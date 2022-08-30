LNS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix, Match 30, The Hundred 2022

LNS vs BPH Dream11 Match Preview

The London Spirit are in good form as a team. They have played a good brand of cricket and are in 2nd position with 5 wins in 7 games. They have played as a team with all the players contributing well. Consistency in the opening has been a concern for them and they’ll like to fix that in this game. Ben McDermott opened in the last game with Jos Inglis at 3. They can reverse their roles as well. Kieron Pollard is a big miss in the middle-order but Bopara has looked in decent touch with the bat. The bowlers, led by Jordan Thompson have been in terrific form. London will look to win this game and push their chances of finishing in the top 3.

Birmingham Phoenix, meanwhile, have lost track as a side after doing well initially. They lost their last game by 79 runs against the Manchester Originals and that has taken a toll on their net-run rate. They are in 5th position with 4 wins in 7 games. They received a big blow as Liam Livingstone is out of the remainder of the tournament due to an ankle injury. The likes of Moeen Ali, Will Smeed, Matthew Wade, Benny Howell, and the others need to be at their best and win this game to keep their chances of finishing in the top 3 alive.

LNS vs BPH Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix, Match 30, The Hundred 2022

Venue: Lord’s, London

Date and Time: 30th August 2022, Tuesday, 11:00 PM IST

LNS vs BPH Venue and Pitch Report

Overall it will be a good pitch for batting at Lord’s but it won’t be as good as some other venues in the competition. The pitch here has been two-paced in nature. Spinners will be very crucial on this wicket alongside bowlers who use cutters and other variations. The average first innings score here is 170 runs but it hasn’t been that high this season. The first inning score in the range of 150-160 is expected in this game. Chasing sides have won 20 games out of 37 T20s played here.

LNS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction

The London Spirit are in good form and are looking more balanced compared to the Birmingham Phoenix. They will be the favourites to win this game.

Predicted LNS vs BPH Playing XI

Kieron Pollard has left for the CPL and will be unavailable for the rest of the tournament.

London Spirit: Adam Rossington (wk), Ben McDermott, Jos Inglis, Dan Lawrence, Eoin Morgan (c), Ravi Bopara, Jordan Thompson, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Chris Wood, Mason Crane

Liam Livingstone is ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to an ankle injury.

Birmingham Phoenix: Will Smeed, Miles Hammond, Moeen Ali (c), Chris Benjamin, Matthew Wade (wk), Brett D’Oliviera, Benny Howell, Ben Dwarshuis, Tom Helm, Kane Richardson, Henry Brookes

Top Captaincy Choices for LNS vs BPH Dream11 Match

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali will be an excellent captaincy choice for your fantasy teams. Moeen is one of the best all-rounders in T20 cricket and has been in great form in this season of the Hundred. Moeen will bat at number 3 and will bowl a few sets as well. He has scored runs and picked wickets in almost every match of this season. He hasn’t scored big runs but his contributions have been vital for his side. He will be a must-pick in fantasy cricket for this game.

Jordan Thompson: Jordan Thompson will be a perfect captaincy pick for this game. Thompson is the join-highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 12 wickets to his name. He scored 27 runs and picked up 2 wickets in the last game. Thompson is a hard hitter with the bat and an excellent bowler as well. He will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs. He is a wicket-taker and will be a top fantasy pick for this game.

Kane Richardson: Kane Richardson has been in sublime form this season. He has picked wickets in every match and has been the best bowler for the Birmingham Phoenix and of this season as well. He has 12 wickets to his name. Richardson has picked wickets with the new ball and in the death overs as well. He picked 2 wickets in the last game. Kane will be a great captaincy option and can fetch a lot of points with his bowling.

Budget Picks for LNS vs BPH Dream11 Match

Benny Howell: Benny Howell will be a top-budget pick for this game. Howell is a bowling all-rounder and has been in great form this season. He has picked wickets at important times for his team and will look to continue that in this game as well. Howell picked 3 wickets in the last game. He is known for using his cutters and variations.

Differential Pick for LNS vs BPH Dream11 Match

Chris Benjamin: Chris Benjamin will bat at number 4 for the Birmingham Phoenix in the absence of Liam Livingstone. Benjamin is a very talented batter who likes to play freely and score quickly. He hasn’t been in the best of form but he can score big, especially now that he’ll bat up the order. He will be an excellent differential pick. Benjamin looked in good touch before he was run-out in the last match.

Jos Inglis: Jos Inglis is one of the most exciting T20 batters in Australia. He has showcased his class in the BBL and played his first game of the Hundred 2022 against the Oval Invincibles. Inglis will bat at number 3 and is a very talented batter. He can score big if he gets going. Inglis will be a key batter for London in this important match and he will also look to do well and score some runs for his team.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for LNS vs BPH Dream11 Match

If LNS Bats First: C - Jordan Thompson, VC - Moeen Ali

If BPH Bats First: C - Benny Howell, VC - Adam Rossington

Mega League Team for LNS vs BPH Dream11 Match

If LNS Bats First: C - Kane Richardson, VC - Dan Lawrence

If BPH Bats First: C - Chris Benjamin, VC - Jos Inglis

Which Contests to Join for LNS vs BPH Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.