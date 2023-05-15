LKN vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team, Pitch Report and Team News
Match information: LKN vs MI Dream11 Prediction
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Match 63
Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Night game, 7:30 PM IST
Key fantasy pointers
The track in Lucknow has been the most sluggish among all the venues in IPL 2023. Expect another such surface for this game.
Lucknow Super Giants won their last game by 7 wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Mumbai Indians won their previous match by 27 runs against Gujarat Titans.
Kyle Mayers has been dismissed four times in 40 balls against the off-spinners in IPL 2023. Overall, Mayers has an average of 20.85 and a strike rate of 162.22, with 7 dismissals against the spinners this season.
Quinton de Kock has been dismissed against the leg-spinners in both innings this IPL. Piyush Chawla has also dismissed him once in 13 balls in the league.
Krunal Pandya has been dismissed thrice in 20 balls against the off-spinners this season. In the last two games, Krunal has demoted himself in the batting order, which reduces his value as a batter.
Marcus Stoinis has looked to attack the leg-spinners this season, as his strike rate of 140.81 shows. However, he has also been dismissed twice. The left-arm orthodox bowlers have troubled him, as Stoinis has a strike rate of 129.41 with two dismissals against them.
Kumar Kartikeya might be a good option against Nicholas Pooran. Of the 11 deliveries by the chinaman bowlers, Pooran has made only 3 runs while being dismissed twice in IPL 2023. MI shouldn’t bring the leg-spinner against him.
7 out of Krunal Pandya’s eight wickets have come against the RHBs in IPL 2023. The LSG skipper has tried not to bowl against the LHBs, as 87.78% of his total deliveries have been against the right-handers. MI are likely to have two LHBs in the top five.
However, Krunal Pandya has made full use of the conditions in Lucknow, as 6 out of his eight wickets have come at this venue.
LSG have also been spot-on in using Amit Mishra. Amit has bowled 78.94% of his balls against the RHBs and snared 6 out of seven wickets against them.
Ravi Bishnoi is the only LSG spinner with reasonable success against the LHBs. He has 5 wickets at a strike rate of 17.80 against the southpaws, compared to 7 wickets at an average of 31.85 against the RHBs.
Rohit Sharma will find it tough to get going against LSG. His troubles against the leg-spinners are lucid, as Rohit has been dismissed four times against such bowling type. LSG have two quality leg-spinners, Amit Mishra and Ravi Bishnoi.
Just like Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan too has struggled against the leg-spinners. He has been dismissed four times in 39 balls off them in IPL 2023. LSG can bring both of their leg-spinners to attack in the powerplay.
Suryakumar Yadav will again be MI’s best bet on the Lucknow deck. But he is also susceptible to the left-arm orthodox spinners, which brings Krunal Pandya into play. Suryakumar has been dismissed twice in 14 balls off such bowlers in IPL 2023.
Cameron Green’s batting demotion has resulted in low scores. In the last few games, Green hasn’t bowled much, either.
14 out of 19 wickets by Piyush Chawla have come against the RHBs. LSG have three LHBs in the top five. However, the track will suit him.
Jason Behnredorff has been might effective against the LHBs this season, making his new-ball spell more crucial. He has 6 wickets at an excellent average of 10.50 and a strike rate of 6.50 in IPL 2023. Jason can trouble both LHB openers of Lucknow.
In the powerplay, Jason Behrendorff has four wickets in 95 balls against the RHBs and two wickets in 13 balls against the LHBs.
Venue pointers
Average 1st inns score in the last three years: 139
Highest run-chase in the last three years: 161
Average 1st inns wickets in IPL 2023: 7
Average 2nd inns wickets in IPL 2023: 8
Win % of the team batting first in the last three years: 46.67%
Win % of the team batting second in the last three years: 53.33%
Last three matches at the venue:
Best and worst at the venue in IPL 2023 (use as a hint for the home team)
Most runs: Krunal Pandya (153), Krunal Pandya (104), Ayush Badoni (94)
Most wickets: Ravi Bishnoi (7), Krunal Pandya (6), Amit Mishra (5)
Poor with the bat: Nicholas Pooran (77 runs in 6 innings), Marcus Stoinis (56 runs in 6 innings), Deepak Hooda (29 runs in 5 innings)
Poor with the ball: Avesh Khan (2 wickets in 3 innings)
Phase-wise alerts at the venue in IPL 2023
Powerplay:
1st inns: 6 wickets lost
2nd inns: 11 wickets lost
Middle overs:
-
-
Death overs:
-
-
Innings record
Lucknow Super Giants (bat first 5 games, bowl first 7 games)
Bat first runs: Kyle Mayers (221), Nicholas Pooran (130), Marcus Stoinis (126), Ayush Badoni (126)
Bat second runs: Nicholas Pooran (162), Marcus Stoinis (153), Kyle Mayers (140)
Bowl first wickets: Amit Mishra (7), Krunal Pandya (7), Ravi Bishnoi (6)
Bowl second wickets: Ravi Bishnoi (6), Avesh Khan (5), Yash Thakur (4)
Mumbai Indians (bat first 5 games, bowl first 7 games)
Bat first runs: Suryakumar Yadav (152), Tilak Varma (143), Ishan Kishan (118), Nehal Wadhera (100)
Bat second runs: Suryakumar Yadav (327), Ishan Kishan (248), Cameron Green (187)
Bowl first wickets: Piyush Chawla (12), Jason Behrendorff (8), Riley Meredith (5)
Bowl second wickets: Piyush Chawla (7), Akash Madhwal (4), Jason Behrendorff (4)
Form alert (last 4 games)
LSG
Most runs: Quinton de Kock (99), Ayush Badoni (84), Nicholas Pooran (76)
Most wickets: Naveen-ul-Haq (6), Yash Thakur (5), Ravi Bishnoi (4)
MI
Most runs: Suryakumar Yadav (278), Ishan Kishan (155), Nehal Wadhera (131)
Most wickets: Piyush Chawla (6), Akash Madhwal (4), Jason Behrendorff (4)
Poor Form alert (LSG)
Deepak Hooda has scored only 64 runs at an average of 7.11 and a strike rate of 91.43 in IPL 2023. He is yet to score 20+ runs in an innings.
Krunal Pandya has scored only 19 runs in the last four innings, including two golden ducks in the past two matches.
Avesh Khan has picked up only two wickets in the last four innings.
Krunal Pandya has picked up only two wickets in the last four innings.
Poor form alert (MI)
-
-
-
Risk-Reward alert
Rohit Sharma has been dismissed four times in 18 balls against the leg-spinners in IPL 2023.
Lucknow Super Giants have two top-class leg-spinners in the team.
Amit Mishra has dismissed him 7 times, whereas Ravi Bishnoi has also dismissed him once in the IPL.
Krunal Pandya also dismissed him once last season.
The track in Lucknow will likely be slow and sluggish, and Rohit’s struggles against the spinners might resurface.
Rohit Sharma has got out in the single digits in five of the last six innings.
Probable LSG Playing XI:
Kyle Mayers
Quinton de Kock
Prerak Mankad
Marcus Stoinis
Nicholas Pooran
Krunal Pandya
Yash Thakur
Ravi Bishnoi
Amit Mishra
Yudhvir Singh
Avesh Khan
Probable Impact Substitute: Ayush Badoni
Probable MI Playing XI:
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Probable Impact Substitute: Akash Madhwal
Low to medium-risk small leagues
High risk to avoid players with high ownership (try to fit in most players with more than 70% ownership with not more than 2 differentials)
Best leagues for safe play
Rs 36 - 10 spots (top 5 get 60)
Rs 60 - 10 spots (top 5 get 100)
Rs 119 - 10 spots (top 5 get 200)
Rs 590 - 10 spots (top 5 get 1000)
Rs 7777 - 7 spots (top 4 get 10k, 5th gets 7777)
*Same team can be used for other multiplier leagues
*Same team can be used for multiple joins in three-team leagues or head-to-heads
LKN vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Base fantasy team safe + medium risk (irrespective of toss)
Spots Left: 3
Highest ownerships outside the base team: Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Amit Mishra
Nicholas Pooran vs Ayush Badoni
Nicholas Pooran will obviously find it arduous batting in Lucknow. If required, MI can also bring in Hrithik Shokeen. But he is still one of the betters LSG batters, particularly against the leg-spinners.
Ayush Badoni has handled the spinners reasonably well. Even during the collapse against CSK, Ayush played a prudent innings and countered the spinners well at the same venue. He will again be crucial for LSG.
Nehal Wadhera vs Marcus Stoinis
-
-
Cameron Green vs Amit Mishra
Cameron Green might not be the best of the players against the spinners, but he can chip in with a few handy runs if slotted at No. 5. Green can also agitate the LSG batters with his slower ones if required.
Amit Mishra has enjoyed bowling in Lucknow. With the track offering grip, the veteran spinner is likely to have another good outing.
If LSG bat first
-
-
-
If MI bat first
-
-
-
Medium-risk leagues to join
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
High-risk small leagues
Best leagues to join
-
-
Base fantasy team
Spots Left: 4
If LSG bat first
-
-
-
-
If MI bat first
-
-
-
-
Grand league Tips
-
-
-
-
-
Choices for this game
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Base team for T1-T5
Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi
Other picks in order: Kyle Mayers (3 teams at least), Prerak Mankad (3 teams at least), Piyush Chawla (3 teams at least), Amit Mishra (3 teams at least), Rohit Sharma (2 teams at least), Ayush Badoni (2 teams at least), Marcus Stoinis (2 teams at least), Nicholas Pooran (2 teams at least if LSG bat second), Cameron Green (2 teams at least if MI bat second).
One major differential pick: Kumar Kartikeya (2 teams at least), Tim David (2 teams at least if MI chase), Yash Thakur (2 teams at least if LSG bowl second).
LKN vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Who will win the battle between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians?
Lucknow Super Giants have a superior spin attack for the pitch in Lucknow. Expect them to win the contest.
