TNPL 2022,Match 5: LKK VS DD Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons, Tamil Nadu Premier League
LKK vs DD Dream11 Match Preview
Match number 5 in TNPL 2022 will see Lyca Kovai Kings and Dindigul Dragons turn up against each other.
Both the teams met each other in last year’s eliminator where Dragons won the match by 5 wickets. This will be DD’s second match of the season. They lost the first match against Ruby Trichy Warriors. Batting first they posted 144 runs on the boards but bowlers were unable to defend the total. H Nishanth and L Vignesh were top scorers for them. Vignesh scored some quick runs for his team in last few overs and took them to a respectable total.
Lyca Kovai Kings on the other hand will play their first match of the season. They have two big names in their side namely Shahrukh Khan and Sai Sudharsan. Both have impressed everyone in IPL. LKK would look to take revenge of their last year’s defeat in eliminator and open their account with a win.
LKK vs DD Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time
Match: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons
Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli
Date and Time: 26th June 2022, Sunday, 7:15 PM IST
LKK vs DD Dream11 Venue and Pitch Report
Wicket here is generally good for batting.. There is good bounce and the ball comes on to bat nicely.Spinners get some assistance from the wicket in middle overs.. Teams will prefer chasing. The average first innings score is 152 runs at this venue. Chasing teams have won 24 matches out of 52.
LKK vs DD Dream11 Prediction
Lyca Kovai Kings are favourites to win this game.
Probable LKK vs DD Playing XI
Lyca Kovai Kings: Ganga Sridhar Raju, J Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Ashwin Venkataraman, Shahrukh Khan (c), U Mukilesh, Abhishek Tanwar, S Ajith Ram, N Selva Kumaran, R Divakar, Thangarasu Natarajan.
Dindigul Dragons:Hari Nishanth (c), Mani Bharathi (wk), Manoj Kumar, AG Pradeep, K Vishal Vaidhya, R Vivek, RS Mokit Hariharan, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, M Silambarasan, Rangaraj Suthesh, Karaparambil Monish
Top Captaincy Choices for LKK vs DD Dream11 Match
- Thangarasu Natarajan: Thangarasu Natarajan is a top captaincy choice for this match. He has the ability to pick wickets with the new ball and is a master of death overs bowling. He will be dangerous for opponent team in this game.
- Hari Nishanth: H Nishanth has scored 967 runs in 29 matches. He can also bowl when needed. He has picked 7 wickets so far.
- Shah Rukh Khan: Shahrukh has made his name famous with his hard hitting batting in domestic cricket and in the IPL. He wasn’t in touch in recently concluded IPL and would look to make a comeback. He has scored 667 runs.
Budget Picks for LKK vs DD Dream11 Match
- Abhishek Tanwar(8.5 credits): A Tanwar is an exciting all round talent. He is a good middle order batsman and is a decent bowler as well. He has picked 23 wickets so far.
- Sai Sudharsan (9.5credits): Sai Sudharsan was one of the names which made rounds during this year’s IPL. He was part of this year’s winner Gujarat Titans. He played 5 matches for them and scored 145 runs.
Differential Pick for LKK vs DD Dream11 Match
- G Sridhar Raju: He has scored 706 runs in just 21 matches. He can also roll over his arms when needed. G Sridhar Raju can be a good differential pick in this match.
Small/Head-to-Head League Team for LKK vs DD Dream11 Match
If LKK Bats First: C - R Vivek , VC - T Natarajan
If DD Bats First: C - H Nishanth , VC - Sai Sudharsan
Mega League Team for LKK vs DD Dream11 Match
If LKK Bats First: C - A Tanwar, VC - H Nishanth
If DD Bats First: C - T Natarajan , VC - Shah Rukh Khan
Which Contests to Join for LKK vs DD Dream11 Match
Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.