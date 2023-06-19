LKK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 9, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Chepauk Super Gillies should start this match as favorites. LKK still has been a one man team especially with the bat against such a Super Gillies side which is stronger both on paper and on the field in all the departments.

LKK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Match

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies

Date

19 June 2023

Time

7:15 PM IST

LKK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Lyca Kovai Kings failed to defend 181 in their last game.

On the other hand, CSG restricted their opponent to 120 with the ball in the last game.

Baba Aparajith scored 93 runs at a strike rate of 163.16 in two innings at Dindigul last year, including a half century.

Off spinners enjoyed a lot of success in Dindigul last year as they were the bowling type with best average.

Shahrukh Khan and Baba Aparajith are two big off spin options in this match.

Shahrukh Khan took 4 wickets in Dindigul last year at a strike rate of 7.25.

Sanjay Yadav made two half centuries in both the innings at Dindigul last year and was striking over 204 with the bat.

Pick more bowlers who are expected to bowl in the death overs.

Pick only top four batters from the team batting second.

LKK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the NPR College ground in Dindigul is a balanced one. There will be uneven bounce for the pacers and some movement under the lights as well. Spinners will take control in the middle overs. However, still a good wicket to bat on if batters spend some time in the middle. The first innings total is expected to be around 175. Team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to remain cloudy throughout the day in Dindigul. However, there is no chance of rain during the match time.

Team News

There are no major updates reported from both sides.

LKK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Lyca Kovai Kings Playing XI: J Suresh Kumar (wk), B Sachin, Sai Sudharsan, Ram Aravindh, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), M Mohammed, Kiran Akash, Manimaran Siddharth, J Subramanyan, Thamarai Kannan

Possible Impact Player: P Vidyuth, Atheeq Ur Rahman

Chepauk Super Gillies Playing XI: Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Narayan Jagadeesan (c&wk), Baba Aparajith, Sanjay Yadav, Harish Kumar, Rajagopal Sathish, U Sasidev, Rahil Shah, R Rohit, M Silambarasan, Viju Arul

Possible Impact Player: Rocky Bhasker

LKK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Shahrukh Khan: Shahrukh Khan will be a brilliant captaincy pick ahead of this match. The skipper of Lyca Kovai Kings made a brilliant half century in the last league game between these two sides last year. In addition, his off spin will play a big role on this Dindigul surface.

Sai Sudharsan: Sai Sudharsan undoubtedly will start this game as one of the top fantasy picks. The left handed batter had a terrific start to the 2023 season with 176 runs in two innings, including a 90 in the last game. He also made a half century in his last meeting against Chepauk Super Gillies in the final last year.

Baba Aparajith: Baba Aparajith is coming into this match after a brilliant all-round performance in the last game. He was CSG’s highest run-scorer and also took a wicket with the ball. He will be another brilliant captaincy choice ahead of this match.

LKK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Suresh Kumar: Suresh Kumar was one of the best performers with the bat last season. He has not been at his best as of now this year but too good a player to be quiet for long. He will be a brilliant differential pick ahead of this game.

Rocky Bhasker: Rocky Bhasker will be another brilliant differential pick. His ability to deceive the batters with his mystery spin makes him different from the crowd. In addition, finger spinners generally do well on this surface.

LKK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Manimaran Siddharth: Siddharth is too good a player to overlook. However, considering his recent form with the ball he will be a risky choice ahead of this game. He went wicketless in both the games so far and therefore, it is advisable to avoid picking him in your XI.

LKK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If LKK bat first

Complete team with three of Jagadeesan, Shah, Arul, Suresh

If CSG bat first

Complete team with three of Jagadeesan, Thamarai, Rocky, Silambarasan

LKK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If LKK bat first

Complete team with three of Akash, B Sachin, Suresh, Shah

If CSG bat first

Complete team with three of Sanjay, Rocky, Silambarasan, Subramanyan

LKK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction:

Chepauk Super Gillies should start this match as favorites. LKK still has been a one man team especially with the bat against such a Super Gillies side which is stronger both on paper and on the field in all the departments.