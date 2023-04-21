LKN vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

LKN vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans are expected to win this match against Lucknow Super Giants. The Titans defeated Lucknow in both matches last season and they look like the stronger unit this time as well.

LKN vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Lucknow Super Giants will come up against Gujarat Titans in Match 30 of the ongoing IPL 2023 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023.

Lucknow Super Giants is coming on the back of a huge win over the table toppers Rajasthan Royals. They are now sitting at the second position in the points table with four wins out of six matches they have played. Their top order looks solid, followed by a formidable middle order, However, they need to be better with using their resources in batting and nailing the entry points of the batters according to their strength. Overall, a very balanced squad with an in-form bowling unit which have been their major reason behind their success in the first half of the season. Lucknow faced Gujarat twice last year and suffered defeat on both the occasions. They will be hoping to make things equal this time and take another crucial two points here.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans have been doing just fine but falling prey to individual brilliance of the opposition more often than not. They are a very formidable side with match winning players. They are coming on the back of a defeat against Rajasthan and will be keen to bounce back into winning ways. Their batting has been doing fine with contribution from both top and middle order. In addition, their bowlers have been top notch, especially with the new ball but death bowling has been the biggest concern for them. Skipper Hardik Pandya will be hoping his side to be better in this case and maintain their unbeaten run against the Lucknow franchise to make it three in a row against them.

LKN vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Indian Premier League 2023

Match

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Match 30

Date

22nd April 2023

Time

3:30 PM IST

LKN vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Lucknow venue has been a bit on the slower side from the very first game of the season. Both seamers and spinners get a hold from the surface throughout the game, making things difficult for batters. However, batters can go big once they are settled. The first innings is expected to go around 150. Team winning the toss should be batting first.

Weather Report

The weather in Lucknow is clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

LKN vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda/Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Poora, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh/Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Impact Players Probables: Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmed

Impact Players Probables: Abhinav Manohar

LKN vs GT Dream11 Prediction:

Gujarat Titans are expected to win this match against Lucknow Super Giants. The Titans defeated Lucknow in both matches last season and they look like the stronger unit this time as well.

LKN vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan has started the 2023 season on a high. He will be a top captaincy choice ahead of this match. The Afghan spinner has 11 wickets in five matches and is currently the highest wicket taker for Gujarat Titans. In addition, he took a four wicket-haul in the last match between these two sides last season.

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill will be another safe captaincy choice ahead of this game. The GT opener is currently their highest run scorer for them as he has 228 runs at an average of 45.60 in five matches. Considering the condition of the deck in Lucknow, Gill will be a crucial player at the top of the order. In addition he played an innings of 63 in his last meeting against the Lucknow franchise last season.

Avesh Khan: Avesh Khan is coming on the back of a great game against Rajasthan Royals, taking three wickets and helping his side secure the crucial two points away from home. In addition, the role Avesh has been playing for his side in the middle overs is exactly the stage where Gujarat lose most of their wickets against pace. Even though he has not been at his best with only six wickets in five games this season, it will be worth a risk to have him as a captain in one of your XIs.

LKN vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Alzarri Joseph: Alzarri Joseph will be a great differential pick for this match. He started the 2023 season on a high but coming on the back of a couple of poor outings. As a result he is not a straightforward pick in most of the teams ahead of this game. Considering his wicket taking abilities in the middle overs and Lucknow’s poor record against high pace, Joseph will be a great differential pick for this match.

Naveen-ul-Haq: Naveen could not take any wicket in his IPL debut against Rajasthan but bowled superbly, giving just 19 off his four overs. Considering the nature of the deck in Lucknow, Naveen will be another great differential pick ahead of this game. He has been selected hardly by 5% of the teams as of writing this, making him one of the best differential picks in this match.

Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Kyle Mayers: Kyle Mayers is in great form and has been already added in most of the teams as of writing this. He will surely be one of the first names in every XIs of this game. However, considering GT’s form with the new ball, it is advisable to take a risk and avoid picking Kyle Mayers for this match.

