LKN vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

LKN vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad should start this match as favorites against Lucknow Super Giants. SRH's South African contingent will start in this match and that will bolster their batting unit considerably.

LKN vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Preview

Lucknow Super Giants are taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 10 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) season at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 7th 2023.

Lucknow Super Giants have played two games so far and managed to win one of them. They came very close to win the second match against Chennai Super Kings but fell 12 runs short at the end. However, Kyle Mayers is in brilliant form with the bat and will once again start as one of the players to watch out for. KL Rahul will be hoping to get some runs from his bat. In bowling fronts, Mark Wood and co continue to take wickets but need to check up with the run rate. They beat Sunrisers last season in the only match between these two sides. They will be hoping to secure similar results in this match.

On the other hand, Sunrisers are coming on the back of a huge defeat against Rajasthan Royals. They were completely outplayed in all the departments. However, the bowling showed a pretty good fight after a difficult but the batters had a complete off day. Skipper Aiden Markram has joined the squad and will be hoping to turn things around from this match to build on to something which can be a special campaign for the men in orange looking at the strength of their squad on paper.

LKN vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Indian Premier League 2023

Match

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 10

Date

7th April 2023

Time

7:30 PM IST

LKN vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow is a balanced one. Seam bowlers get help from the deck initially, making things difficult for the batters. However, with time batters will open their hands and play their shots. Spinners are expected to play a bigger role in this ground as the tournament goes on. Team winning the toss should bat as things will only get difficult for the chasers. The first innings total is expected to be around 165.

Weather Report

The weather in Lucknow looks fine throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time in the evening.

Team News

Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen are available from this match.

Quinton de Kock is available for LSG from this match.

LKN vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, KL Rahul (c), Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Yash Thakur, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Impact Players Probables: Jaydev Unadkat, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Glenn Phillips/Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Impact Players Probables: Abdul Samad, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Dagar

LKN vs SRH Dream11 Prediction:

LKN vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

KL Rahul: KL Rahul is yet to mark his arrival in IPL 2023. The Lucknow skipper has more than 300 runs against SRH at an average of almost 40. A big knock is due from Rahul as we are progressing real quick through to the tournament. In his last meeting against SRH, Rahul was LKN’s top scorer with a 50-ball 68.

Mark Wood: Mark Wood took a five wicket haul in Lucknow’s first home game last week. It is advisable to keep him as captain even in this match. His wicket taking abilities are unmatched in this Lucknow’s lineup. He also took three wickets in his last match against Chennai Super Kings away from home.

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram will be a great captaincy going forward in this match. The SRH skipper has been in very good form and making runs in the shortest format for some time. He will be batting in the middle order which is going to be the most suitable place to bat at this venue.

LKN vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Washington Sunder: Washington Sundar will be a top differential pick for this game. The all-rounder picked up 2 wickets when these two sides met last year. Considering the number of left handers in the LKN’s batting order, it is advisable to keep Sudar as one of your top differential picks.

Adil Rashid: Adil Rashid is not even selected by 10% of the teams as of writing this. It is advisable to keep England's leg spinner in your team as a differential pick. If opportunity arrives, he can be a big difference maker to your points tally. LKN has a high attacking shot percentage against leg spinners, which only makes the probability of getting wickets higher on this surface.

LKN vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock is available and likely to start in this XI. It is advisable to avoid picking de Kock if he plays. He fails in the first match of every tournament more often than not. In addition, he had a couple of very difficult stays against the men in orange in the last two seasons.

LKN vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

LKN vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team