LKN vs RAJ Prediction, Match 44, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

LKN vs RAJ Match Prediction: This is likely to be a mouth-watering clash between two in-form teams. Lucknow will be on a high after defeating Chennai at their fortress while Rajasthan have found different match-winners in every game. The spin departments of both the teams are strong and can have an impact in the game. Rajasthan Royals are favourites to win the match on the basis of their form.

LKN vs RAJ Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals

Date: 27th April, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LKN vs RAJ Match Preview

Lucknow Super Giants have won 5 out of 8 matches they have played so far. The twin wins against a side like Chennai Super Kings will certainly give them loads of confidence They have two top quality openers at the top with KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock. The middle order looks strong with Marcus Stoinis showing great form in the last game. Nicholas Pooran has been dangerous with his six-hitting throughout the tournament. The bowlers looks in good shape with Mohsin Khan sharing the new ball with Matt Henry. The spin duo of Ravi Bishnoi and Krunal Pandya are likely to pose a threat on this pitch. If Mayank Yadav plays, this bowling line-up will be difficult to stop.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals are playing in a different league altogether. With 7 wins in 8 matches so far, they are in the pole position in the points table. The Royals have been incredibly consistent throughout the tournament. Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag took the responsbility of the batting department in the initial games. With Jos Buttler and Yashasi Jaiswal finding form now, this looks like a formidable batting unit. Their bowling has been exceptional so far. Trent Boult has been excellent with the new ball but Sandeep Sharma's emergence has been the biggest positive. They have one of the best spinners in the competition in the form of R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, who are extremely reliable.

Probable LKN vs RAJ Playing XI

LKN probable Playing XI

Quinton de Kock KL Rahul (C) (wk) Marcus Stoinis Nicholas Pooran Ayush Badoni Deepak Hooda Krunal Pandya Matt Henry Ravi Bishnoi Mohsin Khan Yash Thakur

Lucknow Super Giants can bring in Mayank Yadav as the impact player if they want to strengthen their bowling. If they aim to strengthen the batting department, Devdutt Padikkal could be used as the impact player.

RAJ probable Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Jos Buttler Sanju Samson (C) (wk) Riyan Parag Shimron Hetmyer Dhruv Jurel Rovman Powell Ravichandran Ashwin Trent Boult Sandeep Sharma Avesh Khan

Rajasthan Royals can bring in Yuzvendra Chahal as the impact player when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The pitches here haven't been as high-scoring as some of the other venues. Expect some help for the spinners.

Weather Updates

There is no chance of rain and the temperature will be around 31 degrees for the match. The conditions will be humid.

Top Players for LKN vs RAJ Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Marcus Stoinis - Stoinis played an innings for the ages in the previous game against Chennai Super Kings. He single-handedly won the game for his team with a brilliant unbeaten hundred and showed why he is regarded so highly. He is in good form and can pick up wickets with the ball as well. He has scored 254 runs at an average of 42.33 in 8 matches this season.

Yashasvi Jaiswal - Yashasvi Jaiswal finally came back to form by scoring a century against Mumbai Indians. He has not been at his best throughout the season but can score big runs when required. The left-hander has scored 225 runs at an average of 32.14 in 8 matches so far.

Sanju Samson - The RR skipper has been consistent throughout the tournament. Batting at No. 3, he has scored big runs at a good strike rate as well. He can also fetch some points with his wicketkeeping. In IPL 2024, Samson has scored 314 runs at an average of 62.80 in 8 matches so far.

Top Captaincy picks

KL Rahul - Rahul hasn't been as consistent this year as he has been over the years. But he is a capable batter and is known to get big runs. His wicketkeeping has been exceptional as well where he has grabbed some outstanding catches. He has scored 302 runs at an average of 37.75 in 8 matches till now.

Jos Buttler - Buttler has been Rajasthan's most consistent batter over the last few years. He has scored runs consistently at an excellent strike rate as well. He is regarded as one of the best T20 batters of all time. He scored a brilliant hundred against KKR recently and won his team the match on his own. Buttler has scored 285 runs at an average of 57 in 7 matches so far.

Players to avoid

Devdutt Padikkal - The left-hander is not going through the best form right now. He might not even get to bat if LSG opt for a bowler as their impact sub. He might not fetch many points and can be avoided for this game.

Dhruv Jurel - Jurel started the tournament well but his graph has gone down since. With almost all of the RR's batters in form right now, he is likely to get fewer balls to make an impact. He can be avoided for this game.

LKN vs RAJ Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

LKN vs RAJ Match Prediction

