LNS-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Women's Competition

LNS-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Considering the current form and past records, SOB-W should win this match against LNS-W.

LNS-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred Women 2023

Match

London Spirit Women vs Southern Brave Women

Date

8th August 2023

Time

7:30 PM IST

LNS-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

SOB-W played two of the three matches they played so far.

They are coming into this match by defeating Northern Superchargers batting second.

On the other hand, LNS-W yet to play a game as both of their first two games were abandoned due to relentless rain.

SOB-W have won both the games between these two sides till date.

Last time these two sides met,Amelia Kerr made runs and took wickets with the ball as well. She has four wickets at Lord's in the Hundred tournament at an average of 11.75.

Lauren Bell made a significant comeback into the XI.

Meanwhile, you can pick Mary Taylor in at least one of your XIs if announced in the SOB-W playing XI.

Danni Wyatt was the top scorer with a brilliant 65 for SOB-W in their last outing against LNS-W last year.

Pick mostly spinners in at least one of your XIs.

Pick only top four batters from the team chasing in at least one of your teams.

LNS-W captain Heather Knight averages only around 22 in this format at Lord's.

Scrivens took two wickets with the ball in the only domestic T20 game played at the venue this season.

LNS-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Lord's Cricket Ground is expected to be a balanced one for both batters and the bowlers. The seamers will enjoy some movements initially with spinners taking control in the middle. However, batters can still go big once they are settled. The first innings score is expected to be around 130. Team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

There is a huge chance of rain throughout the day in London. There is a good chance we will get to see rain interruption during the match time.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

LNS-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

London Spirit Women: London Spirits Women: Danielle Gibson, Sophie Luff, Heather Knight (c), Amelia Kerr, Grace Harris, Grace Scrivens, Richa Ghosh (wk), Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Tara Norris

Southern Brave Women: Smriti Mandhana, Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Chloe Tryon, Georgia Adams, Maitlan Brown, Rhianna Southby (wk), Kalea Moore, Anya Shrubsole (c), Mary Taylor

LNS-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Smriti Mandhana: Smriti Mandhana is the best captaincy choice ahead of this match. The Indian international started the tournament in style with two half centuries out of the three matches played. She is currently the top scorer in the tournament with 144 runs and is expected to continue her good form in this match.

Georgia Adams: Georgia Adams' all-round abilities makes her one of the players to watch out for in this match. She is currently the highest wicket taker in the tournament with 6 wickets in three matches. It is advisable to keep her as one of the captaincy choices ahead of this match.

Amelia Kerr: Amelia Kerr will be another brilliant captaincy choice. The Kiwi all-rounder is one of the best you can have in your team in this format. She will be a safe captaincy choice as she will be playing a crucial role in both batting and bowling department for the London based franchise.

LNS-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Danielle Gibson: Danielle Gibson is one of the best all-round options in this match. Noticeable she is not one of the first names in most of the XIs as of writing this. She has been selected only by 6% of the teams, making her one of the best differential picks for this match.

Sarah Glenn: Southern Brave has struggled against spinners in each of the games they have played this season. Sarah Glenn will be a brilliant differential pick in regard to this as she is one of the leader of the spin LNS-W's spin attack.

LNS-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Freya Kemp: Kemp is neither bowling nor making any significant impact with the bat. Considering her ongoing poor form, it is advisable to avoid picking Kemp in any of your XI ahead of this game.

LNS-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If LNS-W bat first

Complete team with three of Bouchier, Gibson, Norris, Dean

If SOB-W bat first

Complete team with three of three of Glenn, Bell, Gibson, Harris

LNS-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If LNS-W bat first

Complete team with three of Norris, Knight, Tryon, Dean

If SOB-W bat first

Complete team with three of Bell, Dean, Luff, Harris

LNS-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction:

Considering the current form and past records, SOB-W should win this match against LNS-W.