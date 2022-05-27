LAN vs YOR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury And Weather Updates – Lancashire vs Yorkshire, Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 8

Prediction for LAN vs YOR Dream11 Contest - Playing XI, Injury Updates, Pitch Report and Weather report for the clash between Lancashire and Yorkshire in Vitality T20 Blast 2022 season.

LAN vs YOR Dream11 Match Preview

Lancashire will take on rivals Yorkshire in the 8th match of the English T20 Blast, on 27th May at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

Lancashire will be playing their first game of the 2022 season. With the availability of Liam Livingstone and Tim David, the Red Rose is looking very strong ahead of their first game of the 2022 campaign. Luke Wood, Tom Hartley and Matt Parkinson took a handful of wickets last summer. They have not lost a game against Yorkshire at home since 2014.

They would like to continue this streak with another win and start their 2022 season with a win.

Watch: Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone react on Twitter to hilarious T20 Blast commentary

On the other side, Yorkshire already played one game and won it convincingly, credit to Harry Brook’s unbeaten 60. Dom Bess, Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid and Joe Root are available for this fixture. In addition, their overseas stars in Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan are available as well. The White Rose would like to improve their recent record at the Old Trafford, having not won a game at this venue since 2014. They have a star studded side available and with coming in with a win, they would like to continue their momentum and make it two in two tonight.

LAN vs YOR Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Lancashire vs Yorkshire, Match 8, English T20 Blast

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester

Date and Time: 27th May 2022, Wednesday, 11:00 PM IST

LAN vs YOR Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is a balanced one. It was flat and slow during the last summer. However, it’s expected to play well tonight with the first T20 game of the season. The average first innings score at this venue should be around 170 looking at last year’s Blast opening games.

LAN vs YOR Dream11 Prediction

Lancashire has yet to lose a game against Yorkshire at the Old Trafford since 2014. Looking at the balance they possess, it is expected to see a Red Rose win tonight.

Probable LAN vs YOR Playing XI

Lancashire: Dane Vilas (c), Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt (wk), Josh Bohannon, Steven Croft, Tim David, Richard Gleeson, Keaton Jennings, Tom Hartley, Matt Parkinson, Luke Wood

Yorkshire: Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore(w), Joe Root(c), Harry Brook, Shadab Khan, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Dominic Bess, Adil Rashid, Haris Rauf

Top Captaincy Choices for LAN vs YOR Dream11 Match

● Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone is available and is coming off a brilliant IPL season with Punjab. He scored the highest runs in the Hundred Competition last summer. He also scored 117 at a SR of 170 in two games he played at this venue with a 94 not out against Derbyshire. In addition, he has 369 runs at an average of 41 against Yorkshire, scoring 69 in his last outing against them at Old Trafford.

● Harry Brook: Harry Brook had an outstanding 2021 summer with 657 runs across Blast and The Hundred competition at an average of 145.4. He is having a brilliant 2022 so far, having made his debut for England T20I side and a title winning stint with Lahore in PSL. He is coming into this fixture with an unbeaten 60 in 27 balls against Worcestershire on the opening day of the Blast.

● Matt Parkinson: Matt Parkinson is the front line spinner for the Red Rose. He took 9 wickets in five games he played in Manchester.

Budget Picks for LAN vs YOR Dream11 Match

● Luke Wood (8.5 Credits): The left arm pacer is a good budget pick with just 8.5 CR. He took 13 wickets last year for Lancashire.

● Haris Rauf (8.5 Credits): Looking at the records of pacers in this venue from last year, getting an international pick of Haris Rauf with just 8.5 CR is very beneficial.

Differential Pick for LAN vs YOR Dream11 Match

● Steven Croft: Croft is an all-rounder and performed very well last summer for Lancashire. He is selected by less than 20% people which makes him the best differential pick. He picked 5 wickets and scored 240 runs with the bat in the Blast for the Red Rose. He has scored most runs in total in fixtures between these two counties, in history.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for LAN vs YOR Dream11 Match

If LAN Bats First: C - Harry Brook, VC - Tom Hartley

If YOR Bats First: C - Shadab Khan, VC - Tim David

Mega League Team for LAN vs YOR Dream11 Match

If LAN Bats First: C - Keaton Jennings , VC - Haris Rauf

If YOR Bats First: C - Liam Livingstone, VC - Jordan Thomson

Which Contests to Join for LAN vs YOR Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.