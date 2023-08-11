LNS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Men's Competition

LNS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: London Spirit will have the advantage of playing at home, but Trent Rockets are a strong unit. Expect Trent Rockets to win.

LNS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred 2023

Match

London Spirit vs Trent Rockets

Date

12 August 2023

Time

07:00 PM IST

LNS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Adam Rossington has 6 runs in two innings against Trent Rockets.

Adam Rossington vs leg-spinners in The Hundred: 42 runs, 30 balls, 140 SR & 3 dismissals.

Adam Rossington’s last five scores: 39, 19, 1, 21 & 0.

Dan Lawrence made 7 runs in his only innings against Trent Rockets.

Dan Lawrence vs leg-spinners in The Hundred: 52 runs, 39 balls, 133.33 SR & 3 dismissals.

Dan Lawrence vs Lewis Gregory in the T20s: 0 runs, 2 balls & 2 dismissals.

Dan Lawrence’s last five scores: 24, 16, 21, 62 & 58.

Matthew Wade remained not out on 14 in his only innings against Trent Rockets.

Matthew Wade vs leg-spinners in The Hundred: 29 runs, 23 balls, 126.08 SR & 4 dismissals.

Matthew Wade vs Daniel Sams in the T20s: 100 runs, 49 balls, 204.08 SR & 2 dismissals.

Daryl Mitchell’s last five scores: 5, 26*, 17, 9 & 0.

Daryl Mitchell vs Imad Wasim in the T20s: 25 runs, 27 balls, 92.59 SR & 3 dismissals.

Daryl Mitchell’s last five bowling figures: 0/5, 0/44, 1/21, 2/13 & 1/40.

Ravi Bopara scored 7 runs in his only innings against Trent Rockets.

Ravi Bopara vs leg-spinners in the T20s: 20 runs, 29 balls, 69 SR & 2 dismissals.

Ravi Bopara vs Daniel Sams in the T20s: 20 runs, 14 balls, 142.85 SR & 2 dismissals.

Matthew Critchley made 55 runs in his only innings against Trent Rockets. He also has a solitary wicket against Trent Rockets.

Matthew Critchley vs Lewis Gregory in the T20s: 14 runs, 12 balls, 116.66 SR & 2 dismissals.

Matthew Critchley’s last five figures: 0/10, 1/30, 1/13, 1/23 & 2/22.

Jordan Thompson made one run in his only innings against Trent Rockets.

Jordan Thompson vs left-arm pacers in The Hundred: 10 runs, 14 balls, 71.42 SR & 4 dismissals.

Jordan Thompson vs leg-spinners in The Hundred: 13 runs, 16 balls, 81.25 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jordan Thompson vs Luke Wood in all T20s: 17 runs, 14 balls, 121.42 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jordan Thompson’s last five figures: 0/11, 0/28, 2/23, 1/38 & 2/42.

Liam Dawson has 12 runs in two innings against Trent Rockets.

Liam Dawson’s last five figures: 1/27, 0/29, 0/7, 0/16 & 1/20.

Nathan Ellis took a solitary wicket against Trent Rockets.

Nathan Ellis’ last five figures: 0/25, 2/31, 1/27, 4/6 & 1/22.

Daniel Worrall’s last five figures: 1/15, 2/23, 2/11, 2/17 & 2/36.

Alex Hales has 27 runs in two innings against London Spirit.

Alex Hales vs left-arm pacers in The Hundred: 95 runs, 62 balls, 153.22 SR & 5 dismissals.

Alex Hales vs off-spinners in The Hundred: 61 runs, 39 balls, 156.41 SR & 5 dismissals.

Alex Hales vs leg-spinners in The Hundred: 62 runs, 52 balls, 119.23 SR & 4 dismissals.

Alex Hales vs Liam Dawson in the T20s: 8 runs, 7 balls, 114.28 SR & 2 dismissals.

Dawid Malan has 9 runs in two innings against London Spirit.

Dawid Malan’s last five scores: 6, 11, 8*, 13 & 34.

Dawid Malan vs off-spinners in The Hundred: 53 runs, 45 balls, 117.77 SR & 3 dismissals.

Colin Munro has 73 runs at a strike rate of 169.76 against London Spirit.

Colin Munro vs leg-spinners in The Hundred: 46 runs, 40 balls, 115 SR & 3 dismissals.

Colin Munro’s last five scores: 15, 10, 67, 43 & 24.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore made 41 runs in his only innings against London Spirit.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore vs left-arm pacers in The Hundred: 31 runs, 30 balls, 103.33 SR & 3 dismissals.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s last five scores: 15, 4, 19, 11 & 0.

Sam Hain’s last five scores: 20, 63, 52, 12 & 35.

Sam Hain vs Matthew Critchley in the T20s: 33 runs, 27 balls, 122.22 SR & 2 dismissals.

Daniel Sams’ last five scores: 27, 0*, 8, 26* & 42.

Daniel Sams vs Nathan Ellis in the T20s: 43 runs, 25 balls, 172 SR & 3 dismissals.

Daniel Sams’ last five figures: 0/38, 3/26, 1/31, 0/16 & 2/47.

Lewis Gregory has 10 runs in two innings against London Spirit. He went wicketless in his only innings against London Spirit.

Imad Wasim’s last five scores: 1*, 26, 7, 0 & 19.

Imad Wasim’s last five figures: 0/12, 2/15, 1/14, 2/23 & 2/23.

Luke Wood has 2 wickets in two innings against London Spirit.

Luke Wood’s last five figures: 3/23, 1/26, 1/37, 3/17 & 0/44.

Sam Cook snared 2 wickets in his only innings against London Spirit.

Sam Cook’s last five innings: 0/34, 0/23, 0/26, 1/30 & 2/24.

LNS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The track in the last completed game had everything in it. The batters got value for their shots, whereas the bowlers were also in the game throughout. The spinners also enjoyed bowling on that surface.

A score of around 150 can be a winning one.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 22°C, with very little chance of rain.

LNS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

London Spirit: Adam Rossington (wk), Dan Lawrence (c), Zak Crawley, Matthew Wade, Daryl Mitchell, Ravi Bopara, Matt Critchley, Liam Dawson, Jordan Thompson, Dan Worrall, Nathan Ellis.

Trent Rockets: Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Colin Munro, Joe Root, Sam Hain, Imad Wasim, Lewis Gregory (c), Daniel Sams, Luke Wood, Sam Cook.

LNS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Daryl Mitchell: Daryl Mitchell can contribute with both bat and ball, making him a good captaincy option. He can play long innings and also a quickfire one according to the match situation. His bowling can also be handy.

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams is easily the most popular pick for captaincy in this game. He has improved as a batter lately, and his bowling fetches points consistently. Another good outing can not be ruled out.

Luke Wood: Lord’s is known to assist the pacers, particularly with the new ball. Luke Wood can exploit it beautifully as he did in the previous game and provide early breakthroughs for his team.

LNS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Zak Crawley: Zak Crawley has surprisingly been picked up by less than 22% of users as of now. He is a quality white-ball batter who can bat according to the situation. Hence, Crawley can be a good differential pick for this game.

Matthew Critchley: Matthew Critchley has been selected by less than 16% of people as of now. He is a useful all-rounder who can bat well in the lower order. Moreover, his crafty leg spin can trouble a few batters of Trent Rockets, who have historically struggled against such bowling type.

Sam Cook: Sam Cook has been selected by less than 4% of users as of now. He can grab a few wickets at this venue, as Lord’s has significantly aided the fast bowlers.

LNS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Lewis Gregory: Lewis Gregory might not get much assistance off the track and can be left out of the team.

LNS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If LNS bat first:

Complete the team with Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis and Sam Cook.

If TRT bat first:

Complete the team with three of Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dawid Malan, Daniel Worrall and Matthew Critchley.

LNS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If LNS bat first:

Complete the team with Dawid Malan, Jordan Thompson and Nathan Ellis.

If TRT bat first:

Complete the team with Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Matthew Critchley and Daniel Worrall.

LNS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction

London Spirit will have the advantage of playing at home, but Trent Rockets are a strong unit. Expect Trent Rockets to win.

