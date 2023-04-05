KOL vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates

KOL vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore are looking more balanced compared to KKR and they are expected to win this game. Their batters fired in the last match and will be eager to carry the momentum forward. The bowling unit showed what it is capable of, and RCB are expected to challenge KKR in this contest.

KOL vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Preview

Kolkata Knight Riders had a poor start to the campaign as they lost their first game against the Punjab Kings by 7 runs (DLS Method). Their batting is looking very fragile while the bowlers are not giving confidence either. KKR are heavily dependent on their overseas players, especially Andre Russell to win games for them. The likes of Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and others need to be consistent as well. The Impact Player rule is a great thing for them if they use it properly. Kolkata will look to win this game and register their first win of IPL 2023.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, won their first game against the Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets. Faf du Plessis (73 runs) and Virat Kohli (83* runs) almost took the side home on their own after a stellar performance from the bowling unit. RCB is looking very balanced, especially with Glenn Maxwell and Michael Bracewell being there as the all-rounders. Reece Topley got injured in the last game but they have David Willey in their ranks. Bangalore will be very confident coming into this game and they’ll look to continue their winning momentum.

KOL vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Time 7:30 PM IST

KOL vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens is a good one for batting. The pitch is flat and the ball will come onto the bat nicely. There will be some movement with the new ball for the pacers and the spinners will be in the game as well. The average first innings score here is 179 runs and chasing sides have won 52% of the games played here.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain.

Team News

Wanindu Hasaranga will be unavailable for RCB. David Willey can replace Reece Topley in the XI.

David Wiese may come into the KKR side as well.

KOL vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (C), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Tim Southee/Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey/Reece Topley, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep, Mohammad Siraj

KOL vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Who is going to win KOL vs RCB match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore are looking more balanced compared to KKR and they are expected to win this game. Their batters fired in the last match and will be eager to carry the momentum forward. The bowling unit showed what it is capable of, and RCB are expected to challenge KKR in this contest.

KOL vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Faf du Plessis : Faf du Plessis has started batting very aggressively in the power play. KKR doesn't have any good bowlers with the new ball. He scored a brilliant 73 in the first game and will be an excellent captaincy pick.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli scored 83* runs and helped RCB over the line in the last game. He looked in excellent touch and will be an ideal captaincy choice. Kohli will be a key batter for RCB and can score big in this big.

Andre Russell: Andre Russell will be a top captaincy option for this game. He has an excellent record against RCB. Russell can win games on his own when he gets going. He scored a quickfire 35 in the last game.

KOL vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Varun Chakravarthy : Varun Chakravarthy will be an excellent differential pick for this game. He bowled really well and picked up 1 wicket in the last game. Varun bowled in the death overs as well.

Rinku Singh: Rinku Singh is an ideal differential option for this game. He will bat in the middle order and can score big when on song.

KOL vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team