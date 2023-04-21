Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for LSG vs GT | IPL 2023 — Match 30 | D3 Guide
Match Details
Date: 22nd April 2023
Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Time: 3:30 PM IST
Dependable Trio for D3
-
KL Rahul (LSG) [Captain]: Constantly under the scanner for his scoring rate, KL Rahul seems unfazed by it and scoring at his own pace. He struck 74 in 56 deliveries against Punjab Kings and 39 off 32 versus Rajasthan Royals. Rahul has amassed over 4000 runs in the IPL at an average of 47 and strike rate of 134. He remains a key figure for Lucknow Super Giants at the top of the order. Rahul will be our captain for this game.
-
David Miller (GT): The South African power-hitter is coming off a 30-ball 46 in the previous outing versus Rajasthan Royals. Miller has been one of the best middle order batters in the league since last season. He has scored 577 runs in this period at a strike rate of 143 while averaging an incredible 72. He has played crucial knocks on several occasions and remains a key for Titans. Buy Miller's Rario card and you could earn big.
-
Rashid Khan (GT): The Gujarat Titans leg-spinner has conceded runs at 8.30 rpo this season but has taken 11 scalps in five games. He has broken the games for his team on many occasions. Overall, he has picked 123 wickets in the IPL at an economy of 6.48. The Lucknow venue has assisted bowlers and in an afternoon game, Rashid will be an even bigger threat for LSG. Get his Rario card and you could win mega rewards on D3.
Marketplace Watch
-
David Miller (Batter) (Silver Tier) - Ask Price $8
-
Rashid Khan (Bowler) (Gold Tier) - Ask Price $70
Probable Playing XIs
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Yudhvir Singh
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad