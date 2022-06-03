LAN vs NOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Tips, Playing XI, Captain and Vice-captain Pitch Report, Injury And Weather Updates – Lancashire vs Northamptonshire, English T20 Blast 2022

Prediction for LAN vs NOR Dream11 Contest - Playing XI, Injury Updates, Pitch Report and Weather report for the clash between Lancashire and Northamptonshire in Vitality T20 Blast 2022 season.

Lancashire will take on Northamptonshire in the group league fixture of Vitality T20 Blast 2022. The game will be played at The Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester on June 3 (Friday).

Lancashire are unbeaten in the tournament so far after 4 games. They have managed to win the 3 games from the last 4 and their 1 game went as a draw. With 7 points in 4 matches, they are currently at the top spot in the points table.

With powerhouses like Liam Livingstone, Tim David, and Phil Salt, Lancashire's batting is the key source of winning and the batting unit has been performing so well throughout the first 4 matches.

Also Read:

Northamptonshire have managed to win their last game against Leicestershire after their third match went as a resultless against Nottinghamshire. Like Lancashire, Northamptonshire’s batters have shown some serious batting skills in their last match against Leicestershire. With Chris Lynn and James Neesham in top form, they'll be looking to upset Lancashire.

LAN vs NOR Dream11 Match Venue, Date, and Time

Match: Lancashire vs Northamptonshire, Vitality T20 Blast 2022

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

Date & Time: June 3, 11:30 PM IST

LAN vs NOR Pitch and Venue Report

The match will be played at The Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. 421 runs were scored and only 11 wickets fell on this pitch on Wednesday evening. We expect to see another heavy-run scoring game.

LAN vs NOR Dream11 Prediction

Two batting powerhouses will collide in the high-scoring affair in Manchester. Both teams are strong on paper but Lancashire will be the favorites to beat Northamptonshire in this game.

Probable LAN vs NOR Playing XI

Lancashire: Keaton Jennings, Philip Salt (wk), Dane Vilas (c), Steven Croft, Liam Livingstone, Tim David, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson

Northamptonshire: Chris Lynn, Ben Curran, James Neesham, Saif Zaib, Josh Cobb (c), Rob Keogh, Lewis McManus (wk), Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Freddie Heldreich.

Top Captaincy Choices for LAN vs NOR Dream11 Match

Chris Lynn- The swashbuckling opener is the second-highest run-getter of the season now and has scored 205 runs in the last 3 innings. In the last game, he scored his first century of the season with a not-out knock of 106 runs from 66 balls.

Liam Livingstone- The Lancashire all-rounder is currently the leading run-scorer of Lancashire and has scored 154 runs in his last 4 innings at an average of 38.50. He played a brilliant knock of 75 runs from 40 balls.

Ben Curran- While opening the batting for Northamptonshire alongside Chris Lynn, the left-handed opener scored 31 off 25 balls in the last game.

Budget Picks for GLA vs ESS Dream11 Match

Ben Sanderson (8.5 Cr)- Sanderson managed to dismantle the opponents’ innings with figures of 3 for 30 runs in his full quota of four overs. He can be an excellent budget pick.

Luke Wood (8.5 Cr)- In a high-scoring game, wood went for plenty to finish his four overs with 43 runs and 1 wicket. But Wood remains a wicket-taker for Lancashire.

Differential Pick for GLA vs ESS Dream11 Match

Tom Hartley- Tom Hartley has delivered a key match-defining spell of 2 wickets for 39 runs in his 4 overs in the last game. He's our differential pick for this game.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for LAN vs NOR Dream11 Match

If LAN Bats First: C - Liam Livingstone, VC - James Neesham

If NOR Bats First: C - Ben Curran, VC - Luke Wood

Mega League Team for LAN vs NOR Dream11 Match

If LAN Bats First: C - Tim David, VC - Philip Salt

If NOR Bats First: C - Chris Lynn, VC - Ben Curran

Which Contests to Join for LAN vs NOR Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.