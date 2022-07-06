TNPL 2022, LKK vs SS Dream11 Prediction For Today, Dream11 Team, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injuries And Weather Updates - Lyca Kovai Kings vs Salem Spartans

LKK vs SS Dream11 Match Preview

Lyca Kovai Kings will be up against Salem Spartans in the 11th match of Shriram TNPL 2022 at NPR College Ground in Dindigul. Lyca Kovai Kings played two matches in their campaign so far and lost both the games. As a result, they placed sixth position in the points table. They will be looking to get their first win of the season as soon as possible. The Kovai Kings have yet to win a game against the Spartans since 2016. They have lost all the games since 2016 and will be looking to improve their record against Salem by registering their first win of the season.

On the other side, Salem Spartans lost the only match they have played this season so far. It will be their second game of the season. Salem Spartans have won all the three games they have played against Lyca Kovai Kings in the last five years. As they look to bounce back and get their first win of the tournament, they would like to do so by maintaining their dominance over the Kovai Kings and get their fourth win in a row against them.

LKK vs SS Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Salem Spartans

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Date and Time: 6th July 2022, Friday, 3:15 PM IST

LKK vs SS Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the NPR college ground is balanced one. It is a good wicket for a T20 match, helping both the batters and bowlers equally. New ball bowlers are getting wickets regularly in the powerplay, while spinners dominate the middle overs. Batters got better conditions to bat in the second innings. The team batting second won all the three games so far. The average first innings score is around 155 in this tournament so far. The team winning the toss should be bowling first.

LKK vs SS Dream11 Prediction

Salem has won the last three fixtures between these two teams. They are leading 3-1 in the head to head record with Lyca Kovai Kings. They will start this game as favorites.

Probable LKK vs SS Playing XI

Lyca Kovai Kings: Ganga Sridhar Raju, J Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shijit Chandran, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), Balu Surya, Abhishek Tanwar, Ramesh Divakar, M Raja, Ajith Ram.

Salem Spartans: Jafar Jamal, H Gopinath, R Kavin (wk), Daryl Ferrario, Ravi Karthikeyan, S Abishiek, Murugan Ashwin (c), B Praanesh, Ganesh Moorthi, Kishoor, G Periyaswamy

Top Captaincy Choices for LKK vs SS Dream11 Match

● Daryl Ferrario: In seven matches Daryl Ferrario has 184 runs at an average of 36.8. He scored a brilliant 60 in the last match he played against Nellai Royal Kings. His all-round abilities makes him one of the top captaincy picks for this game.

● U Mukilesh: U Mukilesh is currently the highest run scorer for Lyca Kovai Kings. He scored a brilliant 38-ball 50 against Siechem in the last match he played. He will be batting in the middle order and will once again need to deliver there.

● Shahrukh Khan: Shahrukh Khan bat has been quiet so far in the tournament. But you cannot keep a good player down for long. However, he has been contributing with the ball, taking six wickets in the first two games so far.

Budget Picks for LKK vs SS Dream11 Match

● G Periyaswamy (8.5 Credits): Periyaswamy was the highest wicket taker for his team in last year’s TNPL. His control with his economy sets him apart from others. He has taken 13 wickets in 9 matches so far. He will cost only 8.5 CR and is one of the best budget picks you can have for this match.

● R Divakar (8.5 Credits): R Divakar has taken 10 wickets in just seven games so far. His wicket taking abilities will be the key for Lyca Kovai Kings. He started the season well with 2 wickets against Dindigul. He will only cost 8.5 CR in your fantasy XI.

Differential Pick for LKK vs SS Dream11 Match

● Sai Sudarshan: Sai Sudarshan scored a duck in the last game and 5 in the first game of the season. He was the highest run scorer for LKK last year and won the IPL in his very first season. He will be looking to get his form back. He will be batting at three and is one of best differential picks for this game.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for Dream11 Match

If LKK Bats First: C - Suresh Kumar, VC - R Divakar;

If SS Bats First: C - Daryl Ferrario, VC - Shahrukh Khan;

Mega League Team for LKK vs SS Dream11 Match

If LKK Bats First: C - U Mukilesh, VC - G Periyaswamy;

If SS Bats First: C - Sai Sudarshan, VC - R Divakar;

Which Contests to Join for LKK vs SS Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.