LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction, Match 15, PSL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi

LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the PSL 2023 match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.

LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Preview

Lahore Qalandars are in the 3rd position with 2 wins in 3 matches. They defeated the Quetta Gladiators by a huge margin of 63 runs in the last game. Their batters are in good form while the bowlers are bowling really well. Fakhar Zaman is not at his best and they’ll expect him to regain his touch in this game. All the others are contributing consistently. Lahore will be eyeing a win in their first home game of PSL 8.

Peshawar Zalmi is in the 4th position with 2 wins in 4 matches. They lost their last game against Islamabad by 6 wickets. They have been a little inconsistent as a team and they need to rectify that quickly. Babar Azam returned to form after a couple of silent games with the bat. The middle order needs to step up for Peshawar. Tom Kohler Cadmore and Rovman Powell will be the key batters for them. The bowlers also need to be disciplined with the ball. Peshawar will look to bounce back strongly in this match.

LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League PSL 2023 Match Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Date 26th February 2023

Time 7:30 PM IST

LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

This will be the first game of this season in Lahore. The pitch here is an excellent one for batting. Runs will flow at this venue. Some help is expected for the pacers with the new ball and for the spinners in the later half of the innings but overall the match will be dominated by the batters. The average first innings score here is 175 runs and chasing sides have won 59% of the games played here.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain.

Team News

Mujeeb ur Rahman has joined the Peshawar squad and he will be available for selection.

No such updates from the Lahore Qalandars.

LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Tahir Baig, Kamran Ghulam, Shai Hope (wk), Sikandar Raza, Hussain Talat, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Haris (wk), Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Jimmy Neesham, Dasun Shanaka/Mujeeb ur Rahman, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Sufiyaan Muqeem, Arshad Iqbal,

LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction

Lahore Qalandars will be the favourites to win this match Peshawar is not to be taken lightly.

LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Babar Azam: Babar Azam scored 75 runs in the last game. He’s amongst the best batters in the world and can score big on his day. He will be the main batter for his side with the others playing around him. Babar will be an ideal captaincy pick.

Fakhar Zaman: Fakhar Zaman will be an excellent captaincy option. He is expected to do well on the good batting wicket at Lahore. Zaman likes to bat aggressively and he can win the game on his own once he gets going.

Shaheen Afridi: Shaheen Afridi is one of the best pacers in the world. He can swing the new ball and wreak havoc in the power play and is excellent in the death overs as well. Shaheen picked up 3 wickets in the last match. He will be a very good captaincy choice.

LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Arshad Iqbal: Arshad Iqbal is a key bowler for Peshawar. He will bowl in the power play and then in the death overs. He picked up one wicket in the last game. Arshad will be an ideal differential pick.

Rovman Powell: Rovman Powell is one of the most destructive batters in T20 cricket. He hits sixes for fun and can win matches single-handedly on his day. He failed in the last game but Powell is a key batter for Peshawar and will be an excellent differential pick.

LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Sufiyan Muqeem: Sufiyan Muqeem has bowled his full quota of overs only once in 4 games and has picked up only 1 wicket until now. He will be our player to avoid in this match.

LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team