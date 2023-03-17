LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction, Eliminator 2, PSL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi

LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the eliminator 2 of PSL 2023 between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.

LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Preview

Lahore Qalandars will take on Peshawar Zalmi in Eliminator 2 of the Pakistan Super League at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The Qalandars finished the league stage at the top of the table but couldn't go through to the final in the first Qualifier. They were defeated by Multan Sultan and now will be facing Peshawar Zalmi for the third time in the tournament to make it to the final. Lahore won against Zalmi in their last meeting at this venue earlier in the tournament. Shaheen Afridi and his men will be hoping to get back to winning ways and go through to another final.

On the other side, Peshawar Zalmi is coming on the back of a brilliant win against Islamabad United in the Eliminator one. They must be carrying high confidence, having the advantage of winning form. They defeated Lahore in their last meeting earlier in the tournament. Babar Azam is in red hot form. The skipper will be looking to lead from the front with the bat, continuing his top form and take Peshawar through to the final.

LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League PSL 2023 Match Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Date 17th March 2023

Time 7:30 PM IST

LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a balanced one. Bowlers are in the game throughout the innings, while batters can play their shots after settling down. The first innings score is expected to be around 175. Team winning the toss should bat first.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain.

Team News

No such updates from either of the teams.

LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Mirza Baig, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan.

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Haseebullah (wk), Mohammad Haris, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Jimmy Neesham, Aamer Jamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Wahab Riaz, Mujeeb ur Rehman, and Salman Irshad.

LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction

Lahore Qalandars will start this game as favourites. Both the teams are equal on paper but considering the home advantage, Lahore is expected to win this game against Peshawar.

LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Babar Azam: Babar Azam is in red hot form. She his currently Peshawar's highest run scorer with 480 runs at an average above fifty, including five half centuries and a century in the tournament. He has scored more than fifty runs in each of his last four innings.

Haris Rauf: Haris Rauf is currently the third highest wicket taker in the tournament with 17 wickets. He will be another great captaincy choice, considering his role for the Qalandars in every phases of the innings. Even in the last game, he took three wickets against Multan.

Fakhar Zaman: Fakhar is Lahore's highest run scorer this season. He has 384 runs for Qalandars this season, including two half centuries and a century. In addition, he scored a match winning 96 against Peshawar earlier in the tournament.

LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Wahab Riaz: Wahab Riaz has not been exceptional this season, taking only nine wickets in the tournament so far. However, he took five wickets in total in two games against Lahore which makes him a brilliant differential pick for this game.

Zaman Khan: Zaman Khan is selected only by 19% of the teams as of writing this. Considering his performance against Peshawar in particular in last two games earlier in this tournament, he will be another brilliant differential pick for this game.

LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

James Neesham: James Neesham will bat way down the order and has not been much of a force with the ball. It is advisable to keep him out of your XI for this match.

LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team