LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, PSL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 14 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Lahore Qalandars are a strong team and should win the contest.

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Pakistan Super League 2024

Match

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans

Date

27 February 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Fakhar Zaman has 679 runs at an average of 37.72 and a strike rate of 145.08 in 18 PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also has seven fifties against them.

Rassie van der Dussen has 103 runs at a strike rate of 149.27 in two PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also has a fifty against them.

Shaheen Afridi has 32 wickets at an average of 16.50 and a strike rate of 12.87 in 18 PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also has one four-wicket and a five-wicket haul against them.

Zaman Khan has 10 wickets at an average of 29.50 and a strike rate of 19.50 in nine PSL innings against Multan Sultans.

Mohammad Rizwan has 538 runs at an average of 41.38 and a strike rate of 125.40 in 14 PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has five fifties against them.

Iftikhar Ahmed has 197 runs at an average of 24.62 and a strike rate of 127.92 in ten PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has a fifty against them.

Usama Mir has 13 wickets at an average of 19.38 and a strike rate of 14.76 in nine PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars.

Mohammad Ali took two wickets in his only innings against Lahore Qalandars.

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Lahore has been 176, with pacers snaring 68.9% of wickets here. Expect a flat batting track, with the ball coming nicely on the bat. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 180 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 18°C, with periodic clouds, is forecast.

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Lahore Qalandars: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Shai Hope (wk), Ahsan Bhatti, Jahandad Khan, Sikandar Raza, Carlos Brathwaite, Shaheen Afridi (c), Mohammad Imran, Zaman Khan.

Multan Sultans: Usman Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Reeza Hendricks, Tayyab Tahir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Usama Mir, Aftab Ibrahim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali.

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza is a popular captaincy option for this game. Raza will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. Expect him to make an impact again.

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan will open the innings. Rizwan always scores runs in PSL and has a fine record against Lahore Qalandars. He will look to play another big knock.

Rassie van der Dussen: Rassie van der Dussen will bat in the top order. Dussen has been in terrific touch this PSL season and will look to extend his good run. He will enjoy batting in Lahore.

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Shai Hope: Shai Hope has been selected by less than 14% of users as of now. Hope will bat in the middle order and looked in fine touch in the previous game. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Tayyab Tahir: Tayyab Tahir will bat in the middle order. Tahir looked in nice touch in the previous game. He can score valuable runs and fetch match-winning points.

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Khushdil Shah: Khushdil Shah might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If LAH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Rassie van der Dussen, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abbas Afridi, and Zaman Khan.

If MUL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ahsan Bhatti, Reeza Hendricks, Carlos Brathwaite, Aftab Ibrahim, Mohammad Ali, and Mohammad Imran.

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If LAH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Zaman Khan, and Usama Mir.

If MUL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tayyab Tahir, Shai Hope, Mohammad Imran, and Aftab Ibrahim.

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.