MAK vs KE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Mis-e-Ainak Knights vs Kabul Eagles, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022

MAK vs KE Dream11 Match Preview

The Shpageeza Cricket League has picked up pace and this will be the 10th match of this season. The Mis-e-Ainak Knights will lock horns against the Kabul Eagles in this match.

Mis-e-Ainak Knights started off their campaign shakily as they lost their first game of this season by 8 wickets against the Speen Ghar Tigers. They have many experienced players of Afghanistan national side in their line-up. The likes of Mohammad Shahzad, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Zahir Khan etc are the big names of Afghanistan cricket and form the core for the Knights. MAK did well in their last game as they defeated the Band-e-Amir Dragons by 6 wickets. They will look to continue their winning momentum in this match.

The Kabul Eagles, meanwhile, won their first game of this season by 6 wickets against the Band-e-Amir Dragons but lost their last game against the Speen Ghar Tigers by 6 wickets. They have a core of very talented players in Rahmanullag Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Zahir Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, etc who will look to showcase their skills in this edition of the Shpageeza League. They will look to win bounce back on the winning track by winning this game.

MAK vs KE Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Mis-e-Ainak Knights vs Kabul Eagles, Match 10, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul, Afghanistan

Date and Time: 22nd July 2022, Friday, 3:00 PM IST

MAK vs KE Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

It will be a neutral wicket. There will be movement in the air with the new ball for the pace bowlers. The spinners will come into play as the game progresses. The batters will enjoy batting on this wicket as there won’t be much help for the bowlers off the pitch and the batters can score big and play their shots. Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss.

MAK vs KE Dream11 Prediction

Kabul Eagles are looking more balanced and will be the favorites to win this match against the Mis-e-Ainak Eagles.

Probable MAK vs KE Playing XI

Mis-e-Ainak Knights: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Ihsanullah Katwazai, Riaz Hassan, Asghar Afghan, Iftekhar Ahmad, Nangeyalia Kharote, Gulbadin Naib, Zahir Khan, Amir Hamza (c), Bilal Sami, Mir Hamza

Kabul Eagles: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Wasim Akram, Shahidullah Kamal, Masood Gurbaz (wk), Rahmanullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Qais Ahmad, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Wahidullah Ali, Hashim-Khalil Gurbaz

Top Captaincy Choices for MAK vs KE Dream11 Match

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Kabul Eagles’ skipper Rahmanullah Gurbaz will be a top captaincy pick for this game. He is very aggressive at the top and looks to attack from the first ball. Gurbaz is yet to fire in this season of the Shpageeza League but he will look to exploit the power play and score big in this game.

Qais Ahmad: Qais Ahmad is an excellent leg-spinner and a genuine wicket-taker. He has performed in many T20 leagues around the globe. He has been in top form in this tournament as well. Qais has picked 2 wickets each in the two games that he has played till now. He can fetch plenty of points with his bowling which makes him a good captaincy pick.

Shahidullah Kamal: Shahidullah Kamal is an excellent captaincy option. He bats at number 4 for the Kabu Eagles and is in good form as well. He has scored 34 and 47 in two matches. Kamal will bowl an over or two of his left-arm orthodox as well. He will fetch points from both batting and bowling which makes him a valuable pick for this match.

Budget Picks for MAK vs KE Dream11 Match

Mir Hamza (8.5 credits): Mir Hamza was the hero for the Mis-e-Ainak Knights in the last game. The left-arm pacer bowled exceptionally well and picked up 4 wickets. He bowled with the new ball and then in the death overs as well. Mir Hamza will be an excellent budget pick for this game.

Azmatullah Omarzai (8.5 credits): Azmatullah is also a good budget pick at 8.5 credits. He will bat at number 6 for the Kabul Eagles and he’s a hard hitter down the order. Omarzai will bowl 4 overs of his medium pace as well. He scored a quickfire 34 and gave away only 15 runs in his 3 overs in the last game.

Differential Pick for MAK vs KE Dream11 Match

Iftekhar Ahmad: Iftekhar Ahmad will be a good differential pick for your fantasy teams. He will bat at number 5 for the Mis-e-Ainak Knights. He scored a brilliant 55 in MAK’s first game of this season after a batting collapse. He can score big if he gets enough deliveries to face and may bowl an over or two as well.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for MAK vs KE Dream11 Match

If MAK Bats First: C - Rahmanullah Gurbaz, VC - Zahir Khan

If KE Bats First: C - Mohammad Shahzad, VC - Mir Hamza

Mega League Team for MAK vs KE Dream11 Match

If MAK Bats First: C - Qais Amhad, VC - Shahidullah Kamal

If KE Bats First: C - Scott Edwards, VC - Azmatullah Omarzai

Which Contests to Join for MAK vs KE Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.