LKN vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Eliminator Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

LKN vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Eliminator
LKN vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians have an excellent batting unit but they have a bit inexperienced bowling attack, especially their spin attack apart from Piyush Chawla. Lucknow, on the other hand, has a pretty balanced squad for the slow Chepauk deck but some of their batters are also vulnerable against the spinners. Lucknow is looking more balanced and they seem to have the edge over MI.
- Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Eliminator
- Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
- Time: 7:30 PM IST
Key fantasy pointers
- Do or Die game for both the teams.
- Lucknow’s bowlers, especially the spinners will love the conditions in Chepauk.
- Mumbai’s spinners need to be on their toes as they’ll have a huge responsibility in the middle overs.
- Batters who are good against spin bowling will be important.
- Lucknow needs their top order to step up in this game.
- Mumbai will want their bowlers to be disciplined.
Venue Pointers
- Average 1st innings score: 168 (IPL 2023)
- Highest run-chase in last three years: 201
- Average 1st innings: wickets: 6.8
- Average 2nd innings wickets: 5.4
- Win % of team batting first: 43%
- Win % of team batting second: 57%
- The pitch here will aid the spinners in the first half and it will get a bit easier to bat in the 2nd innings as there will be some dew in the latter half of the game.
Last three matches at the venue:
Phase-wise alerts at the venue in IPL 2023 (7 Matches)
Powerplay:
- 1st inns: 7 wickets lost
- 2nd inns: 9 wickets lost
Middle overs:
- 1st inns: 22 wickets lost
- 2nd inns: 18 wickets lost
Death overs:
- 1st inns: 17 wickets lost
- 2nd inns: 7 wickets lost
Innings record
LKN (bat first 7 games, bowl first 7 games)
Bat first runs: Stoinis (215), Mayers (210), Pooran (196)
Bat second runs: Surya (359), Ishan (321), Green (291)
Bowl first wickets: Mishra (7), Krunal (7), Bishnoi (6)
Bowl second wickets: Bishnoi (10), Thakur (8), Avesh (5)
MI (bat first 5 games, bowl first 9 games)
Bat first runs: Surya (152), Tilak (143), Ishan (118)
Bat second runs: Conway (179), Gaikwad (160), Rahane (137)
Bowl first wickets: Chawla (13), Behrendorff (10), Green (5)
Bowl second wickets: Chawla (7), Madhwal (4), Behrendorff (4)
Form Alert (last 4 games)
LKN
Most runs: Stoinis (143), Pooran (113)
Most wickets: Thakur (5), Bishnoi (4), Krunal (3)
MI
Most runs: Suryakumar Yadav (318), Cameron Green, Dube (121)
Most wickets: Madhwal (7), Behrendorff (6)
Poor form alert (LKN)
- Naveen ul Haq has been wicketless in the last two games.
Poor form alert (MI)
- Chris Jordan has only 1 wicket to his name in the last 3 matches.
Risk-Reward Alert
- Dropping Cameron Green can be worth the risk as his spin game is not that good and he’s bowling 1-2 overs at max.
- You can avoid picking Rohit Sharma if MI is batting first.
- Prerak Mankad will bat at 3 for Lucknow and will be an excellent differential pick.
- Yash Thakur is bowling consistently in the death overs and he will be a top differential pick as well.
- Naveen ul Haq will enjoy the conditions at Chepauk. Pick him if Lucknow is bowling first.
Probable LKN Playing XI:
Quinton de Kock (wk), Karan Sharma/Kyle Mayers, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen ul Haq, Mohsin Khan
Probable Impact Sub: Yash Thakur
Probable MI Playing XI:
Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadehra, Tim David, Hritik Shokeen, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal
Probable Impact Sub: Tilak Varma
Low to medium risk small leagues
- High risk to avoid players with high ownership (try to fit in most players with more than 60% ownership with not more than 2 differentials)
Best leagues for safe play
- Rs 36 - 10 spots (top 5 get 60)
- Rs 60 - 10 spots (top 5 get 100)
- Rs 119 - 10 spots (top 5 get 200)
- Rs 590 - 10 spots (top 5 get 1000)
- Rs 7777 - 7 spots (top 4 get 10k, 5th gets 7777)
*Same team can be used for other multiplier leagues
*Same team can be used for multiple joins in three-team leagues or head-to-heads
LKN vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Base fantasy team safe + medium risk (irrespective of toss)
Spots left: 2
Highest ownerships from the outside base team: Rohit, Chawla, Jason Behrendorff
Selecting Remaining 2 Picks
- The conditions in Chepauk will be on the slower side and Rohit has had his struggles in these conditions and against the spinners. But he has been in good form and you’ll have to select him when playing safe. Don’t C/VC him.
- Quinton de Kock also struggles in slower conditions and MI will deploy Hritik Shokeen against him early in the innings. You can take the risk of dropping him in this game.
Differential Picks: Akash Madhwal, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Naveen ul Haq, Amit Mishra (if he plays).
If LKN bat first
- Complete team with inclusion of Rohit and Prerak Mankad
- Captaincy choices: Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan
- Do not captain: Stoinis
If MI bat first
- Complete the team with the inclusion of Naveen and Behrendorff
- Captaincy choices: Suryakumar Yadav, Naveen, Krunal & Pooran
- Can drop Rohit
- Do not captain: Green
Medium-risk leagues to join
- Rs 72 - 20 spots (top prize 300)
- Rs 75 - 50 spots
- Rs 165 - 11 spots (top prize 500)
- Rs 329 - 35 spots (top prize 2.7k)
- Rs 777 - 11 spots (top prize 3k)
- Rs 1999 - 11 spots (top prize 7.5k)
- Rs 2477 - 7 spots (top prize 7k)
High-risk small leagues
Best leagues to join
- Rs 1390 - 25 spots (top prize 10k)
- Rs 3999 - 30 spots (top 10 get 10k each)
Base fantasy team
Spots left: 3
LKN bat first
- Pick Rohit, Behrendorff and Mankad
- Captaincy Picks: Krunal, Surya, Pooran and Bishnoi
MI bat first
- Pick Naveen, Thakur and Mankad
- Avoid picking Rohit & Green
- Captaincy picks: Pooran, Naveen & Surya
Grand league Tips
- Try to fit in 7 players with more than 70% ownership leaving 2 big players out who have potential risks
- Have three differential picks with ownership less than 25%
- Join with more than 5 teams and alternate differentials
- Change 2 out of the 7 players with 70% ownership (in team 6 onwards)
- Pick one player who was brought in for this game
Choices for this game
- You can consider dropping Quinton de Kock in this game.
- Rohit Sharma may be dropped as well if MI is batting first.
- Avoid Cameron Green.
- Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur and Naveen ul Haq will be excellent differential picks.
- Nicholas Pooran will be a differential captaincy pick.
Base team for T1-T5
Pooran, Kishan, Surya, Stoinis, Krunal, Green, Bishnoi, Chawla, Madhwal
Other picks in order: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Jason Behrendorff
One major differential pick: Prerak Mankad, Naveen ul Haq (If MI bats 1st), Yash Thakur (if MI bats 1st), Chris Jordan
LKN vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Who will win the battle between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians?
