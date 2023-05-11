KOL vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team, Pitch Report and Team News

KOL vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals to win the game as they are a formidable unit, and the deck will suit their batters

Match information: KOL vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 56

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Night game, 7:30 PM IST

Key fantasy pointers

Kolkata Knight Riders have played their last five games on a good batting deck. Rajasthan Royals have also played their last five matches on the surfaces aiding the batters.

Kolkata Knight Riders are coming on the back of a victory on the last ball, while Rajasthan Royals lost their last game on the final ball.

Jason Roy has 218 runs at an average of 43.60 and a strike rate of 159.12 in IPL 2023.

Andre Russell has 177 runs at a strike rate of 166.98 against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

Rinku Singh has the most runs (337) for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023. He has an average of 56.16 and a strike rate of 151.12.

Kolkata Knight Riders have the second-worst average (23.25) against the off-spinners in IPL 2023.

Varun Chakravarthy has the most wickets (17) for Kolkata Knight Riders at a strike rate of 14.70 and an economy rate of 7.84.

Kolkata Knight Riders have the worst economy rate (9.67) in the powerplay in IPL 2023.

Jos Buttler has 370 runs at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 140.15 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 137 runs at a strike rate of 147.31 against the spinners in IPL 2023. He hasn’t been dismissed against the slow bowlers yet.

Ravichandran Ashwin has the joint second-most wickets (24) against Kolkata Knight Riders in his IPL career. He has a bowling economy rate of 7.94 and a strike rate of 20.79 against KKR.

8 out of Trent Boult’s ten wickets have been against the RHBs in IPL 2023.

Yuzvendra Chahal has the most wickets (17) for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023.

Venue pointers

Average 1st inns score in the last three years: 176

Highest run-chase in the last three years: 191

Average 1st inns wickets in IPL 2023: 6

Average 2nd inns wickets in IPL 2023: 7

Win % of the team batting first in the last three years: 54.17%

Win % of the team batting second in the last three years: 45.83%

Last three matches at the venue:

Best and worst at the venue in IPL 2023 (use as a hint for the home team)

Most runs: Rinku Singh (197), Nitish Rana (158), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (153)

Most wickets: Varun Chakravarthy (9), Suyash Sharma (5), Andre Russell (4)

Poor with the bat: Venkatesh Iyer (55 runs in five innings)

Poor with the ball: Sunil Narine (3 wickets in five innings)

Phase-wise alerts at the venue in IPL 2023

Powerplay:

1st inns: 9 wickets lost

2nd inns: 9 wickets lost

Middle overs:

1st inns: 10 wickets lost

2nd inns: 16 wickets lost

Death overs:

1st inns: 10 wickets lost

2nd inns: 8 wickets lost

Innings record

Kolkata Knight Riders (bat first 6 games, bowl first 5 games)

Bat first runs: Venkatesh Iyer (156), Rinku Singh (153), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (146)

Bat second runs: Nitish Rana (222), Rinku Singh (184), Venkatesh Iyer (158)

Bowl first wickets: Varun Chakravarthy (6), Sunil Narine (4)

Bowl second wickets: Varun Chakravarthy (11), Suyash Sharma (7), Andre Russell (4), Shardul Thakur (4)

Rajasthan Royals (bat first 7 games, bowl first 4 games)

Bat first runs: Yashasvi Jaiswal (374), Jos Buttler (333), Sanju Samson (182)

Bat second runs: Sanju Samson (126), Devdutt Padikkal (125), Yashasvi Jaiswal (103)

Bowl first wickets: Sandeep Sharma (5), Ravichandran Ashwin (4), Trent Boult (4)

Bowl second wickets: Yuzvendra Chahal (14), Ravichandran Ashwin (10), Trent Boult (6)

Form alert (last 4 games)

KKR

Most runs: Nitish Rana (145), Jason Roy (114), Rinku Singh (104), Andre Russell (101)

Most wickets: Varun Chakravarthy (7), Andre Russell (4), Harshit Rana (4)

RR

Most runs: Yashasvi Jaiswal (250), Jos Buttler (148), Sanju Samson (127)

Most wickets: Ravichandran Ashwin (5), Yuzvendra Chahal (5), Adam Zampa (3)

Poor form alert (KKR)

Venkatesh Iyer has scored only 60 runs in the last four innings.

Sunil Narine has snared only one wicket in the last eight innings.

Vaibhav Arora has only two wickets in the last three innings.

Poor form alert (RR)

Shimron Hetmyer has made only 35 runs at an average of 7.00 and a strike rate of 68.62 in the last six innings.

Sandeep Sharma has picked up only one wicket in the last four games.

Risk-Reward alert

Yuzvendra Chahal has 5 wickets in eight innings at a poor average of 54.40 and an economy rate of 9.06 at Eden Gardens in the IPL.

Yuzvendra Chahal has 24 wickets at an average of 24.08 and an economy rate of 7.81 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Yuzvendra Chahal has only 5 wickets at an average of 30.20 and an economy rate of 10.30 against the LHBs in IPL 2023. KKR are likely to have three LHBs in the top five.

Sunil Narine has also been in poor form with the ball this season.

In the last eight games, Narine has only one wicket in IPL 2023.

Sunil Narine has only 12 wickets in 17 innings at an average of 40.41 against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

Probable KKR Playing XI:

Jason Roy Rahmanullah Gurbaz Nitish Rana Venkatesh Iyer Rinku Singh Andre Russell Shardul Thakur Sunil Narine Vaibhav Arora Harshit Rana Varun Chakravarthy

Probable Impact Substitute: Suyash Sharma

Probable RR Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal Jos Buttler Sanju Samson Devdutt Padikkal Shimron Hetmyer Dhruv Jurel Ravichandran Ashwin Adam Zampa Trent Boult Sandeep Sharma Yuzvendra Chahal

Probable Impact Substitute: Kuldip Yadav

Low to medium-risk small leagues

High risk to avoid players with high ownership (try to fit in most players with more than 70% ownership with not more than 2 differentials)

Best leagues for safe play

Rs 36 - 10 spots (top 5 get 60)

Rs 60 - 10 spots (top 5 get 100)

Rs 119 - 10 spots (top 5 get 200)

Rs 590 - 10 spots (top 5 get 1000)

Rs 7777 - 7 spots (top 4 get 10k, 5th gets 7777)

*Same team can be used for other multiplier leagues

*Same team can be used for multiple joins in three-team leagues or head-to-heads

KOL vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Base fantasy team safe + medium risk (irrespective of toss)

Spots Left: 3

Highest ownerships outside the base team: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sunil Narine, Trent Boult, Suyash Sharma

Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs Rinku Singh

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has 153 runs at an average of 38.25 and a strike rate of 156.12 at Eden Gardens in the IPL.

Rinku Singh has been in sublime form with the willow this season. He is the leading run-scorer (337) for KKR this year.

Ravichandran Ashwin vs Sunil Narine

Ravichandran Ashwin has picked up wickets consistently this year. The KKR batters have struggled against the off-spinners this season, which makes Ashwin a vital player.

Sunil Narine has been off-colour this season. His zip has been missing this season. However, Narine has vast experience playing at Eden.

Trent Boult vs Suyash Sharma

Trent Boult has 7 wickets at a strike rate of 17.14 and an economy rate of 7.25 in the powerplay this season. The teams have lost many wickets in the powerplay at Eden this year, which makes Boult a threatening option with the new ball.

Suyash Sharma has bowled brilliantly in his debut season. He has 5 wickets in as many innings at this venue.

If KKR bat first

Complete team with Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine and Trent Boult.

Captaincy choices: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Andre Russell

Do not captain: Yuzvendra Chahal

If RR bat first

Complete team with three Rinku Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin and Trent Boult and Suyash Sharma.

Captaincy choices: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Rana.

Do not captain: Varun Chakravarthy

Medium-risk leagues to join

Rs 72 - 20 spots (top prize 300)

Rs 75 - 50 spots

Rs 165 - 11 spots (top prize 500)

Rs 329 - 35 spots (top prize 2.7k)

Rs 777 - 11 spots (top prize 3k)

Rs 1999 - 11 spots (top prize 7.5k)

Rs 2477 - 7 spots (top prize 7k)

High-risk small leagues

Best leagues to join

Rs 1390 - 25 spots (top prize 10k)

Rs 3999 - 30 spots (top 10 get 10k each)

Base fantasy team

Slots Left: 4

If KKR bat first

Leave Yuzvendra Chahal out.

Pick two of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jason Roy, and Varun Chakravarthy.

Pick two of Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, and Sandeep Sharma.

Captaincy Picks: Jason Roy and Jos Buttler.

If RR bat first

Leave Varun Chakravarthy out.

Pick two of Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, and Harshit Rana.

Pick two of Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Captaincy Picks: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Rana.

Grand league Tips

Try to fit in 7 players with more than 70% ownership leaving 2 big players out who have potential risks.

Have three differential picks with ownership of less than 25%.

Join more than 5 teams and alternate differentials.

Change 2 out of the 7 players with 70% ownership (in team 6 onwards).

Pick one player who was brought in for this game.

Choices for this game

Leave Yuzvendra Chahal out in T1-T5, and pick up from T6 onwards.

Make Jos Buttler captain c/vc in at least four teams.

Make Yashasvi Jaiswal + Jos Buttler c/vc in at least two teams.

Make Sunil Narine captain of at least two teams.

Make Yuzvendra Chahal captain in at least two teams if RR bat first.

Make Varun Chakravarthy captain in at least two teams if KKR bat first.

Drop Yuzvendra Chahal from at least three teams if RR bowl first.

Make Nitish Rana captain of at least two teams if KKR bowl first.

Pick Venkatesh Iyer in at least two games.

Base team for T1-T5

Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Jason Roy, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy

Other picks in order: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (3 teams at least), Ravichandran Ashwin (3 times at least), Yuvendra Chahal (3 times at least), Trent Boult (3 teams at least), Shimron Hetmyer (2 teams at least), Venkatesh Iyer (2 teams at least), Sunil Narine (2 teams at least), Suyash Sharma (2 teams at least if KKR bat first, else from T6 onwards), Shardul Thakur (from T6 onwards).

One major differential pick: Sandeep Sharma (if RR bat first two teams at least), Vaibhav Arora (if KKR bowl first two teams at least), Dhruv Jurel (at least two teams if RR bat second).

KOL vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Who will win the battle between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals?

Rajasthan Royals have lost 5 of their last six games in the competition. However, they are a formidable unit, and the deck will suit their batters. Expect RR to win the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.