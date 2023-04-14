LKN vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today, Playing XI, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 21: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch & Injury Report, Team News, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

LKN vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants are expected to win this match against Punjab Kings. LSG have a well-rounded batting and bowling line-up, and the Kings will find it difficult to overpower them.

LKN vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Match Preview

Lucknow Super Giants will come up against Punjab Kings in Match 21 of the IPL 2023 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, April 15th, 2023.

Lucknow Super Giants is coming on the back of a brilliant last over win against RCB away from home. They must be high in confidence coming into this match as they have three wins out of four already. As a result they are placed second in the points table as of writing this with six points. Their batting looks fine with finally the middle order got going in the last match. Moreover, they have a formidable bowling lineup for all conditions. They won against Punjab last season in the only match between these two sides so far. Skipper KL Rahul will be hoping his side to continue the winning momentum and sustain their top two spot in the points table.

On the other side, Punjab Kings started the tournament with two wins in a row but fell off the track lately having lost the last two games. Shikhar Dhawan has been the lone warrior with the bat, followed by a pretty ordinary bowling effort from the entire unit in the last two games. They suffered a defeat in the only game they played against Lucknow last year and will be hoping to make things even this time. The Kings are placed at the bottom half of the points table and will be keen to bounce back into winning ways in this match.

LKN vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Indian Premier League 2023

Match

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Match 21

Date

15th April 2023

Time

7:30 PM IST

LKN vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface in Lucknow has been a tough one for the batters in the recent past. Spinners will dominate the major part of the game. Seamers can extract wickets using the two paced nature of the pacer. Batters can try to score big after being settled. The first innings total is expected to be around 150. Team winning the toss should be bowling first as batting with a score in mind will be much easier on this surface.

Weather Report

The weather in Lucknow is clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

No major injury or availability news reported from both sides.

LKN vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: KL Rahul, Kyle Mayers/Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi.

Impact Players Probables: Ayush Badoni, Prerak Mankad, K Gowtham

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada/Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Players Probables: Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide

LKN vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction:

Lucknow Super Giants are expected to win this match against Punjab Kings. LSG have a well-rounded batting and bowling line-up, and the Kings will find it difficult to overpower them.

LKN vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Krunal Pandya: Krunal Pandya took three wickets in his last match at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. In addition, Punjab Kings were not even averaging 20 against left arm spinners last season. He will be a very good captaincy choice for this match. Moreover, he can make valuable runs while batting in the middle order. Last time these two sides met, Krunal took two wickets, helping Lucknow to defend the target.

Mark Wood: Mark Wood will be another safe captaincy choice ahead of this match. He has been in terrific wicket taking form. He is currently the pacer with the highest number of wickets. In three games, Wood has 9 wickets, including a five-wicket haul which also came at the Ekana Stadium. Punjab had the worst average of 13.10 against fast pace bowlers last year.

Shikhar Dhawan: Shikhar Dhawan has been leading Punjab’s batting from the front. Without him, Punjab have been nothing but poor with the bat. He is currently the highest run scorer in the tournament with 233 runs at an average of 116.50. He will be a safe captaincy choice against Lucknow at the Ekana.

LKN vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Amit Mishra: Punjab Kings are absolutely vulnerable against wrist spinners. Therefore, Amit Mishra will be a great differential pick for this match. In addition, Mishra picked two wickets in his last visit to the Ekana as well.

Yash Thakur: Yash Thakur did not play the last match but is expected to start in this match. He will be another great differential pick ahead of this game. Considering the dimensions of the ground and Thakur’s abilities to get wicket on a two paced deck, it is advisable to keep Thakur in one of your teams as a differential pick.

LKN vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Harpreet Brar: Harpreet Brar is coming on the back of a good match against Gujarat Titans. Considering the conditions, Brar might be one of the first names in most of the teams. However, Lucknow has been a brilliant team against left arm spinners, averaging above 60 last season. Therefore, it is advisable to keep Brar out of your XI from this match.

