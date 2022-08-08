LNS vs MNR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – London Spirit vs Manchester Originals, Match 6, The Hundred 2022

LNS vs MNR Dream11 Match Preview

London Spirit held their nerves in the first game and won the match by 3 runs. Their batters started off well and scored 171 runs after useful contributions by their batters. Eoin Morgan led from the front and scored 47 runs. The bowlers then did a great job especially Nathan Ellis and Jordan Thompson, and restricted the Oval Invincibles at 168 runs. Ellis picked 3 wickets and was the man of the match. Thompson picked up 2 wickets. The Spirit played as a team and they’ll look to continue that in this game as well.

It was a disappointing start for the Manchester Originals in this season as they were defeated by the Northern Superchargers by 6 wickets. They did well with the bat and scored 161 runs batting first. Jos Buttler scored 59 while Wayne Madsen scored 43 runs. Andre Russell wasn’t at his best but he struck 3 sixes and scored 29 runs. The bowlers failed to defend the total and they lost the game. Matt Parkinson and Andre Russell were impressive with the ball. Machester will look to bounce back strongly and register their first win of this season by winning this match.

LNS vs MNR Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: London Spirit vs Manchester Originals, Match 6, The Hundred 2022

Venue: Lord’s, London

Date and Time: 8th August 2022, Monday, 11:00 PM IST

LNS vs MNR Venue and Pitch Report

It will be a good wicket for batting at Lord’s. The ball comes onto the bat nicely and the batters can play their shots on this pitch. There will be swing for the pacers with the new ball. Spinners will get some assistance off the pitch as the game progresses. The large boundaries will also be helpful for them. The average first innings score is 170 runs at this venue in T20s. Chasing teams have won 16 out of 36 games played here. Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss.

LNS vs MNR Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are evenly matched and it promises to be an exciting contest between them. Manchester Originals have more quality all-rounders in their side and will start as the favorites to win this game.

Probable LNS vs MNR Playing XI

London Spirit: Zak Crawley, Adam Rossington (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Lawrence, Eoin Morgan (c), Kieron Pollard, Jordan Thompson, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Mason Crane, Chris Wood

Manchester Originals: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Philip Salt, Wayne Madsen, Laurie Evans, Paul Walter, Andre Russell, Ashton Turner, Sean Abbott, Tom Hartley, Matt Parkinson, Fred Klaassen

Top Captaincy Choices for LNS vs MNR Dream11 Match

Andre Russell: Andre Russell will be the best captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball. Russell is a proven match-winner and the best all-rounder in franchise cricket. He scored 29* runs with the bat and picked up one wicket as well. He started off slowly but picked up pace later in the innings and looked in decent touch.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler was in excellent form in first game. He scored 59 runs. Buttler started off well and made sure that he did well with the bat. Buttler’s excellent form will be very crucial for his team as he is one of the most dangerous batters and can win games single-handedly on his day. He will fetch points from wicket-keeping as well. Buttler will be a great captaincy choice.

Glenn Maxwell: Maxwell too looked in good touch in his first match of this season. He unfortunately got out as soon as he started taking off. He scored 18 runs. Maxwell is one of the best players in the shortest format and an experienced campaigner as well. He likes to play his fancy shots and is a good player of spin bowling. He is a handy bowler as well and will also contribute in the field. Glenn Maxwell will be a top captaincy option.

Budget Picks for LNS vs MNR Dream11 Match

Jordan Thompson (8.5 Credits): Jordan Thompson will be a top budget pick. He bowled really well in the last game and picked up 2 wickets. Thompson is a utility player. He will bowl his full quota of sets and is also a hard hitter down the order. He will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs.

Wayne Madsen (8.5 Credits): Wayne Madsen will be a great budget pick. Madsen will bat at number 3 for Manchester. He played well and scored 43 runs in the first game. Madsen played aggressively and will look to do that in this game as well.

Differential Pick for LNS vs MNR Dream11 Match

Adam Rossington: Adam Rossington will open the innings for the London Spirit. Rossington is an attacking batter and he likes to play his shots early in the innings. He can score quickly and likes to deal in boundaries. Rossington will be an excellent differential pick for this game. He will fetch points from catches and stumpings as well. He scored 14 runs including two sixes in the last game.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for LNS vs MNR Dream11 Match

If LNS Bats First: C - Andre Russell, VC - Jos Buttler

If MNR Bats First: C - Jordan Thompson, VC - Nathan Ellis

Mega League Team for LNS vs MNR Dream11 Match

If LNS Bats First: C - Glenn Maxwell, VC - Eoin Morgan

If MNR Bats First: C - Wayne Madsen, VC - Daniel Lawrence

Which Contests to Join for LNS vs MNR Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.