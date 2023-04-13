KOL vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 19: Playing XI, Dream11 Team, Weather & Pitch Report, Injury Update, Team News - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

KOL vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders are expected to win this match against Sunrisers Hyderabad as they are the in-form team and their spin trio of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, and Suyash Sharma is pretty formidable. They have home advantage in their favour as well.

KOL vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Preview

Kolkata Knight Riders will go up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 19 of the IPL 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. April 14th 2023.

Kolkata Knight Riders lost their first match but now are coming on the back of two back to back wins, one against Royal Challengers Bangalore at home, followed by a last over epic against the defending champions Gujarat. They are still carrying a lot of scars within the side but just doing enough to get across the line. The spinners are expected to control the game once again for them and skipper Nitish Rana will be hoping for a better batting effort from his batters than in the last game at the Eden Gardens. They are placed third in the points table as of writing with two wins in three games and will be hoping to sustain their spot in the top four.

On the other side, Sunrisers Hyderabad had a very poor start to their campaign, losing the first two games but finally opened their account against Punjab Kings in the third match. Aiden Markram and his men will be hoping to carry on the winning momentum from here. There is a good balance in this SRH line-up with the only major problem being the batting top order. The men in orange will be keen to solve their opening problems before it's too late in the tournament. Kolkata Knight Riders have won four of the last five matches between these two sides. Sunrisers will be hoping to turn things around and take the two points from their trip to Kolkata.

KOL vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Indian Premier League 2023

Match

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 19

Date

14th April 2023

Time

7:30 PM IST

KOL vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Eden Gardens has been a balanced one. The seamers get initial movements, followed by spinners taking control in the middle overs. Batters can play big once they are settled. Team winning the toss should be batting first on this deck. The first innings is expected to be around 170.

Weather Report

The weather in Kolkata is clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

No major availability and injury news report from both sides.

KOL vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Litton Das, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

Impact Players Probables: Suyash Sharma, N Jagadeesan

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Impact Players Probables: Abdul Samad, Mayank Dagar

KOL vs SRH Dream11 Prediction:

Kolkata Knight Riders are expected to win this match against Sunrisers Hyderabad as they are the in-form team and their spin trio of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, and Suyash Sharma is pretty formidable. They have home advantage in their favour as well.

KOL vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine will be a great captaincy choice for this game. He took five wickets in the last two games, including two at the Eden Gardens. He has a good record against Hyderabad in Kolkata, especially considering the condition of the deck.

Nitish Rana: Nitish Rana is looking in great touch and will be a key player for Kolkata Knight Riders in their middle order. He will be a great captaincy pick for this match considering Rana's performance against SRH in the last two years. He has an average of 45.25 against them in the last four innings, including two half centuries.

Rahul Tripathi: Rahul Tripathi will be another great captaincy choice for this match. He is the best weapon for SRH to counter the KOL's spin attack. In addition, Tripathi is coming on the back of a brilliant unbeaten 74 against Punjab and was also the top scorer for SRH in the game before that against Lucknow.

KOL vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is coming on the back of two poor outings with the bat. He did make some runs against Punjab in the first match of KOL's campaign but still a quiet start to Russell's campaign. He did well with both a bat against SRH last year, scoring 98 in two innings and taking five wickets with the ball.

Suyash Sharma: Suyash Sharma has earned 120 points already in his first two outings for Kolkata. He took three wickets in his debut match at this venue. He has been not even selected by 10% of the teams as of writing his, making him one of the best differential pick to have in your XI.

KOL vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Mayank Agarwal: Mayank Agarwal is one of the first names in this SRH line-up. However, considering his poor form in the recent past it is advisable to keep him out of your XI in this match.

KOL vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

KOL vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team