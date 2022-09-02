LNS vs MNR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – London Spirit vs Manchester Originals, Eliminator, The Hundred 2022

LNS vs MNR Dream11 Match Preview

London Spirit finished in 3rd position after the league stage. They were at the bottom of the points table in the inaugural edition and this is some comeback from them. They have been led brilliantly by Eoin Morgan and have played really well as a team. Adam Rossington, Dan Lawrence, Eoin Morgan, Ravi Bopara, and Ben McDermott will be their key batters while Jordan Thompson, Liam Dawson, and Mason Crane have been consistent with the ball. Thompson has scored some runs with the bat as well. London Spirit has been in top form as a side and will look to win this game and go through to the finals.

It was a disappointing start for the Manchester Originals to this season losing their first 3 games but they bounced back strongly and finished in 2nd position by winning their last 5 games. They have been exceptional as a team. The batters and the bowlers complimented each other quite well and it reflects in their performance. Phil Salt has led the charge in the batting while Wayne Madsen, Tristan Stubbs, Paul Walter, and Laurie Evans have been in good form as well. The bowlers have been the match-winners for them. Joshua Little has been in excellent form while Paul Walter, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, and even Tristan Stubbs have bowled well as a bowling unit. Manchester will look to continue their winning streak in this do-or-die game and move one step closer to the title.

LNS vs MNR Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: London Spirit vs Manchester Originals, Eliminator, The Hundred 2022

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Date and Time: 2nd September 2022, Friday, 11:00 PM IST

LNS vs MNR Venue and Pitch Report

Southampton is a suitable venue for the batters it’s expected to be the same for this game as well. The average score here this season isn’t that good but it’s because of the below-average performance of Southern Brave with the bat. The average first innings score here is 164 runs in 2022. Teams batting first have won 39 out of 61 T20 games played here. There will be some movement for the pacers with the new ball and the spinners will come into play as the game progresses.

LNS vs MNR Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are evenly matched and have played some good cricket up until now. It promises to be a mouth-watering contest between them. London Spirit is looking more balanced as a team and will be the favourites before the start of the match.

Predicted LNS vs MNR Playing XI

London Spirit: Zak Crawley, Adam Rossington (wk), Ben McDermott, Daniel Lawrence, Eoin Morgan (c), Ravi Bopara, Jordan Thompson, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Mason Crane, Chris Wood/Brad Wheal

Manchester Originals: Philip Salt (wk), Laurie Evans (c), Wayne Madsen, Tristan Stubbs, Ashton Turner, Paul Walter, Tom Lammonby, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Matt Parkinson, Joshua Little

Top Captaincy Choices for LNS vs MNR Dream11 Match

Jordan Thompson: Jordan Thompson will be the best captaincy pick for this match. Thompson has been in superb form this season. He is the joint highest wicket-taker of this season with 14 wickets to his name. He picked 2 wickets in the last game. Thompson is the trump card for Eoin Morgan and he delivers whenever the team needs him to. He is handy with the bat as well and will contribute from both batting and bowling.

Philip Salt: Phil Salt is the second highest run-scorer of this season with 313 runs in 8 games at an average of 44.71. He is the best batter for the Manchester Originals and will look to score big in this match. Salt attacks in the power play and exploits the field restrictions to the fullest. He can quickly take the game away from the opposition. He scored 19 runs in the last game. Salt will fetch points from wicket-keeping as well and he will be an excellent captaincy choice.

Joshua Little: Joshua Little has played 3 games this season and has picked 9 wickets including a 5-wicket haul in the last game. He will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs as well. The Irish pacer is a wicket-taker and has been at his best in this tournament. Little can fetch plenty of points with his bowling which makes him a great captaincy option in fantasy cricket.

Budget Pick for LNS vs MNR Dream11 Match

Ravi Bopara: Ravi Bopara played an exceptional knock in the last game for London Spirit. He scored 45 runs in just 20 balls and brought the momentum back to his team’s favour when things weren’t looking that great for them. Bopara has been a consistent performer and will be a great budget pick for this game.

Differential Picks for LNS vs MNR Dream11 Match

Richard Gleeson: Richard Gleeson will be an ideal differential pick for this match. Gleeson will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs as well. He is a wicket-taker in England’s domestic circuit and did well in the last game by picking 2 wickets. Gleeson will be a key bowler for the Manchester Originals. He will be a great fantasy pick.

Ashton Turner: Ashton Turner will be a perfect differential pick for your fantasy teams. Turner has played a match-winning knock in the last game. He will bat in the middle-order for Manchester and will be a crucial part of their batting unit. He is an aggressive batter and can win the match on his own.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for LNS vs MNR Dream11 Match

If LNS Bats First: C - Jordan Thompson, VC - Philip Salt

If MNR Bats First: C - Dan Lawrence, VC - Paul Walter

Mega League Team for LNS vs MNR Dream11 Match

If LNS Bats First: C - Joshua Little, VC - Ben McDermott

If MNR Bats First: C - Liam Dawson, VC - Richard Gleeson

Which Contests to Join for LNS vs MNR Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.