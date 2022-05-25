IPL 2022, Eliminator: LKN vs BLR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury And Weather Updates – Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Prediction for LKN vs BLR Dream11 Contest - Playing XI, Injury Updates, Pitch Report and Weather report for the clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Eliminator of the IPL 2022 season.

LKN vs BLR Dream11 Match Preview

Lucknow Super Giants finished in the 3rd position. They started off the tournament really well but lost track in the last few games. They won only 1 match in their last 3 games and as a result got out of the top 2 spot. They won a very close game against KKR and will be confident coming into this game. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock are the backbone of their batting. They are in sublime form and will look to continue that in this game. The middle-order needs to step-up in this do or die game.

Bowling is the main reason for their success in this season and they’ll bank on their bowlers to take them one step closer to the IPL title. Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Jason Holder and Dushmantha Chameera form a top class pace attack while Marcus Stoinis has also done well with the ball. Ravi Bishnoi and Krunal Pandya will lead the spin attack. Krunal has been very consistent while Bishnoi bowled well in the last game. Lucknow needs to perform as a unit in this game.

WATCH: Shami bounces out KL Rahul; second dismissal to a seamer in the season

Royal Challengers Bangalore, meanwhile, picked up form at the right time and got some luck going their way as well. They finished at the 4th position after the league stages. Virat Kohli being back in form will be a huge boost for RCB as he can single handedly win games on his own. Faf du Plessis is also looking good while Glenn Maxwell has been in exceptional form with both bat and ball. Dinesh Karthik is there as their finisher.

Bowling has been RCB’s strong point as well. Josh Hazlewood and Harshal Patel have been consistent as their lead pacers while Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Shahbaz Ahmed have been excellent in the spin department. Third pacer is a little concern for them as Mohammed Siraj has been far from his best. They played Siddharth Kaul in the last game who was decent. RCB are in form at the moment and will look to win this game and move one step closer to their much awaited dream of their first IPL title.

LKN vs BLR Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Eliminator, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date and Time: 26th May 2022, Wednesday, 7:30 PM IST

LKN vs BLR Pitch Report

It was an excellent pitch in Qualifier 1 at Eden Gardens and it’s expected to be the same for this game as well. The pitch might slow down a little if the game is played on a used wicket. The boundaries are not that big and the pitch got better for batting as the game progressed. Expect the same in this game as well. There will be some movement with the new ball while spinners will be into play as well. Teams will look to chase after winning the toss.

LKN vs BLR Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are evenly matched and it’s going to be a thriller of a contest between them. Lucknow Super Giants will be the favorites to win this game.

LKN vs BLR Playing XI

Krunal Pandya, if fit, will replace Krishnappa Gowtham in the XI for Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan

No changes are expected in the RCB line-up but there are slight chances of Mohammad Siraj replacing Siddharth Kaul

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Siddharth Kaul/Mohammad Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Top Captaincy Choices for LKN vs BLR Dream11 Match

KL Rahul: KL Rahul will be a popular captaincy choice for this game. Rahul has been in excellent form this season as he is the second highest run-scorer with 537 runs in 14 games. He wasn’t at his fluent best in the last game but still scored 68* runs.

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell will be the best captaincy pick for this game. He is in phenomenal form at the moment and is contributing with both bat and ball. He scored 40* runs off just 18 balls in the last game and picked up a wicket as well.

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock played the best innings of his career so far in the last game. He scored 140* runs off 70 balls in the last game against KKR. De Kock is one of the best wicket-keeper batters in the tournament and is known for his aggressive batting. He can take the game away from the opposition on his day. De Kock will be a good captaincy option as well.

Budget Picks for LKN vs BLR Dream11 Match

Avesh Khan (8.5 Credits): Avesh Khan will lead the pace attack of Lucknow. He will be an excellent budget pick. Avesh has been brilliant since IPL 2021 and can pick wickets in heaps if he gets going. He will bowl with the new ball and then towards the end of the innings.

Mohsin Khan (8.5 Credits): Mohsin Khan has been one of the finds of this year’s IPL. The left-arm pacer has bowled really well and will be a key player for his side. He will bowl with the new ball and in the death overs. Mohsin can cause troubles for the RCB openers with his left-arm angle.

Differential Pick for LKN vs BLR Dream11 Match

Krunal Pandya: Krunal Pandya will be an excellent differential pick for this game. He will bat at 4 or 5 and will bowl 4 overs as well. Krunal has been consistent with both bat and ball and can fetch lots of points with his all-round attributes.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for LKN vs BLR Dream11 Match

If DC Bats First: C - Glenn Maxwell, VC - KL Rahul

If BLR Bats First: C - Quinton de Kock, VC - Virat Kohli

Mega League Team for LKN vs BLR Dream11 Match

If LKN Bats First: C - Faf du Plessis, VC - Wanindu Hasaranga

If BLR Bats First: C - Harshal Patel, VC - Avesh Khan

Which Contests to Join for LKN vs BLR Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.