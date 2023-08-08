LNS vs SOB Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Men's Competition

LNS vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: London Spirit have a strong squad and in-form players. So, expect the Spirit to win their first game of the season.

LNS vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred 2023

Match

London Spirit vs Southern Brave

Date

08 August 2023

Time

11:00 PM IST

LNS vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Adam Rossington has 53 runs in two innings against Southern Brave.

Adam Rossington vs leg-spinners in The Hundred: 42 runs, 30 balls, 140 SR & 3 dismissals.

Adam Rossington vs off-spinners in The Hundred: 14 runs, 13 balls, 107.69 SR & 2 dismissals.

Adam Rossington at Lord’s in The Hundred: 50 runs, 30 balls, 16.67 avg & 166.67 SR.

Zak Crawley made 13 runs in his only innings against Southern Brave.

Dan Lawrence’s last five scores: 24, 16, 21, 62 & 58.

Dan Lawrence vs Tymal Mills in the T20s: 19 runs, 13 balls, 146.15 SR & 2 dismissals.

Dan Lawrence vs leg-spinners in The Hundred: 52 runs, 39 balls, 133.33 SR & 3 dismissals.

Matthew Wade’s last five scores: 37, 49, 8, 78 & 28. His recent form has been terrific.

Matthew Wade has 118 runs at a strike rate of 171.01 in the two T20 innings at Lord’s.

Matthew Wade vs leg-spinners in The Hundred: 29 runs, 23 balls, 126.08 SR & 4 dismissals.

Daryl Mitchell’s last five scores: 5, 26*, 17, 9 & 0.

Daryl Mitchell has only 48 runs at a strike rate of 123.07 in four T20 innings at Lord’s.

Ravi Bopara’s last five scores: 5, 22*, 1, 30* & 2.

Ravi Bopara at Lord’s in The Hundred: 25 runs, 27 balls, 92.59 SR & 3 dismissals.

Ravi Bopara vs James Fuller in the T20s: 56 runs, 32 balls, 175 SR & 2 dismissals.

Ravi Bopara vs leg-spinners in The Hundred: 20 runs, 29 balls, 69 SR & 2 dismissals. Rehan Ahmed has dismissed him once in the T20s.

Matthew Critchley made 32 runs in his only innings against Southern Brave.

Matthew Critchley vs spinners in The Hundred: 35 runs, 45 balls, 77.77 SR & 2 dismissals.

Matthew Critchley vs LHBs in The Hundred: 4 wickets, 23 avg, 12.75 SR & 10.82 economy rate.

Matthew Critchley vs RHBs in The Hundred: 5 wickets, 38.60 avg, 26.80 SR & 8.64 economy rate.

Jordan Thompson vs left-arm pacers in The Hundred: 10 runs, 14 balls, 71.42 SR & 4 dismissals. Tymal Mills has dismissed him twice in the T20s.

Jordan Thompson picked up 2 wickets in his only innings against Southern Brave.

Jordan Thompson at Lord’s in The Hundred: 11 wickets, 12.18 avg, 8.72 SR & 8.37 economy rate.

Jordan Thompson vs LHBs in The Hundred: 5 wickets, 12.40 avg, 10.20 SR & 7.29 economy rate.

Jordan Thompson vs RHBs in The Hundred: 11 wickets, 22 avg, 13.18 SR & 10.01 economy rate.

Liam Dawson’s last five bowling figures: 1/27, 0/29, 0/7, 0/16 & 1/20. He picked up a solitary wicket in his only innings against Southern Brave.

Liam Dawson vs LHBs in The Hundred: 1 wicket, 75 avg, 52 SR & 8.65 economy rate.

Liam Dawson vs RHBs in The Hundred: 9 wickets, 22.33 avg, 18.55 SR & 7.22 economy rate.

Nathan Ellis’ last five bowling figures: 0/25, 2/31, 1/27, 4/6, 1/22. He didn’t pick any wicket in his only innings against Southern Brave.

Nathan Ellis vs LHBs in The Hundred: 2 wickets, 61 avg, 35.50 SR & 10.31 economy rate.

Nathan Ellis vs RHBs in The Hundred: 7 wickets, 25 avg, 18.85 SR & 7.95 economy rate.

Daniel Worrall’s last five figures: 1/15, 2/23, 2/11, 2/17 & 2/36. He took 2 wickets at this venue in the previous game.

Devon Conway scored 22 runs in his only innings against London Spirit.

Devon Conway’s last five scores: 15, 4, 16, 38 & 24.

Finn Allen’s last five scores: 10, 21, 28, 4 & 13.

James Vince vs London Spirit: 6 runs, 11 balls, 54.54 SR & 2 dismissals.

James Vince vs Matthew Critchley in the T20s: 50 runs, 35 balls, 142.85 SR & 5 dismissals.

James Vince vs Daniel Worrall in the T20s: 49 runs, 43 balls, 113.95 SR & 2 dismissals.

James Vince batting at Lord’s in The Hundred: 10 runs, 18 balls, 55.55 SR & 2 dismissals.

Leus du Plooy’s last five scores: 28, 18, 29, 8 & 30.

Leus du Plooy vs London Spirit: 56 runs, 41 balls, 136.58 SR & 2 dismissals. He made 30 in his only innings at Lord’s.

Leus du Plooy vs Jordan Thompson in the T20s: 18 runs, 23 balls, 78.26 SR & 2 dismissals.

Tim David vs left-arm pacers in The Hundred: 32 runs, 19 balls, 168.42 SR & 3 dismissals.

George Garton took 2 wickets in his only innings against London Spirit. He has 3 wickets in two innings at Lord’s in the competition.

George Garton’s last five figures: 0/39, 1/19, 1/17, 1/25 & 0/28.

George Garton vs LHBs in The Hundred: 6 wickets, 20.50 avg, 14.66 SR & 8.39 economy rate.

George Garton vs RHBs in The Hundred: 10 wickets, 28.10 avg, 17.30 SR & 9.75 economy rate.

James Fuller took a solitary wicket against London Spirit.

James Fuller vs LHBs in The Hundred: 3 wickets, 27.33 avg, 20.67 SR & 7.94 economy rate.

James Fuller vs RHBs in The Hundred: 6 wickets, 31.83 avg, 21.33 SR & 8.95 economy rate.

Craig Overton vs LHBs in The Hundred: 1 wicket, 54 avg, 37 SR & 8.76 economy rate.

Craig Overton vs RHBs in The Hundred: 8 wickets, 17.12 avg, 12.25 SR & 8.39 economy rate.

Tymal Mills’ last five figures: 1/36, 2/23, 1/24, 2/29 & 0/14. He took a wicket in the only innings against London Spirit.

Tymal Mills vs LHBs in The Hundred: 4 wickets, 26 avg, 22.75 SR & 6.86 economy rate.

Tymal Mills vs RHBs in The Hundred: 8 wickets, 27.50 avg, 22 SR & 7.50 economy rate.

LNS vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The track in the last game had everything in it. The batters got value for their shots, whereas the bowlers were also in the game throughout. The spinners also enjoyed bowling on that surface.

A score of around 150 can be a winning one.

Weather Report

Another rain-interrupted match is on the cards, with the chances of showers very high during the match hours.

LNS vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

London Spirit: Adam Rossington, Dan Lawrence, Zak Crawley, Matthew Wade, Daryl Mitchell, Ravi Bopara, Matt Critchley, Liam Dawson, Jordan Thompson, Dan Worrall, Nathan Ellis.

Southern Brave: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, James Vince, Leus du Plooy, Joe Weatherley, George Garton, Tim David, James Fuller, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills.

LNS vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jordan Thompson: Jordan Thompson can be a risky but good captaincy option for this game, especially in the grand league. Thompson has a terrific record at Lord’s and can fetch points with both bat and ball.

Devon Conway: Devon Conway’s recent form hasn’t been great, but he is a quality batter and can fire anytime. Making him captain might pay dividends in this game.

Craig Overton: Craig Overton is a popular choice for the captaincy option in this game. His new ball value is good, and there is always some movement available early in the innings.

LNS vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Zak Crawley: Zak Crawley hasn’t been picked up by many users as of now, making him a good differential pick. He is a fine white-ball player and has done reasonably well in a short career in this format. Crawley can fetch match-winning points in the fantasy team.

Rehan Ahmed: Rehan Ahmed has looked good in the last couple of games. The track at Lord’s had a reasonable amount of purchase last time. Hence, Rehan can scalp a few crucial wickets.

LNS vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Joe Weatherley: Joe Weatherley can be avoided for this clash, given he came quite low in the previous game, and the same is expected again. Moreover, Weatherley might not bowl much, either.

LNS vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If LNS bat first:

Complete the team with Finn Allen, Tim David and Daniel Worrall.

If SOB bat first:

Complete the team with Adam Rossington, Matthew Wade & Leus du Plooy.

LNS vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If LNS bat first:

Complete the team with Zak Crawley, Jordan Thompson and Tim David.

If SOB bat first:

Complete the team with Adam Rossington, Rehan Ahmed and George Garton.

LNS vs SOB Dream11 Prediction:

London Spirit have a strong squad and in-form players. They will also be playing at their home. So, expect the Spirit to win their first game of the season.

