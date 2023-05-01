LKN vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

LKN vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants are expected to win this match against RCB. They are a strong team at home and RCB will struggle to play their spinners on a slow Lucknow track.

Lucknow Super Giants will host Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 43 of the ongoing IPL 2023 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, May 1st, 2023.

Lucknow Super Giants is coming on the back of a huge win over Punjab Kings. They posted the second highest ever total in IPL at Mohali. Their batting looks solid with both openers and middle order players in great form. However, they must be keen to have a better outing at their home where they lost the last two encounters. Moreover, they got the better of RCB in the last game earlier this season and will be hoping to make two in a row against them.

On the other side, Royal Challengers Bangalore are placed in the middle of the points table with four wins and four defeats in eight games. They are coming on the back of a defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders at home last week. Their batting is highly vulnerable after the departure of the big three names. The kind of surface Lucknow offers, Bangalore will badly need their batters to contribute as a whole. Moreover, their bowling looks just fine and will be very much suitable on the kind of deck Lucknow has. The team in red and gold will be looking to come back into winning ways and make things even after the last over defeat against Lucknow in their earlier meeting this season.

LKN vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Indian Premier League 2023

Match

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 43

Date

1st May 2023

Time

7:30 PM IST

LKN vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Ekana Stadium has been a two paced one and not all easy for the batters. Both spinners and seamers have got a good amount of hold from the 22 yards and have made life difficult for the batters. However, the best phase to score is during the powerplay against the new hard ball. The expected first innings total is around 150. Team winning the toss should bat first.

Weather Report

There is a chance of rain during the first half of the day in Lucknow. However, there is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

Josh Hazlewood is expected to start in this match.

LKN vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Impact Players Probables: Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli (c), Suyash Prabhudesai, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Impact Players Probables: Vyshak V

LKN vs RCB Dream11 Prediction:

Lucknow Super Giants are expected to win this match against RCB. They are a strong team at home and RCB will struggle to play their spinners on a slow Lucknow track.

LKN vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis has a 96 and an unbeaten 79 in three outings against Lucknow so far. The unbeaten 79 came in the earlier fixture against KL Rahul and his men this season. He will start as a top captaincy pick in this game as well, considering he is also currently the highest run scorer in IPL 2023 422 runs in eight games, including five half centuries.

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell scored a 29-ball 59 against Lucknow in the earlier fixture at the Chinnaswamy Stadium this season. He will be a crucial player for RCB against this Lucknow attack on the kind of surface Ekana has been offering this season. Maxwell is RCB’s third highest run scorer with 258 runs at a strike rate of over 186 and three half centuries as well.

KL Rahul: KL Rahul will be another top captaincy pick for this game. The Lucknow skipper could not play a big innings last time against RCB but he has been scoring tons of runs against his former franchise since 2020, with over 400 runs at an average of 112, including three half centuries and one century. In addition, Rahul has two half centuries in four innings he played at the Ekana stadium, including a 68 in the last match against GT.

LKN vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Krunal Pandya: Krunal Pandya will be a top differential pick for this game. He has not been picked by even half of the teams as of writing this. In addition, he has six wickets in three games at the Ekana stadium at a strike rate of 11. He will be a crucial bowler for Lucknow considering a right handed dominated batting of RCB.

Harshal Patel: Harshal Patel is selected by only 26% of the teams as of writing this. He will be another great differential pick considering the nature of the pitch in Lucknow. His abilities to take wickets in such conditions at the end of the innings can make a huge difference to your points tally.

Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Naveen-ul-Haq: Naveen-ul-Haq has been one of the first names in the LKN side ahead of this game. He is coming on the back of a three wicket haul against Punjab Kings. However, he will be a risky pick ahead of the match against RCB considering RCB’s strength against seamers and also Naveen’s bowling style which cuts the run flow but does not generate as many wickets. It is advisable to avoid picking Naveen for this match.

LKN vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

LKN vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team