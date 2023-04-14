Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for LSG vs PBKS | D3 Guide | IPL 2023 — Match 21
Match Details
Date: 15th April 2023
Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Dependable Trio for D3
-
Quinton de Kock (LSG) [Captain]: The South African batter has had to sit out due to Kyle Mayers but there's a good chance he will start in this game. QDK is one of the best opening batters in T20 cricket. Last season he scored 508 runs from 15 innings at an average of 36 while striking at 149, including three fifties and a hundred. De Kock has been in good form and we will back him as our captain for this game.
-
Ravi Bishnoi (LSG): Punjab Kings can be vulnerable against spin and Ravi Bishnoi could play a crucial role in this game. He primarily bowls leg-break googly and has been in good form. Bishnoi has claimed six wickets in four matches at an economy of 7.12. Buy his Rario card and you could earn big on D3.
-
Liam Livingstone (PBKS): The England all-rounder has begun training on arriving in India. He did not play the previous game but is expected to come in for this. If he plays, Livingstone becomes a must pick. He had scored 437 runs in the previous IPL edition, averaging 36 at 182 strike rate with four fifties. Get his Rario card and you could win exciting rewards on D3.
Click Here to get LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Teams
Marketplace Watch
-
Liam Livingstone (All-rounder) (Gold Tier) - Ask Price $64
-
Quinton de Kock (Batter) (Silver Tier) - Ask Price $13
Probable Playing XIs
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh