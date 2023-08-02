LNS vs OVI Dream11 Prediction Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred 2023

LSN vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Oval Invincibles have a better squad and possess several quality players for this format. Expect them to open their account.

LNS vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred 2023

Match

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles

Date

02 August 2023

Time

11:00 PM IST

LSN vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Adam Rossington is a quick starter in this format. However, he also loses his wicket rather quickly in an attempt to hit too many boundaries.

Adam Rossington averaged only 18.22 but had a strike rate of 178.26 last season.

Zak Crawley scored 131 runs at an average of 26.20 and a strike rate of 120.18 in the competition last year.

Daryl Mitchell has amassed 689 runs at an average of 36.26 and a strike rate of 149.45 in the T20s this year.

Nathan Ellis is a skilful operator in shorter formats. He bowls in the slog overs mostly, which gives him more opportunities to pick wickets.

Mason Crane snared 12 wickets at a strike rate of 11.50 in the tournament last year.

Jason Roy has been in terrific touch in the T20s this year. He has 792 runs at an average of 28.28 and a strike rate of 139.92 so far.

Will Jacks made 558 runs at an average of 37.20 and a strike rate of 157.18 in the T20 Blast this year.

In The Hundred last season, Jacks had an average of 43.50 and a strike rate of 171.71.

Sam Billings endured a poor run in the T20 Blast this season. He could score only 221 runs at an average of 18.41 with the willow. He had a below-par season in The Hundred as well last year.

Sunil Narine took 11 wickets at an average of 11 and a strike rate of 10.90 in the tournament last season.

Adam Zampa is one of the most skilful spinners in the white-ball format at the moment. He can deceive the batters with his variations.



LSN vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

Lord’s has always been helpful for the pacers, particularly with the new ball. Expect some swing upfront from the fast bowlers. However, the batters will also enjoy batting once they get their eyes in.

Weather Report

Heavy rain is predicted throughout the day.

LSN vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

London Spirit: Adam Rossington, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Matthew Wade, Dan Lawrence, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Critchley, Liam Dawson, Jordan Thompson, Dan Worrall, Chris Wood, Nathan Ellis

Oval Invincibles: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Heinrich Klaasen, Sam Billings, Jordan Cox, Ross Whiteley, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Gus Atkinson, Nathan Sowter

LSN vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen is in the form of his life. He has 834 runs at an average of 49.05 and a strike rate of 171.95 in the T20s this year. Even in the recently-concluded MLC, Klaasen was the third-highest run-getter (235). Hence, he is the most popular choice for the captaincy in this game.

Daryl Mitchell: As pointed out earlier, Daryl Mitchell is going through a terrific run in the T20s this year, making him one of the most popular picks as a captain in fantasy teams. The Kiwi player is also a decent bowler who can chip in with a few wickets.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran is another all-rounder who can contribute with both bat and ball. He is likely to bowl in the death overs as well, which means he will have enough chances of picking up a few wickets. The team can also use him as a floater to counter favourable matchups.

LSN vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Adam Rossington: Adam Rossington has been picked up by only 7% of users so far. He is an attacking batter, as described earlier. Since he opens the innings for his team, Rossington can exploit the field restrictions in the first 25 balls and give a blistering start to his team. Consider picking him in a few teams.

Tom Curran: Tom Curran has been picked up by only 25% of people as of now, which makes him an ideal differential pick. He has several variations in his armour and can snare a few wickets if the batters try to take him apart. Moreover, Tom is also a more than handy batter, and he has played several crucial knocks with the willow in this competition earlier.

LSN vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Sam Billings: Sam Billings hasn’t been in great form of late. The runs haven’t come easily from his bat. Hence, Billings can be dropped from the team.

LSN vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If LSN bat first:

Complete team with Will Jacks, Tom Curran and Jordan Thompson.

If OVI bat first:

Complete team with Matthew Wade, Adam Rossington and Adam Zampa.

LSN vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If LSN bat first:

Complete team with Dan Lawrence, Sunil Narine and Tom Curran.

If OVI bat first:

Complete team with Sam Billings, Sunil Narine and Chris Wood.

LSN vs OVI Dream11 Prediction

