LNS vs NOS Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Men's Competition

LNS vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Both teams have a good squad with quality players throughout. However, London Spirit will have the advantage of playing at home and might win the match.

LNS vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred 2023

Match

London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers

Date

18 August 2023

Time

11:00 PM IST

LNS vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Zak Crawley has 49 runs in two innings in the competition this year.

Adam Rossington has 67 runs at a strike rate of 239.28 in two innings against Northern Superchargers.

Adam Rossington’s last five scores: 61, 1, 39, 19 & 1.

Michael Pepper’s last five scores: 0, 4, 1, 17 & 15.

Dan Lawrence made 18 runs in his only innings against Northern Superchargers.

Dan Lawrence’s last five scores: 24, 93, 24, 16 & 21.

Matthew Wade made 3 runs in his only innings against Northern Superchargers.

Matthew Wade’s last five scores: 19, 8, 37, 49 & 8.

Daryl Mitchell’s last five scores: 4, 21*, 5, 26* & 17.

Matthew Critchley made 3 runs in his only innings against Northern Superchargers. He also has 2 wickets in two innings against Northern Superchargers.

Matthew Critchley’s last five figures: 0/13, 0/22, 0/10, 1/30 & 1/13.

Liam Dawson was wicketless in his only innings against Northern Superchargers.

Liam Dawson’s last five figures: 0/41, 2/38, 1/3, 1/27 & 0/29.

Chris Wood’s last five figures: 0/49, 0/47, 1/12, 2/23 & 3/18.

Nathan Ellis went wicketless in his only innings against Northern Superchargers.

Nathan Ellis’ last five figures: 2/36, 1/43, 0/25, 2/31 & 1/27.

Daniel Worrall’s last five figures: 0/23, 2/23, 1/10, 1/15 & 2/23.

Tom Banton was dismissed on a duck in his only innings against London Spirit.

Tom Banton’s last five scores: 12, 81, 0, 44 & 36.

Matthew Short’s last five scores: 37, 0, 8, 73 & 8.

Harry Brook has 40 runs in two innings against London Spirit.

Harry Brook’s scores in The Hundred this season: 20, 4, 0 & 63*.

Adam Hose made 30 runs in his only innings against London Spirit.

Adam Hose’s last five scores: 5, 41, 18, 7* & 0.

Saif Zaib’s scores in The Hundred: 21, 17 & 21.

David Wiese’s last five scores: 3, 9, 54*, 1 & 19*.

David Wiese’s last five figures: 0/11, 0/20, 0/21, 0/19 & 0/23.

Brydon Carse went wicketless in his only innings against London Spirit.

Wayne Parnell’s last five figures: 0/44, 2/29, 3/21, 1/30 & 1/14.

Adil Rashid has 3 wickets in two innings against London Spirit.

Adil Rashid’s last five figures: 1/27, 1/38, 0/20, 1/29 & 1/14.

Callum Parkinson’s last five figures: 1/34, 1/19, 2/29, 0/20 & 1/37.

Reece Topley has 2 wickets in two innings against London Spirit.

LNS vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The previous game at Lord’s was very high scoring, with both teams breaching the 190-run mark. Another good batting track can be expected, with the team winning the toss looking to field first.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 21°C is expected, with a high possibility of rain.

LNS vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

London Spirit: Adam Rossington (wk), Zak Crawley, Michael Pepper, Dan Lawrence (c), Matthew Wade, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Critchley, Liam Dawson, Chris Wood, Dan Worrall, Nathan Ellis.

Northern Superchargers: Tom Banton (wk), Matthew Short, Harry Brook, Adam Hose, Saif Zaib, David Wiese, Wayne Parnell (c), Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Callum Parkinson.

LNS vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Daryl Mitchell: Daryl Mitchell is one of the most popular choices for the captaincy in this game. He can contribute with both bat and ball. In the previous game, Daryl took two wickets.

Matthew Short: Matthew Short is another all-rounder who can contribute with both bat and ball. He will open the innings, meaning Short will have the opportunity to utilise the field restrictions. Short will also bowl a few overs at some point.

Harry Brook: Harry Brook is a quality player who can take the game away from the opponent with his willow singlehandedly. Hence, he can be a good captaincy option for this rubber.

LNS vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Liam Dawson: Liam Dawson has been picked up by less than 28% of users as of now, making him a fine differential pick. He is a smart bowler who knows how to operate effectively when the batters try to go after him. Moreover, Dawson is also a handy lower-order batter.

Adam Hose: Adam Hose has been selected by less than 24% of people as of now. He is a quality player and will bat at No. 4. Hose can fetch match-winning points if a few wickets fall early.

LNS vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Saif Zaib: Saif Zaib might bat low and won’t bowl much, either. Hence, he can be avoided in this game.

LNS vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If LNS bat first:

Complete the team with Tom Banton, Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid.

If NOS bat first:

Complete the team with Matthew Wade, Adam Hose and Wayne Parnell.

LNS vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If LNS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Matthew Wade, Matthew Critchley, Adil Rashid and Daniel Worrall.

If NOS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Adam Rossington, Zak Crawley, Adam Hose and Wayne Parnell.

LNS vs NOS Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have a good squad with quality players throughout. However, London Spirit will have the advantage of playing at home and might win the match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.