LNS-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Women's

LNS-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred Women 2023

Match

London SpiritWomen vs Trent Rockets Women

Date

12th August 2023

Time

3:30 PM IST

LNS-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

LNS-W lost two games to rain and the one they played against Southern Brave at home. As a result, they are placed at sixth position in the league standings with zero wins.

On the other hand, TRT-W also yet to win a game this season and coming into this match with a defeat against Northern Super Chargers.

Bryony Smith was their best performer in their outing against the Super Chargers as she scored a brilliant 70 off 44 at the top of the order.

Smith was TRT-W’s top scorer with a 63 when these two sides met last year.

Nat Sciver took 2 wickets and scored an unbeaten 42 against LNS-W last time.

Naomi Dattani is not a big name as other players in TRT-W’s squad but her all-round abilities makes her one of the must picks for this match.

Harmanpreet is yet to announce her arrival in the Hundred this season. This is the game she must be looking at.

Spinners have done considerably well from the fantasy point of view at Lords in the past.

Sarah Glenn took 3 wickets in LNS-W’s last match played at Lords.

Heather Knight was LNS-W top scorer with the bat and will be looking to continue her good touch.

Pick at least one team with only middle order batters.

Pick one team with mostly spinners.

This is a game where you can make the all-rounders captain as there is a huge chance of them contributing with both bat and ball.

LNS-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at Lord's in London has been a balanced one. Batters can score briskly against the new ball with spinners taking control during the middle overs. The first innings total is expected to be around 125. Team winning the toss should bowl first.



Weather Report

The weather is expected to remain clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

LNS-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

London Spirit Women: Danielle Gibson, Grace Harris, Heather Knight (c), Amelia Kerr, Grace Scrivens, Richa Ghosh (wk), Niamh Holland, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Filer, Tara Norris

Trent Rockets Women: Lizelle Lee (wk), Bryony Smith, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Fran Wilson, Joanne Gardner, Naomi Dattani, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Alana King, Alexa Stonehouse, Kirstie Gordon

LNS-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Nat Sciver-Brunt: Nat Sciver is one of the best all-rounders in the world. She will always start as one the top captaincy choices considering her all-round abilities to make a difference. In addition, she has always made runs and took wickets against LNS-W in the past.

Heather Knight: Heather Knight has done considerably well in the past against Trent. In addition, she has been in good batting form in white ball this year and is expected to continue her form in this match as well. She was LNS-W top scorer in the last match they played and therefore, it is advisable to keep her as one of the top captaincy options for this match.

Amelia Kerr: Amelia Kerr will be another safe captaincy choice ahead of this game. The conditions at Lord's have been favorable for the spin bowlers. In addition, Kerr's batting in the middle over will be very crucial in the middle order.

LNS-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Kirstie Gordon: Kirstie Gordon will be one of the top differential picks for this game. Considering the favorable conditions for the spin bowling, Gordon can be a good addition to your XI.

Grace Scrivens: Scrivens should be another brilliant differential pick considering she has been selected hardly by any team ahead of this game. On her day, Scrivens can contribute with both bat and ball which can make a huge difference to your points tally.

LNS-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Katherine Sciver-Brunt: Katherine Sciver-Brunt is a big name in any format of the game. However, considering the conditions at Lord's, and the number of teams involved, it is advisable to avoid picking her in any of your XIs for this game.

LNS-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If LNS-W bat first

Complete team with three of Dattani, Scrivens, Gordon, King

If TRT-W bat first

Complete team with three of Dean, Norris, Harris, Ghosh

LNS-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If LNS-W bat first

Complete team with three of Kaur, Scrivens, Ghosh, Norris

If TRT-W bat first

Complete team with three of Wilson, Kerr, Gibson, King

LNS-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction:

Considering the current form and the team on paper TRT-W should win this match against LNS-W.