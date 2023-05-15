LKN vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team, Pitch Report and Team News

The track in Lucknow has been the most sluggish among all the venues in IPL 2023. Expect another such surface for this game.

Lucknow Super Giants won their last game by 7 wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Mumbai Indians won their previous match by 27 runs against Gujarat Titans.

Kyle Mayers has been dismissed four times in 40 balls against the off-spinners in IPL 2023. Overall, Mayers has an average of 20.85 and a strike rate of 162.22, with 7 dismissals against the spinners this season.

Quinton de Kock has been dismissed against the leg-spinners in both innings this IPL. Piyush Chawla has also dismissed him once in 13 balls in the league.

Krunal Pandya has been dismissed thrice in 20 balls against the off-spinners this season. In the last two games, Krunal has demoted himself in the batting order, which reduces his value as a batter.

Marcus Stoinis has looked to attack the leg-spinners this season, as his strike rate of 140.81 shows. However, he has also been dismissed twice. The left-arm orthodox bowlers have troubled him, as Stoinis has a strike rate of 129.41 with two dismissals against them.

Kumar Kartikeya might be a good option against Nicholas Pooran. Of the 11 deliveries by the chinaman bowlers, Pooran has made only 3 runs while being dismissed twice in IPL 2023. MI shouldn’t bring the leg-spinner against him.

7 out of Krunal Pandya’s eight wickets have come against the RHBs in IPL 2023. The LSG skipper has tried not to bowl against the LHBs, as 87.78% of his total deliveries have been against the right-handers. MI are likely to have two LHBs in the top five.

However, Krunal Pandya has made full use of the conditions in Lucknow, as 6 out of his eight wickets have come at this venue.

LSG have also been spot-on in using Amit Mishra. Amit has bowled 78.94% of his balls against the RHBs and snared 6 out of seven wickets against them.

Ravi Bishnoi is the only LSG spinner with reasonable success against the LHBs. He has 5 wickets at a strike rate of 17.80 against the southpaws, compared to 7 wickets at an average of 31.85 against the RHBs.

Rohit Sharma will find it tough to get going against LSG. His troubles against the leg-spinners are lucid, as Rohit has been dismissed four times against such bowling type. LSG have two quality leg-spinners, Amit Mishra and Ravi Bishnoi.

Just like Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan too has struggled against the leg-spinners. He has been dismissed four times in 39 balls off them in IPL 2023. LSG can bring both of their leg-spinners to attack in the powerplay.

Suryakumar Yadav will again be MI’s best bet on the Lucknow deck. But he is also susceptible to the left-arm orthodox spinners, which brings Krunal Pandya into play. Suryakumar has been dismissed twice in 14 balls off such bowlers in IPL 2023.

Cameron Green’s batting demotion has resulted in low scores. In the last few games, Green hasn’t bowled much, either.

14 out of 19 wickets by Piyush Chawla have come against the RHBs. LSG have three LHBs in the top five. However, the track will suit him.

Jason Behnredorff has been might effective against the LHBs this season, making his new-ball spell more crucial. He has 6 wickets at an excellent average of 10.50 and a strike rate of 6.50 in IPL 2023. Jason can trouble both LHB openers of Lucknow.