LKK vs DD Dream11 Prediction Today, Qualifier 1, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Considering the current form and the teams on paper, Dindigul Dragons should win this match against Lyca Kovai Kings.

LKK vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Match

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons

Date

7th July 2023

Time

7:15 PM IST

LKK vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Both the teams have solid batting lineups. Therefore a high scoring game beckons.

LKK defeated Dindigul in their last meeting during the league stage.

LKK scored over 200 and Dindigul fell 59 runs short of it.

However, the star-performer of that match was LKK’s Sai Sudharsan, who is not available for this match as he is playing for West Zone in Duleep Trophy.

LKK’s Thamarai Kanan took 3 wickets in that match.

Manimaran Siddharth also scalped two wickets.

Dindigul bowlers were expensive and Saravana Kumar was the top wicket taker with 2 wickets.

Shivam Singh was the lone warrior with the bat as he scored 61 which was one of the two fifties he scored in Salem this season.

S Sujay has been another positive for LKK especially in absence of Sudharsan.

DD’s Vimal Khumar has found form in the last phase of the league stage.

Pick more batters from the team batting first at least in one of your teams.

LKK vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground is a balanced one. The average first innings score was around 160 in the league stage. It is expected to offer some help initially for the bowlers in this Qualifier and get better for batting as the game goes on. The first innings score is expected to be around 170. Team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

There is no rain predicted during the match time in Salem ahead of this game.

Team News

There is no news reported from both sides.

LKK vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Lyca Kovai Kings Playing XI: S Sujay, Suresh Kumar (wk), B Sachin, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), Ram Arvindh, M Mohammed, Atheeq Ur Rahman, M Siddharth, J Subramanyan, V Yudheeswaran

Probable Impact Player: Thamarai Kanan

Dindigul Dragons Playing XI: Vimal Khumar, Shivam Singh, Baba Indrajith (c&wk), Adithya Ganesh, Boopathi Kumar, Suboth Bhati, Sarat Kumar, P Saravana Kumar, M Mathivanan, Varun Chakravarthy, Aushik Srinivas

Probable Impact Player: G Kishoor

LKK vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Shivam Singh: Shivam Singh has been Dindigul’s best batter this season. He has scored 270 runs in the league stage including three half centuries. Additionally, he scored 135 runs in two innings at Salem including two half centuries. He will be a safe captaincy choice ahead of this game.

Shahrukh Khan: Shahrukh Khan will be another safe captaincy choice ahead of this match. He is currently the highest wicket-taker this season. He has 13 wickets in total and has taken a wicket every 9.2 balls this season.

Thamarai Kanan: Thamarai Kanan will be another brilliant captaincy choice ahead of this match. He took 6 wickets in two matches LKK played at Salem earlier this season. In addition, he took 3 wickets in his last outing against Dindigul during the league stage.

LKK vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Vimal Khumar: The Dindigul opener has found form in the last couple of games of the league stage. He could not have a good start to the season but made runs in the last couple of league matches. It is advisable to keep him as one of your differential picks for this match.

J Subramanyan: J Subramanyan will be another brilliant differential pick for this match. Being a leg spinner Subramanyan will always be a player to watch out in this format. He will be worth taking a risk in this match.

LKK vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Adithya Ganesh: Adithya Ganesh has not been as consistent as he can be this season. He has made runs but ended the league stage on a poor note. It is advisable to avoid picking him in your XI ahead of this match.

LKK vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If LKK bat first

Complete team with three of Mukilesh, Siddharth, Mohammed, B Sachin

If DD bat first

Complete team with three of Vimal Khumar, Subramanyan, Saravana, Kishoor

LKK vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If LKK bat first

Complete team with three of Mohammed, Mukilesh, Sachin, Subramanyan

If DD bat first

Complete team with three of Chakravarthy, Mathivanan, Vimal, Indrajith

LKK vs DD Dream11 Prediction

Considering the current form and the teams on paper, Dindigul Dragons should win this match against Lyca Kovai Kings.