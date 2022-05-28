LEI vs DER Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, Pitch And Weather Updates – Leicestershire vs Derbyshire, Vitality T20 Blast 2022

Prediction for LEI vs DER Dream11 Contest - Playing XI, Injury Updates, Pitch Report and Weather report for the clash between Leicestershire and Derbyshire in Vitality T20 Blast 2022 season.

It will be the battle between Leicestershire and Derbyshire as the Vitality T20 Blast rolls on to 28th May at Grace Road, Leicester.

Leicestershire, led by Colin Ackermann, gave a torrid start to their campaign, losing the opening fixture against Durham by 54 runs. Barring Rishi Patel, who scored 31-ball 40, their batting contingent drowned in deep water. While their top-order succumbed to the early burst of Paul Coughlin, Liam Trevaskis and Scott Borthwick wiped off the remaining substantial batting unit.

Leicestershire's bowling as well found no significant success. Although Rehan Ahmed, Callum Parkinson and Naveen-ul-Haq applied the brakes, the other bowlers let it too loose and paved the way for a hammering.

Also Read: T20 Blast 2022: Where to watch on TV, Live Streaming and Radio details, Teams, Squad and Schedule

On the other hand, Derbyshire will head to this fixture after their face-off against Warwickshire. They have a new captain-coach combo for the season in the form of Shan Masood and Mickey Arthur.

Derbyshire has suffered a major dent even before the start of the campaign as their pacer Suranga Lakmal is ruled out of the entire season. Australia's Hayden Kerr is announced as the replacement and is likely to make the initial XI.

The team went through a league stage exit last year, but with a few tweaks this time around, their comeback can be a possibility.

LEI vs DER, Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Venue: Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester, England

Date and Time: 28th May, 2022, Saturday, 19:00 PM IST

LEI vs DER Pitch Report

The pitch at Leicester is a balanced surface. The team winning the toss will choose to bat first. Meanwhile, the pacers have an advantage on this pitch in the initial few overs with the new ball.

LEI vs DER Dream11 Prediction

Despite losing their opening fixture, Leicestershire are clear favorites to win at their home ground against Derbyshire. The home side will be keen to bring their A-game to the table.

Probable LEI vs DER Playing XI

Leicestershire: Hamish Rutherford, Lewis Hill (wk), Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (C), Rishi Patel, Louis Kimber, Ben Mike, Rehan Ahmed, Roman Walker, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq

Derbyshire: Shan Masood (C), Harry Came, Leus du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Luis Reece, Brooke Guest (wk), Hayden Kerr, Matt McKiernan, Samuel Conners, George Scrimshaw, Mark Watt

Top Captaincy Choices for LEI vs DER, Dream11 Match

Leus du Plooy: Leus du Plooy was the top run-scorer for Derbyshire with 395 runs at a strike rate of 131 last season. He struck 26 fours and 14 sixes. And in the last game, the left-hander struck a quick fire 22 off 14 balls while batting at 4. He'll be a top option for the captain's role.

Rehan Ahmed: Rehan Ahmed was the best bowler for Leicestershire in their last outing as he picked up 2 wickets while bowling at an average of 11 and an economy rate of 5.50. He can be a very good option as he can turn the match with his leg spin.

Naveen-ul-Haq - The Afghanistan right arm medium quick too was impressive in his first outing of the season. While other bowlers went for plenty, he finished with figures of 1/26 in his four overs. He'll be a popular captaincy choice for this game.

Budget Picks for LEI vs DER Dream11 Match

Brooke Guest (8.5 CR) - The wicket keeper batter scored the first half century of the season in the last game. He accumulated 54 off 34 balls including 4 boundaries and 3 sixes.

Mark Watt(8.5 CR) - Watt displayed his all round ability by playing a cameo of unbeaten 17(13) while with the ball he picked one wicket. He will be a good budget pick.

Differential Pick for LEI vs DER Dream11 Match

Hamish Rutherford - Although, the Leicestershire top order batter scored a golden duck in his first game of the season. But the left hander is expected to come good in this game and will be the best choice as your differential pick.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for LAN vs YOR Dream11 Match

If LEI Bats First: C - Colin Ackermann, VC - Lewis Hill

If DER Bats First: C- Brooke Guest , VC - Leus du Plooy

Mega League Team for LEI vs DER Dream11 Match

If LEI Bats First: C - Hamish Rutherford , VC - Arron Lilley

If DER Bats First: C - Shan Masood, VC - Harry Came.

Which Contests to Join for LEI vs DER Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.