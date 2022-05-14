IPL 2022, Match 61: KOL vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Prediction for KOL vs SRH Dream11 Contest - Playing XI, Injury Updates, Pitch Report and Weather report for the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 61 of the IPL 2022 season.

KOL vs SRH Dream11 Match Preview

Kolkata Knight Riders are at the 7th position with 5 wins in 12 games. They have been very inconsistent in the last few games but they played well in the last game and will look to continue that in the remaining games. Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane gave them a good start at the top. Shreyas Iyer’s poor form in the last few games is a matter of concern for them. Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh have been very consistent in the middle-order. Andre Russell has been in good form as well. Their batting unit is in decent form and needs to perform consistently.

Their bowlers did a great job in the last game. Tim Southee has been very consistent while Andre Russell is picking wickets for fun at the moment. Pat Cummins was also good in the last game and his absence will be a big loss for them. Sunil Narine has been exceptional and has bowled very economically. Varun Chakravarthy too did well in the last game. KKR must perform as a team in the remaining games to keep their play-offs hopes alive.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, are at the 6th position with 5 wins in 11 games. They have lost track in the last few games and will look to bounce back strongly. Kane Williamson needs to perform at the top while his partner Abhishek Sharma has done well. Their middle-order of Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran is one of the best in the league and all of them are in great form. Shashank Singh has been decent in the limited opportunities that he has got.

Their bowling unit is their strength and they should join the party in the remaining matches. T Natarajan’s injury is a big blow to them. Umran Malik and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be the key pacers for them. Fazalhaq Farooqi too will be crucial if he plays in this game. Kartik Tyagi has been decent in the last two games but there is room for improvement. Jagadeesa Suchith did a great job in the last game. SRH too needs to put in a team performance in this must win game to keep their play-offs chances alive.

KOL vs SRH Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 61, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune

Date and Time: 14th May 2022, Saturday, 7:30 PM IST

KOL vs SRH Pitch Report

The pitch at Pune has been on the slower side in the last few games. Batting first is the way to go on this wicket. Teams batting first have won the last 5 games played at this ground. The pitch slows down in the second innings with a lot of turn and grip for the spinners. Run scoring won’t be easy especially in the second innings. The average first innings score at this venue is 165 runs and chasing sides have won only 4 games out of 12 played here.

KOL vs SRH Dream11 Match Prediction

It’s a must win game for both sides. Kolkata Knight Riders are coming off a dominating win against MI while SRH lost badly against RCB. KKR will be the favorites to win this game.

KOL vs SRH Dream11 Probable Playing XI

Pat Cummins is ruled out of the remainder of the IPL due to an injury. Mohammad Nabi or Chamika Karunaratne may replace him in the XI.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Mohammad Nabi/Chamika Karunaratne, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy

T Natarajan will replace Kartik Tyagi if he’s fit.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesa Suchith, Kartik Tyagi/T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik

Top Captaincy Choices for KOL vs SRH Dream11 Match

Andre Russell: Andre Russell will be the best captaincy choice for your fantasy teams. Russell is the best all-rounder in T20 cricket and is performing with both bat and ball. He picked 2 wickets in the last game and scored 45 runs and picked 2 wickets in the game before that. Russell can fetch a lot of points with his all-round attributes.

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram has been super consistent in this year’s IPL. He has scored runs in almost every game that he has played. He is a good player of spin bowling and will be very crucial against KKR’s spin duo. Markram scored 68 in the first game against KKR. He will be an excellent captaincy pick for this game.

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran has been in great form at the moment. He got out cheaply in the last game but his last two scores before that were 62 and 64 respectively. He is one of the most dangerous batters when on song and will be a great captaincy pick.

Budget Picks for KOL vs SRH Dream11 Match

Rinku Singh (8 Credits): Rinku Singh will be an excellent budget pick for your fantasy team. He scored 23 runs in the last game. Rinku has been very consistent in IPL 2022 and has scored runs in almost every game for KKR.

Venkatesh Iyer (8.5 Credits): Venkatesh Iyer was slotted back in the eleven for KKR and he played a brilliant knock of 43 runs. He took the attack to the opposition in the power play and scored very quickly. Venkatesh will look to repeat the same in this game as well.

Differential Pick for KOL vs SRH Dream11 Match

Varun Chakravarthy: Varun Chakravarthy returned in the playing 11 for KKR in the last game and he bowled well on his return. Chakravarthy will be a key player for KKR as the pitches are now getting a bit slower and he can be very effective for his side. He will be an excellent differential option for this game.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for KOL vs SRH Dream11 Match

If KOL Bats First: C - Andre Russell , VC - Rahul Trippathi

If SRH Bats First: C - Nitish Rana, VC - Umran Malik

Mega League Team for KOL vs SRH Dream11 Match

If KOL Bats First: C - Aiden Markram, VC - Nicholas Pooran

If SRH Bats First: C - Tim Southee, VC - Kane Williamson

Which Contests to Join for KOL vs SRH Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.