LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, Match 26, PSL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Pakistan Super League

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the PSL 2023 match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United.

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Match Preview

This is the clash of the top 2 teams in the points table.

Islamabad United have won 6 of their 8 matches and are in the 2nd position in the points table. They have won their last three games in a row and will be the confident side coming into this game. Their all-rounders, especially Faheem Ashraf have been brilliant for them. Azam Khan has been in exceptional touch as well while Shadab regained his form in the last game. The likes of Alex Hales and Rahmanullah Gurbaz must start performing now as the business end of the tournament is very near. Islamabad lost their first game against Lahore by 110 runs and they’ll look to settle the score in this game.

Lahore Qalandars have also won 6 out 8 games but they are at the top of the points table because of their superior net run rate. They also have issues with their top order as Fakhar Zaman has failed in the last few games while the others have been a little inconsistent as well. Sikandar Raza has been consistent with the bat while Shaheen Afridi is also looking good with both bat and ball. Lahore is one of the best sides in the tournament and they’ll look to do a double on Islamabad by winning this game.

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League PSL 2023 Match Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Date 9th March 2023

Time 7:30 PM IST

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

It will be a run-fest at Rawalpindi as the pitch is a belter for batting and both the teams have very strong batting units. 240 was chased down in the 19th over in the last game. The pitch is flat and the boundaries are on the smaller side. There will be some movement for the pacers in the power play but overall the batters will dominate this game. The average first innings score here is 199 runs. Chasing sides have won 5 out of the 7 games in Rawalpindi.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain.

Team News

No such updates from either of the teams.

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Rumman Raees, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Shawaiz Irfan, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Hussain Talat, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are in excellent form. Lahore Qalandars are expected to win this game as they have a very strong bowling unit compared to Islamabad.

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan regained his form with the bat in the last game. He will bowl 4 overs and will bat at number 3. He picked up 2 wickets and scored 44 runs in the last game. Shadab will contribute with both bat and ball which makes him the best captaincy choice for this game.

Shaheen Afridi: Shaheen Afridi has started to promote himself in the batting order and he is in good form with the ball as well. He picked up 4 wickets and then scored 52 runs in the last game. Shaheen will be an excellent captaincy pick.

Faheem Ashraf: Faheem Ashraf is consistently winning games for his side with his batting. His last three scores are 51*, 39 and 41. He will bowl 3-4 overs as well. Faheem is another excellent all-rounder for this game and will be an ideal captaincy option.

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Mohammad Wasim: Mohammad Wasim picked up 2 wickets and scored 16 runs as well. He will bowl in the power play and then in the death overs. Wasim is a good bowler and can pick up a few wickets in this game. He will be an ideal differential pick.

Zaman Khan: Zaman Khan will bowl in the power play and then in the death overs. He picked up 2 wickets in the last game. Zaman will bowl in the power play and then in the death overs. He will be an excellent differential pick.

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Asif Ali: Asif Ali will bat down the order and he won’t contribute with the ball. He played well in the first few games but his current form is not that good. He will be our player to avoid in this game.

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

