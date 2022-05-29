Vitality T20 Blast 2022: LAN vs WOR Dream11 Prediction Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury And Weather Updates - Lancashire vs Worcestershire, Match 17

Prediction for LAN vs WOR Dream11 Contest - Playing XI, Injury Updates, Pitch Report and Weather report for the clash between Lancashire and Worcestershire in Vitality T20 Blast 2022 season.

LAN vs WOR Dream11 Match Preview

Lancashire will host Worcestershire at the Old Emirates on Sunday. Both the teams are looking for their first win of the season. Lancashire’s last game was a tie whereas Worcestershire have lost both of their games in the league so far.

Worcestershire’s batting hasn’t clicked in their first two games with only two individual performances on board from Jack Haynes and Colin Munro respectively. Their batters have failed to get going after the initial starts which has hurt them in both the matches. Bowlers did well in last game, picking up 6 wickets and taking the game to last two balls but that wasn’t enough. They would like to correct their mistakes in this game and open their win account.

Lancashire on the other hand failed to defend their score in last game and had to settle with a draw. Phill Salt gave a cracking start and scored 59 runs in just 41 balls. Livingstone and Tim David’s hard hitting made sure that they reach a good total in 20 overs. They would like to improve their bowling as all bowlers were bit expensive in last game.

LAN vs WOR Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Lancashire vs Worcestershire

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Date and Time: 29 May 2022, Sunday, 7:00 PM IST.

LAN vs WOR Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

The match will be played at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. It’s a high-scoring venue and we expect another high-scoring thriller in this match.

LAN vs WOR Dream11 Prediction

Worcestershire have a poor record against Lancashire. Again Lancashire’s batting looks too good for Worcestershire and they are clear favourites in this match.

Probable LAN vs WOR Playing XI

Worcestershire - Ed Pollock, Brett DOliveira, Jack Haynes, Colin Munro, Jake Libby, Ben Cox (c & wk), Ed Barnard, Matthew Waite, Josh Baker, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris

Lancashire: Philip Salt (wk), Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas (c), Tim David, Luke Wood, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson

Top Captaincy Choices for Lancashire vs Worcestershire Dream11 Match

Liam Livingstone - The right-handed all-rounder is a complete package in T20I. Not many in world cricket hit the cricket ball harder than Liam. He can also be handy with the ball as he can bowl in power play and middle overs. He is top candidate for captaincy choice.

Colin Munro - Munro is in good form and he is a dangerous player in this format of the game. He scored 66 runs in just 43 balls in last game and would look to continue the good form.

Phill Salt - Phill looked good in last game. He is also in good form and can make use of power play overs.

Budget Picks for Lan vs WOR Dream11 Match

Ed Barnard - Ed Barnard is seen as one of the biggest upcoming talents. He’s an attacking player and a very good bowler. He was bit expensive in last game and would look to make a comeback in this game.

Steven Croft - Steven Croft is another budget pick for this match. He’s a solid middle order batsman and can also chip in with ball in the hand.

Differential Pick for LAN vs WOR Dream11 Match

Richard Gleeson - Richard Gleeson is an exciting differential pick for this game. He bowled with an economy of 9.5 in last game and picked one wicket in 4 overs.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for LAN vs WOR Dream11 Match

If LAN Bats First: C- Phill Salt , VC - Ed Barnard

If WORC Bats First: C -Liam Livingstone, VC - Brett DOliveira.

Mega League Team for Lancashire vs Worcestershire Dream11 Match

If LAN Bats First: C - Tim David, VC - R Gleeson

If WORC Bats First: C - Colin Munro, VC- Phill Salt

Which Contests to Join for Lancashire vs Worcestershire Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 8 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.