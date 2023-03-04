LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction, Match 20, PSL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans

LAH vs MUl Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the PSL 2023 match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans.

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Match Preview

Lahore Qalandars are at the top of the points table with 5 wins in 6 matches. They are on a roll this season as they’ve won their last 4 matches in a row and are in excellent form as a team. The likes of Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi, Rashid Khan, David Wiese and Haris Rauf are in good form which is a great sign for them. They will look to continue their good form in this game and register their 5th consecutive win of the season.

Multan Sultans are in great form as well. They are in the 2nd position with 4 wins in 6 matches. They lost their last game after winning 4 games in a row. They have good depth in both batting and bowling. Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Ihsanullah, Usmana Mir and others are in good form. Multan will look to win this game and bounce back strongly.

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League PSL 2023 Match Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Date 4th March 2023

Time 7:30 PM IST

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Lahore is an excellent one for batting. Runs will flow at this wicket and the batters will love their time on the crease. The ball will come onto the bat nicely. There will be some help for the pacers in the power play while the spinners will come into play as the game progresses. The average first innings score in the three games played here in PSL 8 is 196 runs. Teams batting first have won all three games.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain.

Team News

No such updates from either of the teams.

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Tahir Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Hussain Talat, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir, Akeal Hosein, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are evenly matched and it’s going to be a thriller of an encounter. Lahore Qalandars will start as the favourites to win this game.

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan is the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 358 runs in 6 matches at an average of 89.50. He is scoring runs is every game and will be the best captaincy option.

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza has been in terrific form in PSL 8. He is contributing with both bat and ball. Raza scored a brilliant 71* and took his team from 50/7 to 148 runs. He has scored 163 runs at a strike rate of 189.53 and he’ll bowl a few overs as well. Raza will be an ideal captaincy pick.

Shaheen Afridi: Shaheen Afridi is amongst the best pace bowlers in world cricket. He is a wicket-taker in the power play and in the death overs as well. Shaheen has 10 wickets in 4 matches and he is the 2nd-highest wicket-taker of PSL 8. He is an excellent captaincy choice.

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Anwar Ali: Anwar Ali picked up one wicket in the last game and he scored 12 runs as well. He will bowl in the power play and then in the death overs which makes an ideal differential pick for this game.

Haris Rauf: Haris Rauf picked up 3 wickets in the last game. He is one of the fastest bowlers in world cricket. Rauf was exceptional in the death overs and he will be an excellent differential pick.

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Hussain Talat: Hussain Talat will bat too low and will bowl a maximum of 1 or 2 overs. His fantasy value is not that good and he will be our player to avoid.

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team