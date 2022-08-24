LNS vs WEF Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Welsh Fire vs London Spirit, Match 24, The Hundred Men's 2022

LNS vs WEF Dream11 Match Preview

Welsh Fire are yet to win a game in this season after playing 5 matches and it shows how bad they have been as a team in this season. They finished in the second last position in the inaugural season and are at the bottom in this season. Their batters have failed miserably and the bowlers have been a little inconsistent. They lost their last game by 9 wickets against the Southern Brave. They are already out of the next round and will look to play for pride and win most of their remaining games.

The London Spirit, on the other hand, are having a stellar season. They are in 2nd position with 4 wins in 5 matches. They won their first 4 games before losing to the Trent Rockets in their last game by 6 wickets. Eoin Morgan has led his troops quite well. It has been a team effort with the likes of Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Eoin Morgan, Nathan Ellis and all the others contributing in every game. London will be eyeing another win this match.

LNS vs WEF Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Welsh Fire vs London Spirit, Match 24, The Hundred 2022

Venue: Lord’s, London

Date and Time: 24th August 2022, Wednesday, 11:00 PM IST

LNS vs WEF Venue and Pitch Report

Overall it will be a good pitch for batting at Lord’s but it won’t be as good as some other venues in the competition. The pitch here is expected to be two paced especially in the second innings. Spinners will be very crucial on this wicket alongside bowlers who use cutters and other variations. The average first innings score here is 170 runs and it is a venue where you win the toss and bat first. Chasing sides have won 19 games out of 36 T20s played here.

LNS vs WEF Dream11 Prediction

London Spirit will be the clear favorites to win this game against the struggling Welsh Fire.

Predicted LNS vs WEF Playing XI

Welsh Fire: Joe Clarke (wk), Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, David Miller, Leus du Plooy, Josh Cobb (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Matthew Critchley, David Payne, George Scrimshaw Jake Ball

London Spirit: Daniel Bell-Drummond, Adam Rossington (wk), Ben McDermott, Dan Lawrence, Eoin Morgan (c), Kieron Pollard, Jordan Thompson, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Chris Wood, Mason Crane

Top Captaincy Choices for LNS vs WEF Dream11 Match

Dwaine Pretorius: Dwaine Pretorius will be a popular captaincy pick. Pretorius will contribute with both bat and ball and he’s a key player for his side. He will bowl his full quota of sets and will do the hard hitting duties down the order. He scored 15 runs in the last game and was wicket-less with the ball. But he is a must pick for this game and a top captaincy choice especially if Welsh Fire are bowling first.

Jordan Thompson: Jordan Thompson will be the best captaincy choice for this game. Thompson has been in excellent form with the ball and has picked wickets in almost every game. He will be the lead pacer for the London Spirit and is expected to pick a few wickets against Walsh Fire’s struggling batting unit. He is currently the joint highest wicket-taker of this season with 9 wickets to his name. Thompson can also hit the ball big if he gets the chance to bat.

Ben McDermott: Ben McDermott has been in top form for some time now. He started off his Hundred 2022 by scoring 30 runs against the Trent Rockets. He looked in great touch and a big score is just around the corner for him this season. McDermott will bat at number 3 and will be an important batter for his side. He is known for scoring big when on song and he’ll look to do just that in this game. McDermott will be a very valuable fantasy pick.

Budget Picks for LNS vs WEF Dream11 Match

Leus du Plooy: Leus du Plooy will be a top budget pick for this game. He played his first game of this season in the Welsh Fire’s last match against the Southern Brave and looked in excellent form. He scored 37 runs and helped his side reach a respectable total. Du Plooy will bat a bit low (at 6) but he can do well if he gets the chance to face enough deliveries.

Differential Pick for LNS vs WEF Dream11 Match

Joe Clarke: Joe Clarke will be an excellent differential pick for this game. He looked in good touch before he got run-out in the last game. Clarke is an aggressive batter who likes to play his shots from the first ball. He hasn’t been in the best of forms but he can score big and fetch plenty of fantasy points once he gets going.

Dan Lawrence: Dan Lawrence will be a great differential pick as well. He will bat at number 4 and will bowl a few sets of his off-spin as well. Lawrence has the potential to be an excellent batter as he is a good player of spin bowling and handles high pace quite well. He will fetch points from both bat and ball. He picked one wicket in the last game.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for LNS vs WEF Dream11 Match

If WEF Bats First: C - Jordan Thompson, VC - Dwaine Pretorius

If LNS Bats First: C - Ben Duckett, VC - Jake Ball

Mega League Team for LNS vs WEF Dream11 Match

If WEF Bats First: C - Ben McDermott, VC - Joe Clarke

If LNS Bats First: C - Leus du Plooy, VC - Adam Rossington

Which Contests to Join for LNS vs WEF Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.