Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for LSG vs GT | IPL 2023 — Match 30 | D3 Guide

Date: 22nd April 2023

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Time: 3:30 PM IST

KL Rahul (LSG) [Captain]: Constantly under the scanner for his scoring rate, KL Rahul seems unfazed by it and scoring at his own pace. He struck 74 in 56 deliveries against Punjab Kings and 39 off 32 versus Rajasthan Royals. Rahul has amassed over 4000 runs in the IPL at an average of 47 and strike rate of 134. He remains a key figure for Lucknow Super Giants at the top of the order. Rahul will be our captain for this game.

David Miller (GT): The South African power-hitter is coming off a 30-ball 46 in the previous outing versus Rajasthan Royals. Miller has been one of the best middle order batters in the league since last season. He has scored 577 runs in this period at a strike rate of 143 while averaging an incredible 72. He has played crucial knocks on several occasions and remains a key for Titans.