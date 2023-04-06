LKN vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match: LSG vs SRH Highest Run-scorer, Top Wicket-taker Prediction - Who will win Match 10 of IPL 2023 between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

LKN vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Aiden Markram has been in terrific form in the recent past. He is expected to top the scoresheet for SRH straight away with a big contribution with the bat in his first match of the season. He is coming on the back of a brilliant match against Netherlands, scoring his maiden ODI century. In addition, looking at the conditions and Markram’s batting position in the middle order, the SRH skipper is very much likely to outscore everyone around him.

Lucknow Super Giants will come up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 10 of the IPL 2023 season at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 7th 2023.

Lucknow Super Giants have played two games in the tournament so far, having won one of them. They started the tournament with a convincing win over Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, followed by a closely fought battle away from home against Chennai Super Kings. They will be keen to come back into winning ways and make it two wins out of three matches going forward to the weekends.

On the other side, Sunrisers will be looking for their first win of the season. They have played only one match so far, where they were completely outdone by Rajasthan Royals at home. Moreover, they will be looking to make things equal in the head to head record as LKN holds the upper hand after winning the last year’s faceoff.

Both the teams are very balanced on paper, however, considering a better bowling attack of the visitors, Sunrisers Hyderabad is expected to win this match against LKN.

Here, we shall take a look at the players who have a great chance of emerging as the top scorer and top wicket-taker in this match.

LKN vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Top Run Scorer

KL Rahul: KL Rahul was the highest run scorer when these two sides met for the one of face off last year. KL had a quiet start to the 2023 season and will be keen to make a major contribution in this match. He has an average of almost 40 against the men in orange with more than 300 runs in his IPL career.

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram has been in terrific form in the recent past. He is expected to top the scoresheet for SRH straight away with a big contribution with the bat in his first match of the season. He is coming on the back of a brilliant match against Netherlands, scoring his maiden ODI century. In addition, looking at the conditions and Markram’s batting position in the middle order, the SRH skipper is very much likely to outscore everyone around him.

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran is another batter who can top the scoresheet in this match. He has looked in great touch on two occasions he got to bat. He will be batting in the middle order and will be a key batter to tackle the spinners during the middle overs.

LKN vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Top Wicket-taker

Mark Wood: Mark Wood was player of the match in the first game of LKN here at Lucknow. He took five wickets in his four overs and topped the wicket taking list. In addition, he is coming on the back of another three wickets against Chennai Super Kings. He is comfortably sitting at the top of the wicket-taking list in the tournament, taking eight wickets in total from the first two games.

Avesh Khan: Avesh Khan was the top wicket taker when these two sides met last year. He took a magnificent four wicket haul. In addition, he has seven wickets in total in the last three outings against SRH. He took two wickets in his last outing at the Ekana Stadium.

Washington Sundar: Washington Sundar is another player who can be the top wicket taker in this match. Considering the number of left-hand batters there are in the LKN’s batting order, Sundar will have a key role to play for SRH. In addition, he took two wickets in the only match he played against LKN last year.