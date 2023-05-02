LKN vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

LKN vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: CSK are expected to win this match as the track at Lucknow will suit their spinners and their batters are pretty adept at playing on such surfaces as well. Lucknow, on the other hand, suffered an embarrasing loss at the hands of RCB at home in the last match.

Match information: LKN vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 45

Venue: Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Key fantasy pointers

Both Lucknow and Chennai are coming on the back of a defeat.

Lucknow failed to chase 127 on the same ground where these two sides will play in this match.

Ravi Bishnoi took three wickets against Chennai in the previous fixture in Chennai earlier this season.

Bishnoi is Lucknow’s highest wicket taker and Chennai have second most dismissals (18) against right arm leg spin this season.

Devon Conway is currently the third highest run scorer )414 runs) in the tournament and is coming on the back of an unbeaten 92. The best position to score runs in Lucknow is at the top of the order.

Naveen-ul-Haq has taken three wickets each in his last two outings.

Kyle Mayers scored a 22-ball 53 against Chennai last time and also the second highest run-scorer in Lucknow after KL Rahul.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has played three T20 innings at Ekana Stadium and scored half centuries in two of them, followed by an overall strike rate of around 148.

Moeen Ali took four wickets against Lucknow when these two sides met earlier this season. Moreover, Lucknow has the lowest batting average (18.25) against right arm off spinners this season and also has the highest dismissals (4) against them.

Chennai Super Kings have the lowest dismissals (1) in the tournament against left arm spin. Krunal Pandya went wicket-less in the last game in Lucknow and overall has only 7 wickets against CHE in 10 games.

Venue pointers

Average 1st innings score: 136

Highest run-chase in last three years: 160

Average 1st innings: wickets: 6

Average 2nd innings wickets: 6

Win % of team batting first: 54%

Win % of team batting second: 46%

Last three matches at the venue:

Best and worst at the venue in IPL 2023

Most runs: KL Rahul (185 runs), Kyle Mayers (139 runs)

Most wickets: Mark Wood (7), Ravi Bishnoi (7), Krunal Pandya (6 wkts)

Poor with bat: Deepak Hooda (5 innings, 29 runs), Ayush Badoni (4 inns 35 runs),

Poor with ball: NA

Phase-wise alerts at venue in IPL 2023

Powerplay:

1st inns: 3 wickets lost in 5 innings

2nd inns: 11 wickets lost in 5 innings

Middle overs:

1st inns: 17 wickets lost in 5 innings

2nd inns: 14 wickets lost in 5 innings

Death overs:

1st inns: 17 wickets lost in 5 innings

2nd inns: 14 wickets lost in 5 innings

Innings record

Chennai Super Kings (bat first 5 games, bowl first 4 games)

Bat first runs: Conway (279), Gaikwad (224), Dube (176), Rahane (108)

Bat second runs: Conway (135), Gaikwad (130), Rahane (116)

Bowl first wickets: Jadeja (9), Deshpande (6), Theekshana (2)

Bowl second wickets: Deshpande (11), Moeen (6), Jadeja (4), Theekshana (4)

Lucknow (bat first 4 games, bowl first 5 games)

Bat first runs: Mayers (207), Rahul (133), Stoinis (120), Pooran (110)

Bat second runs: Rahul (141), Pooran (115), Stoinis (109), Mayers (90)

Bowl first wickets: Mishra (6), Bishnoi (12), Krunal (5)

Bowl second wickets: Wood (7), Bishnoi (6), Avesh (5), Thakur (4)

Form alert (last 4 games)

CSK

Most runs: Conway (233), Gaikwad (154), Dube (130), Rahane (95)

Most wickets: Deshpande (7), Jadeja (7), Theekshana (4), Pathirana (3)

LSG

Most runs: Mayers (129), Rahul (119), Stoinis (106), Pooran (84)

Most wickets: Naveen (7), Stoinis (4), Bishnoi (4), Tahkur (4)

Poor form alert (LSG)

Hooda has only 16 runs in last four matches

Krunal has 2 wickets in last 3 matches

Ayush Badoni has 35 runs in four innings at Ekana Stadium.

Nicholas Pooran has 57 runs at an average of 14.25 in Lucknow with HS of 36.

Stoinis has 13 runs at 65 SR in the last two games at Ekana Stadium.

Poor form alert (CSK)

Akash 2 wickets in last 4 matches

MS Dhoni has come to bat only for seven balls across four games.

Pathirana has 3 wicket in last 16 overs he bowled across 4 games

Ambati Rayudu has just 83 runs this season at an average of 16.6.

Risk-Reward alert

Despite having the best IPL season of his career, Shivam Dube can be a risky choice against Lucknow in this match.

Lucknow is the most successful team against left handed batters this season as they have 24 dismissals against them at a strike rate of 14.67.

Moreover, Dube’s role is to play in the middle overs and that is the period where the highest wickets have fallen at the Ekana Stadium this season.

However, Dube still can be a worth keeping in the XI considering his good record against Bishnoi, the premier spinner of Lucknow and of course his good run of form this season.

Krunal Pandya too has been quiet for the last few games, taking only two wickets in the last three games.

Chennai has an average of 66 against left arm spinners with only one dismissal so far.

However, Krunal becomes a lethal option at the Ekana Stadium where he has taken each of his wickets (6) this season.

He will be worth taking a risk if Lucknow bowls first where he has five of his six wickets this season.

Probable CSK Playing XI:

Devon Conway Ruturaj Gaikwad Ajinkya Rahane Shivam Dube Moeen Ali MS Dhoni Ravindra Jadeja Matheesha Pathirana Tushar Deshpande Akash Singh Maheesh Theekshana

Probable Impact Sub: Ambati Rayudu

Probable LSG Playing XI:

Ayush Badoni Kyle Mayers Krunal Pandya Marcus Stoinis Deepak Hooda Nicholas Pooran Prerak Mankad Ravi Bishnoi Krishnappa Gowtham Amit Mishra Naveen-ul-Haq

Probable Impact Sub: Yash Thakur

Low to medium risk small leagues

High risk to avoid players with high ownership (try to fit in most players with more than 70% ownership with not more than 2 differentials)

Best leagues for safe play

Rs 36 - 10 spots (top 5 get 60)

Rs 60 - 10 spots (top 5 get 100)

Rs 119 - 10 spots (top 5 get 200)

Rs 590 - 10 spots (top 5 get 1000)

Rs 7777 - 7 spots (top 4 get 10k, 5th gets 7777)

*Same team can be used for other multiplier leagues

*Same team can be used for multiple joins in three-team leagues or head-to-heads

LKN vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Base fantasy team safe + medium risk (irrespective of toss)

Spots left: 3

Highest ownerships from outside base team: Rahane, Dube, Krunal, Stoinis, Dhoni, Pooran

Dube vs Rahane

Rahane against spin on the Ekana wicket is not a good idea. In addition, openers do not give away their wicket easily in the beginning and Dhoni might send Dube at three after the powerplay.

Dube has been in great form lately and will play a crucial role during the middle overs where wickets have fallen like bunches in the Ekana Stadium. Moreover, Dube has a good record against LKN’s premier spinner Bishnoi.

Stoinis vs Krunal

Stoinis has been very poor in all the five innings he played at the Ekana Stadium. He has scored 50 off 54 balls in total and has a HS of 15.

Krunal Pandya has been quiet in the recent games, taking just two wickets in 3 games. However, he will be worth taking a risk at Ekana where he has taken each of his six wickets this season..

Dhoni vs Pooran

Dhoni does not come early to face many balls but make sure he makes his presence felt in the numbers of deliveries he faces in the death overs.

Nicholas Pooran has an average of around 14 in Ekana Stadium this season. He will be a risky choice despite being one of the first names in most of the XIs.

If CSK bat first

Complete team with three of inclusion of Dube, Rahane, Krunal, Dhoni

Captaincy choices: Conway, Ruturaj, Krunal

Do not captain: Jadeja

If LKN bat first

Complete team with three of of Krunal, Stoinis, Dube, Dhoni

Captaincy choices: Conway, Mayers, Jadeja,

Do not captain: Ruturaj

Medium-risk leagues to join

Rs 72 - 20 spots (top prize 300)

Rs 75 - 50 spots

Rs 165 - 11 spots (top prize 500)

Rs 329 - 35 spots (top prize 2.7k)

Rs 777 - 11 spots (top prize 3k)

Rs 1999 - 11 spots (top prize 7.5k)

Rs 2477 - 7 spots (top prize 7k)

High-risk small leagues

Best leagues to join

Rs 1390 - 25 spots (top prize 10k)

Rs 3999 - 30 spots (top 10 get 10k each)

Base fantasy team

Spots left: 4

CHE bat first

Include Rahane

Pick Rahane, Dube both and Krunal

Pick one of Mishra, Theekshana, Gowtham

Captaincy picks: Conway, Ruturaj, Bishnoi

LKN bat first

Pick Gaikwad, leave out Rahane and Krunal

Pick Moeen, Thakur, Pathirana

Captaincy picks: Jadeja, Conway, Mayers

Grand league Tips

Try to fit in 7 players with more than 70% ownership leaving 2 big players out who have potential risks

Have three differential picks with ownership less than 25%

Join with more than 5 teams and alternate differentials

Change 2 out of the 7 players with 70% ownership (in team 6 onwards)

Pick one player who was brought in for this game

Choices for this game

Leave Moeen out in T1-T5, pick him from T6 onwards

Make Krunal c/vc in at least one teams

Make Ruturaj + Conway c/vc in 1 team

Captain Mayers in 1 team

Captain Bishnoi in 2 teams

Have one team with all CHE bowlers if they bat first.

Captain Conway + Deshpande c/vc in at least one team

Base team for T1-T5

Conway, Ruturaj, Dube, Jadeja, Mayers, Deshpande, Naveen-ul-Haq, Bishnoi

Other picks in order: Theekshana (3 teams at least), Pooran (2 teams), Rahane (3 teams if CHE bat first), Stoinis (3 teams at least), Pathirana (if CHE bowl second in 3 teams), Mishra (in 3 teams), Gowtham (in 2 teams)

One major differential pick: Akash Singh (if CSK bowls second in 2 teams), Thakur (if LKN bowls second in 3 teams), Badoni (in 2 teams in LKN bat first)

LKN vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Who will win the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings?

