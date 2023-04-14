Date: 15th April 2023

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Quinton de Kock (LSG) [Captain]: The South African batter has had to sit out due to Kyle Mayers but there's a good chance he will start in this game. QDK is one of the best opening batters in T20 cricket. Last season he scored 508 runs from 15 innings at an average of 36 while striking at 149, including three fifties and a hundred. De Kock has been in good form and we will back him as our captain for this game.

Ravi Bishnoi (LSG): Punjab Kings can be vulnerable against spin and Ravi Bishnoi could play a crucial role in this game. He primarily bowls leg-break googly and has been in good form. Bishnoi has claimed six wickets in four matches at an economy of 7.12. Buy his Rario card and you could earn big on D3.