MAK vs BOS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Mis-e-Ainak vs Boost Defenders, Match 23, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022

MAK vs BOS Dream11 Match Preview

The Mis-e-Ainak Knights are in the 5th position with 2 wins and 3 defeats after 5 matches. They have been a little inconsistent and need to improve that in the upcoming matches to keep their play-offs hopes alive. They were defeated by the Amo Sharks in their last game by 5 wickets. The Knights need to perform as a team and do well in this game. They have some quality players in their line-up in Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Shahzad who are big names in Afghanistan cricket. They will look to come back on the winning track in this match.

The Boost Defenders, meanwhile, are on a roll this season as they’ve won 5 matches out 5 and are the only unbeaten side in this edition of the Shpageeza Cricket League. They defeated the Band-e-Amir Dragons by 17 runs in their last game. The likes of Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Samiullah Shinwari, Zia ur Rahman Akbar, etc have been the consistent performers for their side. They’ve already qualified for the play-offs and will look to continue their winning streak in this match as well.

MAK vs BOS Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Mis-e-Ainak Knights vs Boost Defenders, Match 23 , Shpageeza Cricket League 2022

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul, Afghanistan

Date and Time: 30th July 2022, Saturday, 10:00 AM IST

MAK vs BOS Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch has been excellent for batting in almost all the matches of the tournament so far. It’s expected to be the same in this match as well where the batters will dominate. The pacers will get some movement with the new ball. The spinners will get some turn as the ball gets older. Batters can play their shots on this pitch. Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss. The average first innings score is 160 in this tournament.

MAK vs BOS Dream11 Prediction

The Boost Defenders will be the clear favorites to win this game. They are in excellent form and are looking more blanched as a team.

Probable MAK vs BOS Playing XI

Mis-e-Ainak Knights: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Riaz Hassan, Asghar Afghan (c), Iftekhar Ahmad, Nangeyalia Kharote, Gulbadin Naib, Zahir Khan, Amir Hamza, Allah Noor, Mir Hamza

Boost Defenders: Farhan Zakhil, Hassan Eisakhel, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Samiullah Shinwari, Afsar Zazai (wk), Munir Ahmad, Ibrahim Safi, Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar, Abdul Rahman Rehmani, FazalHaq Farooqi, Saleem Safi

Top Captaincy Choices for MAK vs BOS Dream11 Match

Gulbadin Naib: Gulbadin Naib will be a top captaincy option for this match. He will contribute with both bat and ball. Naib will bat in the middle-order and will bowl a few overs as well. He is in great form and will be a very valuable pick from a fantasy perspective. Gulbadin scored 27 runs and picked up one wicket against Pamir Zalmi.

Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar: Zia ur Rehman has been super consistent in this season and has performed in almost every match. The left-arm spinner has picked wickets in clusters and will be an excellent captaincy choice for this game. He is currently the highest wicket-taker with 10 wickets to his name. He picked 4 wickets against Speen Ghar Tigers and conceded only 10 runs in his four overs.

Hashmatullah Shahidi: Hashmatullah Shahidi has been the best batter of this season of the Shpageeza Cricket League. Shahidi is currently the 3rd highest run-scorer of this edition with 236 runs at an average of 78.66. He has scored 3 fifties in 5 matches and his lowest score is 29.

Budget Picks for MAK vs BOS Dream11 Match

FazalHaq Farooqi (8.5 credits): FazalHaq Farooqi is the best budget pick in this match at 8.5 credits. He has been in excellent form in this season and is picking wickets for fun. He has picked 8 wickets in the last three matches. Farooqi picked up 4 wickets in the last game. He picks wickets initially with the new ball and then in the back end as well.

Hassan Eisakhel (8.5 credits): Hassan Eisakhel is in good touch. He opens the batting for the Boost Defenders. He has been consistent in providing a good start to his team. He scored 18 runs in the last game. Hassan can score big once he gets going. He will be a good budget pick as well.

Differential Pick for MAK vs BOS Dream11 Match

Mir Hamza: Mir Hamza will be a top differential pick for this game. He is the lead pacer for the Mis-e-Ainak Knights and has bowled well in this season. He picked up 4 wickets in the first game of this season. He bowls with the new ball and in the death overs. Hamza picked 2 wickets in the last game. He can get you good points in fantasy cricket with his bowling.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for MAK vs BOS Dream11 Match

If MAK Bats First: C - Hashmatullah Shahidi, VC - Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar

If BOS Bats First: C - Hassan Eisakhel, VC - Samiullah Shinwari

Mega League Team for MAK vs BOS Dream11 Match

If MAK Bats First: C - FazalHaq Farooqi, VC - Gulbadin Naib

If BOS Bats First: C - Zahir Khan, VC - Mohammad Shahzad

Which Contests to Join for MAK vs BOS Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.