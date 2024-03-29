LKN vs PUN Prediction, Match 11, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

LKN vs PUN Prediction: Lucknow will be playing its first match at home. They will feel they have a better chance to win here with some good spinners in the ranks. But Punjab have some quality spinners in their ranks as well. They have an explosive batting line-up which can be dangerous on the day. It will be a low scoring contest but Punjab can be expected to win the match.

LKN vs PUN Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Date: 30th March, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LKN vs PUN Match Preview

Lucknow Super Giants lost their first match of the season to Rajasthan Royals. They will look to improve their performance. They have experienced batters like Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul at the top and destructive batters like Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis in the middle order. The fast bowling looks a weak link for them. The pitch is likely to be spin-friendly which means Ravi Bishnoi and Krunal Pandya will have a role to play.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings have a win and a loss each to their name. They won the first match convincingly but loss a close game to RCB in the next match. They boast of a destructive batting line-up with the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma, and Liam Livingstone in their top five. The Kings will expect a better performance from their bowlers, especially at the death. Spinners Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar will enjoy bowling on this pitch.

Probable LKN vs PUN Playing XI

LKN probable Playing XI

Quinton de Kock KL Rahul (C) (wk) Devdutt Padikkal Ayush Badoni Nicholas Pooran Deepak Hooda Marcus Stoinis Krunal Pandya Ravi Bishnoi Mohsin Khan Naveen-ul-Haq

Lucknow Super Giants can bring in legspinner Amit Mishra as an impact player into their playing XI and take out Devdutt Padikkal.

PUN probable Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan (C) Jonny Bairstow Prabhsimran Singh Sam Curran Jitesh Sharma (wk) Liam Livingstone Shashank Singh Harpreet Brar Harshal Patel Kagiso Rabada Rahul Chahar

Punjab Kings are likely to bring in Arshdeep Singh as an impact player into their playing XI and take out Prabhsimran Singh.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The pitch here is usually on the slower side and offer turn. This ground had the lowest average score in the last year and it will be interesting to see how the pitch behaves this time around.

Weather Updates

The weather will be clear for the game with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 33 degrees and it will get cooler as the game progresses.

Top Players for LKN vs PUN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

KL Rahul - Rahul's IPL record is phenomenal as he has scored 4221 runs at an average of 47. He scored a half-century in the first match as well. Since Rahul is back to opening the batting, expect him to build his innings and put big runs on the board. Since he is a wicketkeeper too, he can add to tetch few points in the fantasy team with some catches. He is one of the top players in the fantasy team.

Shikhar Dhawan - Dhawan has been one of the most consistent run-scorers in IPL. He is known to play a long innings and this pitch will require him to do so. He will be expected to hold an end and play till the last over while other batters can play attacking cricket. The opener has scored 67 runs in 2 matches so far in IPL 2024.

Nicholas Pooran - Pooran has been in terrific form with the bat in the last few months. He has been scoring runs at a brilliant strike rate as well. The left-hander has the ability to take the game away from the opposition with his ability to score quickly. He has scored 1334 runs in IPL at a strike rate of 156.76.

Top Captaincy picks

Naveen-Ul Haq - The Lucknow fast bowler is known for his variations which makes him suitable for this pitch. He is likely to bowl in the slog overs which may give him some wickets. Naveen will be handy in these conditions with his slower balls and the ability to bowl wicket-to-wicket lines.

Harpreet Brar - The left-arm spinner bowled superbly in the last match picking up 2-13 in 4 overs in a high-scoring game. Brar is likely to enjoy the conditions in Lucknow and will pose a big threat to LSG batters. He has picked up 3 wickets so far at an average of just 9 and an economy of less than 4.

Players to avoid

Deepak Hooda - With the likes of Pooran and Stoinis in the playing eleven, Hooda is likely to bat in the lower middle order and may not get a chance to face many balls here. He can be avoided for this game.

Shashank Singh - Shashank Singh played a nice cameo in the last game but faced just 8 balls. He usually comes in to bat at No. 7 or lower which does not give him many balls to face. He might not contribute that much in a fantasy team and can be avoided for this match.

LKN vs PUN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

LKN vs PUN Match Prediction

Lucknow will be playing its first match at home. They will feel they have a better chance to win here with some good spinners in the ranks. But Punjab have some quality spinners in their ranks as well. They have an explosive batting line-up which can be dangerous on the day. It will be a low scoring contest but Punjab can be expected to win the match.

