LKN vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Eliminator Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

LKN vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians have an excellent batting unit but they have a bit inexperienced bowling attack, especially their spin attack apart from Piyush Chawla. Lucknow, on the other hand, has a pretty balanced squad for the slow Chepauk deck but some of their batters are also vulnerable against the spinners. Lucknow is looking more balanced and they seem to have the edge over MI.

Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Eliminator

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Key fantasy pointers

Do or Die game for both the teams.

Lucknow’s bowlers, especially the spinners will love the conditions in Chepauk.

Mumbai’s spinners need to be on their toes as they’ll have a huge responsibility in the middle overs.

Batters who are good against spin bowling will be important.

Lucknow needs their top order to step up in this game.

Mumbai will want their bowlers to be disciplined.

Venue Pointers

Average 1st innings score: 168 (IPL 2023)

Highest run-chase in last three years: 201

Average 1st innings: wickets: 6.8

Average 2nd innings wickets: 5.4

Win % of team batting first: 43%

Win % of team batting second: 57%

The pitch here will aid the spinners in the first half and it will get a bit easier to bat in the 2nd innings as there will be some dew in the latter half of the game.

Last three matches at the venue:

Phase-wise alerts at the venue in IPL 2023 (7 Matches)

Powerplay:

1st inns: 7 wickets lost

2nd inns: 9 wickets lost

Middle overs:

1st inns: 22 wickets lost

2nd inns: 18 wickets lost

Death overs:

1st inns: 17 wickets lost

2nd inns: 7 wickets lost

Innings record

LKN (bat first 7 games, bowl first 7 games)

Bat first runs: Stoinis (215), Mayers (210), Pooran (196)

Bat second runs: Surya (359), Ishan (321), Green (291)

Bowl first wickets: Mishra (7), Krunal (7), Bishnoi (6)

Bowl second wickets: Bishnoi (10), Thakur (8), Avesh (5)

MI (bat first 5 games, bowl first 9 games)

Bat first runs: Surya (152), Tilak (143), Ishan (118)

Bat second runs: Conway (179), Gaikwad (160), Rahane (137)

Bowl first wickets: Chawla (13), Behrendorff (10), Green (5)

Bowl second wickets: Chawla (7), Madhwal (4), Behrendorff (4)

Form Alert (last 4 games)

LKN

Most runs: Stoinis (143), Pooran (113)

Most wickets: Thakur (5), Bishnoi (4), Krunal (3)

MI

Most runs: Suryakumar Yadav (318), Cameron Green, Dube (121)

Most wickets: Madhwal (7), Behrendorff (6)

Poor form alert (LKN)

Naveen ul Haq has been wicketless in the last two games.

Poor form alert (MI)

Chris Jordan has only 1 wicket to his name in the last 3 matches.

Risk-Reward Alert

Dropping Cameron Green can be worth the risk as his spin game is not that good and he’s bowling 1-2 overs at max.

You can avoid picking Rohit Sharma if MI is batting first.

Prerak Mankad will bat at 3 for Lucknow and will be an excellent differential pick.

Yash Thakur is bowling consistently in the death overs and he will be a top differential pick as well.

Naveen ul Haq will enjoy the conditions at Chepauk. Pick him if Lucknow is bowling first.

Probable LKN Playing XI:

Quinton de Kock (wk), Karan Sharma/Kyle Mayers, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen ul Haq, Mohsin Khan

Probable Impact Sub: Yash Thakur

Probable MI Playing XI :

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadehra, Tim David, Hritik Shokeen, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal Probable Impact Sub: Tilak Varma

Low to medium risk small leagues

High risk to avoid players with high ownership (try to fit in most players with more than 60% ownership with not more than 2 differentials)

Best leagues for safe play

Rs 36 - 10 spots (top 5 get 60)

Rs 60 - 10 spots (top 5 get 100)

Rs 119 - 10 spots (top 5 get 200)

Rs 590 - 10 spots (top 5 get 1000)

Rs 7777 - 7 spots (top 4 get 10k, 5th gets 7777)

*Same team can be used for other multiplier leagues

*Same team can be used for multiple joins in three-team leagues or head-to-heads

LKN vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Base fantasy team safe + medium risk (irrespective of toss)

Spots left: 2

Highest ownerships from the outside base team: Rohit, Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

Selecting Remaining 2 Picks

The conditions in Chepauk will be on the slower side and Rohit has had his struggles in these conditions and against the spinners. But he has been in good form and you’ll have to select him when playing safe. Don’t C/VC him.

Quinton de Kock also struggles in slower conditions and MI will deploy Hritik Shokeen against him early in the innings. You can take the risk of dropping him in this game.



Differential Picks: Akash Madhwal, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Naveen ul Haq, Amit Mishra (if he plays).

If LKN bat first

Complete team with inclusion of Rohit and Prerak Mankad

Captaincy choices: Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan

Do not captain: Stoinis

If MI bat first

Complete the team with the inclusion of Naveen and Behrendorff

Captaincy choices: Suryakumar Yadav, Naveen, Krunal & Pooran

Can drop Rohit

Do not captain: Green

Medium-risk leagues to join

Rs 72 - 20 spots (top prize 300)

Rs 75 - 50 spots

Rs 165 - 11 spots (top prize 500)

Rs 329 - 35 spots (top prize 2.7k)

Rs 777 - 11 spots (top prize 3k)

Rs 1999 - 11 spots (top prize 7.5k)

Rs 2477 - 7 spots (top prize 7k)

High-risk small leagues

Best leagues to join

Rs 1390 - 25 spots (top prize 10k)

Rs 3999 - 30 spots (top 10 get 10k each)

Base fantasy team

Spots left: 3

LKN bat first

Pick Rohit, Behrendorff and Mankad

Captaincy Picks: Krunal, Surya, Pooran and Bishnoi

MI bat first

Pick Naveen, Thakur and Mankad

Avoid picking Rohit & Green

Captaincy picks: Pooran, Naveen & Surya

Grand league Tips

Try to fit in 7 players with more than 70% ownership leaving 2 big players out who have potential risks

Have three differential picks with ownership less than 25%

Join with more than 5 teams and alternate differentials

Change 2 out of the 7 players with 70% ownership (in team 6 onwards)

Pick one player who was brought in for this game

Choices for this game

You can consider dropping Quinton de Kock in this game.

Rohit Sharma may be dropped as well if MI is batting first.

Avoid Cameron Green.

Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur and Naveen ul Haq will be excellent differential picks.

Nicholas Pooran will be a differential captaincy pick.

Base team for T1-T5

Pooran, Kishan, Surya, Stoinis, Krunal, Green, Bishnoi, Chawla, Madhwal

Other picks in order: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Jason Behrendorff

One major differential pick: Prerak Mankad, Naveen ul Haq (If MI bats 1st), Yash Thakur (if MI bats 1st), Chris Jordan

LKN vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Who will win the battle between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians?

