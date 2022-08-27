LNS vs OVI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles, Match 27, The Hundred Men's 2022

LNS vs OVI Dream11 Match Preview

The London Spirit are on a roll this season. They are at the top of the points table with 5 wins in 6 games. Their batters and bowlers have been in excellent form and have played as a unit in all the games. All the players have contributed in every game and have played as a team. The likes of Dan Lawrence, Jordan Thompson, Eoin Morgan, Adam Rossington, Mason Crane, and all the others are in top form. They are will look to continue their good form in this match as well.

The Oval Invincibles, on the other hand, are in 5th position with 3 wins and 3 defeats in 6 games. They need to win their remaining two games to give themselves any chance of finishing in the top 3. Their big names - Sam Billings and Jason Roy have disappointed very badly and that’s a big concern for them. Sunil Narine has been their star performer but he has left for the CPL and won’t be available for the remaining games of the tournament which is a body blow for the Invincibles. They need to be at their best to win this game. The onus will be on the likes of Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, etc. Jason Roy and skipper Sam Billings also need to step up and take responsibility.

LNS vs OVI Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles, Match 27, The Hundred 2022

Venue: Lord’s, London

Date and Time: 27th August 2022, Saturday, 11:30 PM IST

LNS vs OVI Venue and Pitch Report

It is a win-the-toss and bat first pitch at Lord’s. The average first innings score here is 170 runs in 36 domestic T20 games but it has been 158 runs this season. 160-170 will be a winning score at this venue. Out of 32 games, 10 games have seen scores below 150 and 11 games have seen scores in the range of 150-170. It’s a two-paced wicket and batting is difficult, especially in the 2nd innings. Teams batting first have won 19 games out of 36 and both the games this season have been also won by the team batting first.

LNS vs OVI Dream11 Prediction

London Spirit will be the favourites to win this game as they are in excellent form and has a good balance in their team.

Predicted LNS vs OVI Playing XI

Sunil Narine is unavailable for the rest of the tournament. One of Carlos Braithwaite or Peter Hatzoglou will replace him in the Oval Invincibles line-up.

London Spirit: Daniel Bell-Drummond, Adam Rossington (wk), Ben McDermott, Dan Lawrence, Eoin Morgan (c), Kieron Pollard, Jordan Thompson, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Chris Wood, Mason Crane

Oval Invincibles: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Sam Billings (c & wk), Sam Curran, Jordan Cox (wk), Carlos Braithwaite, Tom Curran, Matt Milnes, Reece Topley, Mohammad Hasnain

Top Captaincy Choices for LNS vs OVI Dream11 Match

Sam Curran: Sam Curran will be the best captaincy choice for this match. He will bat in the middle order and will bowl his full quota of sets as well. Curran has been in terrific form this season, especially with the bat. He has scored runs in almost every game. He has picked wickets as well. Sam scored 30 runs in the last game. He will fetch points from both batting and bowling.

Jordan Thompson: Jordan Thompson will be a top captaincy pick for this game. Thompson has been in good form this season. He has bowled really well and has emerged as the best bowler for the London Spirit. He will bowl with the new ball and has an excellent slower one which makes him very lethal in the death overs when the batters are looking to attack. Thompson is a hard hitter as well and can score some runs if he gets the chance to bat. He picked one wicket in the last game and has a total of 10 wickets to his name so far in this season.

Dan Lawrence: Dan Lawrence was at his best in the last game. First, he scored 43 runs with the bat and then picked up 4 wickets as well and single-handedly won the game for his team. Lawrence is a very talented young batter and is a key part of the London Spirit batting unit. He is a good player against all types of bowling and can score big. He bowls off-spin and bowled really well in the last game. Lawrence will be a great captaincy option because of his all-round traits.

Budget Picks for LNS vs OVI Dream11 Match

Matt Milnes: Matt Milnes will be a top-budget pick for this match. He picked up 3 wickets in the last game against the Birmingham Phoenix. Milnes will bowl with the new ball and at the back end of the innings. He has been in good form and will look to continue that in this game.

Differential Pick for LNS vs OVI Dream11 Match

Jason Roy: Jason Roy is one of the best white-ball batters in England; he’s also amongst the best openers in the shortest format. But this season has been a forgettable one for him. He has been terribly out of form. Roy has 3 ducks in 6 matches and his highest score is 21 runs. He has spent some time on the crease in the last two games and has played a few good shots as well. He will look to get back in form as it’s now a do-or-die situation for the London Spirit. Roy will be an excellent differential pick.

Chris Wood: Chris Wood will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs for the London Spirit. He bowled well in the last game and picked up 4 wickets. Wood will be an important bowler for his team. He gets the new ball to swing and has a decent slower delivery as well. He can fetch plenty of points with his bowling and will be a great differential pick for your fantasy teams.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for LNS vs OVI Dream11 Match

If LNS Bats First: C - Sam Curran, VC - Jordan Thompson

If OVI Bats First: C - Will Jacks, VC - Jordon Cox

Mega League Team for LNS vs OVI Dream11 Match

If LNS Bats First: C - Dan Lawrence, VC - Ben McDermott

If OVI Bats First: C - Adam Rossington, VC - Chris Wood

Which Contests to Join for LNS vs OVI Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.