6), Russell (4), Suyash (4)

Poor with bat: Venkatesh (4 inns, 44 runs at 84.62), Russell (4 inns 46 runs)

Poor with ball: Narine ( 4 inns, 3 wickets)

Phase-wise alerts at venue in IPL 2023 (4 Matches)

Powerplay:

1st inns: 6 wickets lost

2nd inns: 8 wickets lost

Middle overs:

1st inns: 8 wickets lost

2nd inns: 14 wickets lost

Death overs:

1st inns: 8 wickets lost

2nd inns: 6 wickets lost

Innings record

KOL (bat first 6 games, bowl first 4 games)

Bat first runs: Venkatesh (156), Rinku (153), Gurbaz (146)

Bat second runs: Rana (171), Rinku (163), Venkatesh (147)

Bowl first wickets: Narine (4), Russell (3), Varun (3)

Bowl second wickets: Varun (11), Suyash (7), Ruseell (6)

PBKS (bat first 6 games, bowl first 4 games)

Bat first runs: Dhawan (263), Jitesh (151), Curran (126)

Bat second runs: Raza (106), Prabhsimran (101), Jitesh (88)

Bowl first wickets: Curran (5), Arshdeep (4), Rabada (4)

Bowl second wickets: Arshdeep (12), Ellis (8), Chahar (2)

Form alert (last 4 games)

KOL

Most runs: Roy (137), Rinku (136), Rana (121), Gurbaz (81)

Most wickets: Varun (5), Russell (4), Suyash (3), Shardul (2 in 1 inns)

PBKS

Most runs: Livingstone (155), Jitesh (119), Taide (108), Tewatia (42 in last 14 balls)

Most wickets: Arshdeep (7), Ellis (3 in 2 inns), Livingstone (2 in last 4 overs)

Poor form alert (KOL)

Narine has only one wicket in the last four matches.

Venkatesh Iyer scored 69 runs at a strike rate of 107.81 and an average of 17.25 in the last four matches.

Poor form alert (PBKS)

Dhawan has 59 runs since his return from injury with a best score of 30

Shahrukh Khan bats way below but still could only score 8 runs off 12 in his last 2 innings

Rahul Chahar has only 1 wicket in last 15 overs

Sam Curran has 2 wickets in the last four matches.

Risk-Reward alert

Rahul Chahar has the highest number of wickets against Kolkata than any other team in his IPL career.

But the wrist spinner is having a horrible 2023 season so far, taking only 3 wickets in 10 games.

Still it might be worth taking risk of picking him in your XI for this match as Kolkata has 12 dismissals against right arm wrist spinners and averaging around 18.

Andre Russell has a good all-round record against Punjab but as mentioned earlier, Chahar in Punjab can finally make a difference as the Jamaican got out against right arm wrist spinners four times this season so far.

Prabhsimran has only one good innings in his last 4 outings. But considering Kolkata has been very poor with the ball in the powerplay at the Eden Gardens, Prabhsimran might be worth taking the risk.

Nathan Ellis, Shardul Thakur and Vaibhav Arora are other risky players who can be a worthy pick ahead of this game due to their wicket taking abilities in any phase.

Nitish Rana has been one of the crucial batters for Kolkata this season.

However, his record against Punjab is not convincing as he has only 55 runs in 4 innings against Punjab since 2021.

Probable KOL Playing XI

Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.

Probable Impact Sub: Suyash Sharma

Probable PBKS Playing XI:

Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short/Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis.

Probable Impact Sub: Atharva Taide, Harpreet Brar

Low to medium risk small leagues

High risk to avoid players with high ownership (try to fit in most players with more than 60% ownership with not more than 2 differentials)

Best leagues for safe play

Rs 36 - 10 spots (top 5 get 60)

Rs 60 - 10 spots (top 5 get 100)

Rs 119 - 10 spots (top 5 get 200)

Rs 590 - 10 spots (top 5 get 1000)

Rs 7777 - 7 spots (top 4 get 10k, 5th gets 7777)

*Same team can be used for other multiplier leagues

*Same team can be used for multiple joins in three-team leagues or head-to-heads

KOL vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Base fantasy team safe + medium risk (irrespective of toss)

Spots left: 3

Highest ownerships from outside base team: Gurbaz, Curran, Roy, Venkatesh, Ellis, Thakur

Gurbaz vs Ellis

Gurbaz has been brilliant at the top, especially when KOL bats first where he has scored both of his half centuries this month.

Ellis on the other hand is a different player altogether when Punjab are defending a target.

Venkatesh vs Roy

Venkatesh has struck around 84 at the Eden Gardens this season and has an average of 11.

Meanwhile, Roy scored 61 off 26 in his only innings there and has been Kolkata’s best batter in the second half of the season.



Curran vs Thakur

Curran has not done much with both bat and ball this season except in the game against Mumbai.

Thakur is a genuine wicket-taker in all phases of the game. However, he only has one wicket in the Eden Gardens but coming on the back of 2 wickets from the last game against SRH.

If KOL bat first

Complete team with inclusion of Gurbaz, Ellis, Roy, Curran

Captaincy choices: Varun, Russell, Livingstone, Roy

Do not captain: Jitesh

If PBKS bat first

Complete team with three of Gurbaz, Roy, Ellis, Thakur

Captaincy choices: Dhawan, Arshdeep, Russell, Rinku

Do not captain: Thakur

Medium-risk leagues to join

Rs 72 - 20 spots (top prize 300)

Rs 75 - 50 spots

Rs 165 - 11 spots (top prize 500)

Rs 329 - 35 spots (top prize 2.7k)

Rs 777 - 11 spots (top prize 3k)

Rs 1999 - 11 spots (top prize 7.5k)

Rs 2477 - 7 spots (top prize 7k)

High-risk small leagues

Best leagues to join

Rs 1390 - 25 spots (top prize 10k)

Rs 3999 - 30 spots (top 10 get 10k each)

Base fantasy team

Spots left: 3

KOL bat first

Avoid picking Chahar

Pick three of Roy, Curran, Suyash, Varun

Captaincy picks: Rana, Suyash, Livingstone

PBKS bat first

Pick three of Dhawan, Venkatesh, Arshdeep, Roy

Avoid picking Varun

Captaincy picks: Rinku, Russell, Dhawan, Arshdeep

Grand league Tips

Try to fit in 7 players with more than 70% ownership leaving 2 big players out who have potential risks

Have three differential picks with ownership less than 25%

Join with more than 5 teams and alternate differentials

Change 2 out of the 7 players with 70% ownership (in team 6 onwards)

Pick one player who was brought in for this game

Choices for this game

Leave Narine out in T1-T5, pick him from T6 onwards

Make Suyash c/vc in at least one team.

Make Arshdeep and Rinku c/vc in 1 team

Roy and Gurbaz c/vc in 1 team.

Make Dhawan and Prabhsimran c/vc in 1 team if Punjab batting first.

Captain Livingstone in 1 team.

Captain Ruseell in 1 team.

Have 1 team with most of the Kolkata batters if they are chasing.

Avoid picking Punjab bowlers if they are batting 1st.

Arshdeep + Ellis c/vc in at least one team if PBKS is bowling 2nd.

Base team for T1-T5

Jitesh, Gurbaz, Rana, Rinku, Russell, Arshdeep

Other picks in order: Ellis (3 teams if PBKS bowling 2nd) Chahar (2 teams), Roy (3 team), Curran (in 2 teams if PBKS bowls first), Livingstone (in 3 teams), Suyash (in 3 teams if KOL batting first), Varun (in 3 teams if Kolkata bowling second), Prabhsimran (2 teams), Dhawan (3 teams if PBKS batting first), Thakur (2 teams), Narine (2 teams)

One major differential pick: Vaibhav Arora (2 teams), Harshit Rana (2 teams), Khejroliya (if plays in 2 teams), Rajapaksa (in 2 teams if plays)

KOL vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Who will win the battle between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings?

Punjab Kings should get the better of Kolkata in this match. Punjab was the winner of the previous fixture earlier this season and is expected to repeat the same in this match considering their heavy batting lineup and the conditions at the Eden Gardens.